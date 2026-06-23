Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsMusicK-ALL
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
K-ALL
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

K-ALL

Angel and Lauren
MusicMusic Commentary
K-ALL
Latest episode

52 episodes

  • K-ALL

    Writing with RM: A.Chic Breaks Down BTS’s ARIRANG (NORMAL, SWIM, Like Animals)

    06/23/2026 | 46 mins.
    Discover what it's like to write with RM on BTS's Comeback Album: 'ARIRANG'

    Welcome back to K-ALL! In this episode, host Angel sits down with the brilliant A.Chic, a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping visionary and one of Spotify’s "Songwriters to Watch for 2026." From shaping tracks for Jennie to co-writing the soundtrack of the year, A.Chic’s pen is changing the global music landscape.

    But her biggest assignment yet came when she was handpicked as "the chosen one" to collaborate directly with RM (Kim Namjoon) for BTS's highly anticipated return. After an initial high-pressure studio session where A.Chic jokingly thought RM hated her, she received a 3:30 AM phone call that changed everything: RM didn't just want to keep working with her—he wanted her to clear her schedule to help him anchor the emotional heart of ARIRANG.

    Moving their sessions to an open-air house in Santa Monica, a profound trust was born. RM found a rare, safe creative sanctuary in A.Chic, allowing him to pull back the curtain on the intense pressure of the group's legacy, their time away, and his fear of losing their deep connection with ARMY. Moving past the ego, they stepped into "sister mode" and "compassion mode," locking arms to co-write a flawless five-track run: "SWIM," "NORMAL," "Like Animals," "Body to Body," and "Hooligan."

    FOLLOW A.CHIC:
    https://www.instagram.com/ayyechic/
    https://www.tiktok.com/@ayyechic1
    https://x.com/ayyechic


    FOLLOW K-ALL AND ANGEL:
    https://www.instagram.com/nojamsjournaling/
    https://www.instagram.com/kallpodcast/
    https://x.com/kallthepodcast
    https://www.tiktok.com/@kallpodcast

    #BTS #ARIRANG #SWIM #ARMY #RM #Jungkook #Jimin #V #JHope #SUGA #JIN #Songwriting #HOOLIGAN #KPOP #BodyToBody#NORMAL #LikeAnimals
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • K-ALL

    Derrick Milano on Writing BTS 'ARIRANG' & CORTIS Hits! | "SWIM," "Hooligan" & "REDRED"

    06/02/2026 | 58 mins.
    Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Derrick Milano joins host Angel on K-ALL to reveal how a secret Los Angeles studio session with BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa unexpectedly paved the way for him to co-write six massive hits on BTS's monumental return album, ARIRANG.

    In this exclusive deep dive, Derrick takes us completely behind the scenes of his work with both powerhouse groups. He breaks down the precise moment Big Hit's A&R team heard his work for Jennie and asked the ultimate question: "Do you have anything for BTS?" Derrick pulls back the curtain on the creative process behind the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit "Swim," the hard-hitting anthem "Hooligan," and the out-of-this-world track "Aliens." He shares what it’s really like to be in the studio with RM, j-hope, Jung Kook, and legendary producer Pdogg. From playing the exact moment his raw vocal ad-libs were kept in "Merry Go Round" with SUGA to detailing BTS's strict studio lunch rules and unwavering humility right out of the military, this interview is packed with untold stories every music fan needs to hear.

    FOLLOW DERRICK MILANO:
    Instagram
    TikTok
    X

    FOLLOW K-ALL AND ANGEL:
    Instagram
    Instagram for K-ALL
    X
    TikTok

    #BTS #ARIRANG #SWIM #ARMY #RM #Jungkook #Jimin #V #JHope #SUGA #JIN #MusicProduction #HOOLIGAN #KPOP #MerryGoRound #NORMAL #Aliens

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • K-ALL

    ONE OR EIGHT Interview: BTS Inspiration, "Tokyo Drift" & Headlining the Super Bowl?

    05/22/2026 | 21 mins.
    In this exclusive K-ALL interview, Angel sits down with the rising global Japanese group ONE OR EIGHT right before their sold-out show at Racket NYC!

    The multi-talented members—Neo, Ryota, Tsubasa, Reia, Mizuki, Yuga, Souma, and Takeru—open up about their challenging survival show roots, their intense training period in Korea, and the deep meaning behind their "all or nothing" name.

    We dive deep into their musical roots, including naming BTS, Michael Jackson, and ONE OK ROCK as their ultimate performance inspirations. The group also breaks down what it was really like working with legendary choreographer Nick Joseph on their debut track "Don't Tell Nobody." Plus, the group shares the wild story behind their track "KAWASAKI" with Big Sean (including a surprise appearance from his dad on set) , the viral success of their "Tokyo Drift" sample , and their massive future dreams—from selling out Zepp tours to headlining the NFL Super Bowl halftime show!

    Full Transcript available on V13.net: https://v13.net/2026/05/one-or-eight-interview-bts-inspiration-tokyo-drift-headlining-the-super-bowl/

    #JPop #ONEOREIGHT #1OR8
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • K-ALL

    How BTS "ARIRANG" Was Made: NITTI on Producing "One More Night" "Into The Sun & "FYA"

    05/13/2026 | 50 mins.
    From Bad Bunny to Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS), Ricky (NITTI MUSIC) is redefining what it means to be a global producer. Fresh off the success of BTS’s ARIRANG, Ricky sits down with Angel to discuss the three Billboard Hot 100-charting tracks that changed everything.

    This episode explores the eclectic production of “FYA,” the soul-searching “One More Night,” and the cinematic finale “Into The Sun.” But the story behind the interview is just as remarkable: a K-ALL Reel about BTS’s connection to gospel music bridged the gap between Angel and Ricky, leading to a profound conversation on faith, creativity, and the “insane” talent of the BTS members. Dive into stories of Flume’s experimental stems, V’s natural “band-mate” energy, and the hidden “vocals” Jimin left behind in an unreleased ARIRANG track. We also discuss the emotional impact of seeing 50,000 fans in Mexico City sing BTS’s tracks a cappella and how Ricky’s personal faith journey became the foundation for his success.

    #BTS #ARIRANG
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • K-ALL

    BTS Director Park Junsoo: Filming BTS since Debut to Chapter 2 | COO Retopia Salon Interview

    04/16/2026 | 39 mins.
    The man who has filmed BTS for 13 years speaks out. In this exclusive K-ALL interview, Angel sits down with Park Junsoo, the C.O.O. of Retopia Salon and the visionary director behind BTS’s most iconic documentaries.

    From their 2013 debut days on MTV's Channel Bangtan to the global phenomenon of Burn the Stage, and now the Chapter 2 solo era—including Jungkook’s "I AM STILL," Jimin’s "Production Diary," Suga’s "Road to D-DAY," and RM’s "Indigo Magazine Film"—Director Park has captured the most raw and authentic moments of the members' lives.

    We dive deep into the making of the hit series "Are You Sure?!" with Jimin and Jungkook, the technical secrets of filming the D-DAY tour, and why Director Park chose to leave a legacy at HYBE to build a new future for K-Pop fans at Retopia Salon.

    0:00 – Meet BTS Director & Retopia Salon COO Park Junsoo
    0:55 – Working with BTS in 2013: Channel Bangtan (Rookie King)
    2:19 – Why Burn the Stage remains a masterpiece of sincerity
    4:03 – Retopia Salon: Why authenticity is the future of K-Pop
    6:09 – Directing the Solo Era: Jungkook, Jimin, RM & Suga
    9:19 – Experimental Directing: Jimin’s Production Diary (Fly on the Wall)
    11:37 – Suga’s Road to D-DAY: The struggle vs. the triumph
    15:08 – Technical Secrets: Filming the disappearing D-DAY stage
    16:47 – RM’s Indigo Magazine Film & Global Collaborators
    19:01 – Monuments: Beyond the Star: A 10+ Year Legacy
    22:11 – The Importance of Quiet Moments: Why off-stage footage matters
    25:07 – "Are You Sure?!" – When the plan goes out the window
    28:17 – Then vs. Now: How BTS has changed since debut
    31:07 – Jun-soo’s Ultimate Goal for Retopia Salon
    34:02 - Jun-soo Reveals Close Bond With EL CAPITXN
    34:43 – Final Message to Fans

    Interpretations: Haye Lee

    🔗Follow Angel
    https://www.youtube.com/@K-AllPodcast
    https://www.instagram.com/nojamsjournaling/
    https://www.instagram.com/kallpodcast/
    https://x.com/kallthepodcast
    https://www.tiktok.com/@kallpodcast?lang=en

    🔗 Follow Retopia Salon
    https://www.instagram.com/retopia.salon/
    https://www.retopiasalon.com/Home
    https://x.com/retopiasalon
    https://www.youtube.com/@4gyomoim#BTS #방탄소년단 #RETOPIASALON #INTERVIEW #btsarmy

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Music podcasts
Trending Music podcasts
About K-ALL
Welcome to K-ALL, the podcast that connects fans to the full spectrum of Korean music, from K-Pop hits to indie gems. Hosted by K-music expert Angel, each episode features lively conversations with artists, insiders, and fans worldwide. Whether you're a longtime K-Pop stan or new to Korean music, K-ALL is your interactive hub for music news, behind-the-scenes stories, and thoughtful interviews that celebrate Korean artistry and connect the global fandom. Join the discussion and discover the music that moves us all. Find us on our socials! Instagram: @KallPodcast TikTok: @KallPodcast YouTube: K-All Podcast
MusicMusic Commentary

Listen to K-ALL, DISGRACELAND and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.10.5| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/25/2026 - 6:27:38 PM
A company fromMADSACK