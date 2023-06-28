This is Just Ride, a brand-new cycling podcast from Red Bull hosted by former downhill mountain bikers Rob Warner and Eliot Jackson. This is the cycling podcast...
Everything you need to know about the Tour de France with Luke Rowe
With the world's most famous race well underway, Rob and Eliot are joined by one of the most successful domestiques in modern cycling history, Luke Rowe, to break down everything you need to know about the Tour de France. The Ineos Grenadiers rider has raced in the Tour eight times and been part of the winning team on five occasions. He has also been disqualified and even finished last! Here Luke talks in detail about the different roles each rider takes up in a team, the tactics (and bad behaviour) to look out for in the peloton and the mind-games at play as riders hope to gain an advantage in one of the most physically and mentally challenging courses out there. He talks about riding with best friend and team-mate, Welsh cycling icon Geraint Thomas, and how the bond of friendship might be the most important. You can check out Luke and Geraint's podcast, Watts Occurring, here on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts!
7/11/2023
57:48
What is the spirit of gravel racing? with Payson McElveen
"It's a slippery slope, you will get addicted." Rob and Eliot's tour guide is Red Bull athlete, Payson McElveen; professional mountain biker and serial champion. He talks about his love of endurance riding, the freedom that comes with gravel riding and what it is about the community that has got everyone wanting to find out more. They compare gravel with the early days of mountain biking and ask the questions we all want to know; how much of the course is gravel? Where did it come from? And, most importantly, what is the spirit of gravel? Check out Payson's podcast, The Adventure Stache
7/11/2023
47:58
The cycling podcast you never knew you needed
This is Just Ride, a brand-new cycling podcast from Red Bull hosted by former downhill mountain bikers Rob Warner and Eliot Jackson. This is the cycling podcast you never knew you needed. No matter if you’re a mountain biker, roadie, BMXer, trackie, graveler, bike packer or even if you just love commuting on your awesome city bike… this pod is for you. Each episode Rob and Eliot are joined by a different guest from the world of cycling to share crazy stories and compare notes about a different discipline and grow our incredible community. Whether you live and breathe this lifestyle already, need a nudge to try something new or you want to dust off your bike and get back out there – we’re here for you. New episodes are released every other Tuesday. You can listen on redbull.com or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also watch these episodes on Red Bull TV. Get in touch with us @robwarner970 & @eliotjackson or email us at [email protected]
