In this exclusive K-ALL interview, Angel sits down with the rising global Japanese group ONE OR EIGHT right before their sold-out show at Racket NYC!
The multi-talented members—Neo, Ryota, Tsubasa, Reia, Mizuki, Yuga, Souma, and Takeru—open up about their challenging survival show roots, their intense training period in Korea, and the deep meaning behind their "all or nothing" name.
We dive deep into their musical roots, including naming BTS, Michael Jackson, and ONE OK ROCK as their ultimate performance inspirations. The group also breaks down what it was really like working with legendary choreographer Nick Joseph on their debut track "Don't Tell Nobody." Plus, the group shares the wild story behind their track "KAWASAKI" with Big Sean (including a surprise appearance from his dad on set) , the viral success of their "Tokyo Drift" sample , and their massive future dreams—from selling out Zepp tours to headlining the NFL Super Bowl halftime show!
Full Transcript available on V13.net: https://v13.net/2026/05/one-or-eight-interview-bts-inspiration-tokyo-drift-headlining-the-super-bowl/
#JPop #ONEOREIGHT #1OR8
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