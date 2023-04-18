Justice Today is the official podcast of the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs, where we discuss the most pressing criminal justice issues and ... More
SAKI—Bringing Justice to Georgia
The National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) has played an essential role in obtaining justice for victims of sexual assault nationwide. During this episode of the Justice Today podcast, hear how SAKI funding helped the state of Georgia process a backlog of sexual assault kits, which led to the identification and conviction of a serial rapist who had lived in plain sight for over a decade, preying on vulnerable women.
5/11/2023
24:08
Mayor Jermaine Wilson and Second Chances
During this episode of the Justice Today podcast, Mayor Jermaine Wilson describes his personal journey from maximum security prison to the highest elected office in his hometown, Leavenworth, Kansas.
4/27/2023
24:44
Marlon Chamberlain and "Permanent Punishments"
Formerly incarcerated people face a web of laws that Marlon Chamberlain describes as "permanent punishments." During this episode, he discusses his campaign to eliminate them.
4/19/2023
21:59
Building More Reliable Forensic Sciences (Part Two)
The scientific basis of several aspects of forensic evidence was first called into question by the 2009 National Research Council report. That report had an immediate impact on law enforcement, crime labs, courtrooms, and the broader scientific community. David Stoney, Chief Scientist and head of Stoney Forensics in Chantilly, VA, and Greg Dutton, program manager and physical scientist with NIJ’s Office of Investigative and Forensic Sciences, join host Jim Dawson to discuss the concerted effort in many fields of forensics — ballistics, trace evidence, fingerprints, and more — to improve the science underlying forensic evidence in the wake of the 2009 report. Read the transcript.Listen to Part One of the conversation. Research and Resources from the National Institute of Justice:Strengthening Forensic Science in the United States: A Path Forward (2009 NRC report)The Slow but Steady March Towards a More Reliable Forensic ScienceOther Resources:The Organization of Scientific Area Committees for Forensic Science (OSAC)
4/18/2023
21:10
The 54th Mile Project
During this episode, three Black law enforcement leaders discuss why they walked 54 miles from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama—retracing the route of a famous 1965 civil rights march—and how their journey changed their professional and personal lives.
