Everything you need to know about the Tour de France with Luke Rowe

With the world’s most famous race well underway, Rob and Eliot are joined by one of the most successful domestiques in modern cycling history, Luke Rowe, to break down everything you need to know about the Tour de France. The Ineos Grenadiers rider has raced in the Tour eight times and been part of the winning team on five occasions. He has also been disqualified and even finished last! Here Luke talks in detail about the different roles each rider takes up in a team, the tactics (and bad behaviour) to look out for in the peloton and the mind-games at play as riders hope to gain an advantage in one of the most physically and mentally challenging courses out there. He talks about riding with best friend and team-mate, Welsh cycling icon Geraint Thomas, and how the bond of friendship might be the most important. You can check out Luke and Geraint’s podcast, Watts Occurring, here on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts! New episodes are released every other Tuesday. You can listen on redbull.com or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also watch these episodes on Red Bull TV. Get in touch with us @robwarner970 & @eliotjackson or email us at [email protected]