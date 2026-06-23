The man who has filmed BTS for 13 years speaks out. In this exclusive K-ALL interview, Angel sits down with Park Junsoo, the C.O.O. of Retopia Salon and the visionary director behind BTS’s most iconic documentaries.



From their 2013 debut days on MTV's Channel Bangtan to the global phenomenon of Burn the Stage, and now the Chapter 2 solo era—including Jungkook’s "I AM STILL," Jimin’s "Production Diary," Suga’s "Road to D-DAY," and RM’s "Indigo Magazine Film"—Director Park has captured the most raw and authentic moments of the members' lives.



We dive deep into the making of the hit series "Are You Sure?!" with Jimin and Jungkook, the technical secrets of filming the D-DAY tour, and why Director Park chose to leave a legacy at HYBE to build a new future for K-Pop fans at Retopia Salon.



0:00 – Meet BTS Director & Retopia Salon COO Park Junsoo

0:55 – Working with BTS in 2013: Channel Bangtan (Rookie King)

2:19 – Why Burn the Stage remains a masterpiece of sincerity

4:03 – Retopia Salon: Why authenticity is the future of K-Pop

6:09 – Directing the Solo Era: Jungkook, Jimin, RM & Suga

9:19 – Experimental Directing: Jimin’s Production Diary (Fly on the Wall)

11:37 – Suga’s Road to D-DAY: The struggle vs. the triumph

15:08 – Technical Secrets: Filming the disappearing D-DAY stage

16:47 – RM’s Indigo Magazine Film & Global Collaborators

19:01 – Monuments: Beyond the Star: A 10+ Year Legacy

22:11 – The Importance of Quiet Moments: Why off-stage footage matters

25:07 – "Are You Sure?!" – When the plan goes out the window

28:17 – Then vs. Now: How BTS has changed since debut

31:07 – Jun-soo’s Ultimate Goal for Retopia Salon

34:02 - Jun-soo Reveals Close Bond With EL CAPITXN

34:43 – Final Message to Fans



Interpretations: Haye Lee



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