Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Just Wondering... With Norm Hitzges in the App
Listen to Just Wondering... With Norm Hitzges in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Just Wondering... With Norm Hitzges

Just Wondering... With Norm Hitzges

Podcast Just Wondering... With Norm Hitzges
Podcast Just Wondering... With Norm Hitzges

Just Wondering... With Norm Hitzges

Norm Hitzges
add
Norm Hitzges ranks as a sports talk show legend having spent 48 continuous years on the air in Dallas. Now begins his next chapter with his new podcast "Just W...
More
Society & CulturePersonal JournalsSociety & CulturePlaces & TravelSports
Norm Hitzges ranks as a sports talk show legend having spent 48 continuous years on the air in Dallas. Now begins his next chapter with his new podcast "Just W...
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Just Wondering -- Norm Hitzges
     "Just Wondering" is not just about the big named guests; it's about exploring the corners of existence that intrigue us all. Delve into the captivating world of travel through immersive segments that transport you to breathtaking destinations and hidden gems. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of American culture as Norm takes you on a journey through its history, quirks, and defining moments. And when it comes to philosophy, expect thought-provoking discussions that unravel life's most profound questions, all while fostering a deeper understanding of our shared human experience.In a world inundated with information, "Just Wondering" is a refreshing oasis that celebrates the art of contemplation. With Norm Hitzges at the helm, your daily routine transforms into a thrilling intellectual adventure, filled with laughter, curiosity, and unexpected insights. Tune in to "Just Wondering" and unlock a treasure trove of ideas, stories, and musings that invigorate your mind and remind you of the boundless wonders that surround us.Yes there will be plenty of sports opinions and big named guests.  But at the heart of "Just Wondering" lies Norm's own inquisitive nature. Tune in to hear him candidly pondering life's mysteries, quirks, and everyday marvels. From the mundane to the extraordinary, Norm brings his trademark charm and genuine enthusiasm to topics that cross his mind, inviting you to reflect, question, and engage in a meaningful dialogue. 
    8/10/2023
    2:38

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Just Wondering... With Norm Hitzges

Norm Hitzges ranks as a sports talk show legend having spent 48 continuous years on the air in Dallas. Now begins his next chapter with his new podcast "Just Wondering..." From major interviews to waxing philosophical, join Norm every day as he talks sports, travel life or...anything he's just wondering about.
Podcast website

Listen to Just Wondering... With Norm Hitzges, Think Twice: Michael Jackson and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Just Wondering... With Norm Hitzges

Just Wondering... With Norm Hitzges

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store