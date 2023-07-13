Just One Thing - with Michael Mosley

In his new Stay Young series, Michael Mosley reveals simple things you can do to rejuvenate yourself from the inside out.
Stay Young - Ep 5: Stay Strong
Michael explores the best way to help you look younger as well as live longer and healthier – revealing how strength training can benefit your waistline, preserve muscle fibres and increase healthy lifespan.
Pumping up your muscles is one of the best ways to protect from the ravages of time and injury. In this episode, Michael speaks to Professor Abigail Mackey from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, to find out how resistance training can strengthen the connection between your brain and muscles, and keep them looking younger at the cellular level. And it’s not just your muscles that benefit, maintaining your muscle mass can boost your brain function, improve sleep, and significantly reduce your risk of diabetes. It may even be better at reducing belly fat than cardio! Champion weight-lifter Shirley Webb reveals how lifting weights transformed her life and mobility even though she only started pumping irons in her mid-70s.
Producer: Catherine Wyler
Assistant Producer: Gulnar Mimaroglu
Executive Producer: Zoe Heron
A BBC Studios production for BBC Sounds / BBC Radio 4
Stay Young - Ep 4: Stay Feeling Good
Michael reveals the best food to boost your mood, your energy levels, reduce inflammation and improve your immune system. In this episode, Michael discovers the benefits of fermented foods and their live bacteria. He speaks to Professor Justin Sonnenburg from Stanford University who’s recent clinical trial revealed that eating fermented foods can increase your gut microbiome diversity and reduce inflammation, one of the main drivers of ageing. They discuss the role of your gut bacteria in increasing the activity of key immune cells with knock-on effects across the body, and why a healthy gut microbiome is so important for feeling good. 63 year-old Donna Schwenk from California reveals how discovering fermented foods has transformed her life and given her the energy of someone decades younger.
Stay Young - Ep 3: Stay Sharp
Want to get the mental sharpness of someone decades younger? Challenging your brain with something difficult, like learning a new language or taking up juggling, can trigger your brain to form new connections, increasing your brain’s white matter and making it more resilient against age-related decline. In this episode, Michael speaks to Dr Rachel Wu from the University of California Riverside who has discovered that learning three new skills at the same time can significantly boost the memory in older adults - so much so that they performed as well as someone 50 years younger in a series of cognitive tests. Superager Lord Richard Wilson shares his top tips for a sharper mind and the role of grit, determination, and insatiable curiosity.
Stay Young - Ep 2: Stay Looking Young
How a simply dietary change can reduce wrinkles, improve skin texture and slow ageing. In this episode Michael reveals how a daily portion of colourful fruit and vegetables can help retain skin moisture and boost collagen. Carotenoids are compounds that give carrots, mangoes and tomatoes their bright red and orange colour – and they have been shown to boost your skin’s collagen and moisture, improving wrinkles, skin plumpness and texture. He speaks to dermatologist Dr Raja Sivamani from the University of California, Davis, whose research shows that eating a daily portion of mango could help reverse existing wrinkles and prevent new ones from forming. And we meet 81-year-old Annette Larkins from Florida who explains why she thinks her youthful looks are thanks to her diet consisting mainly of fruits and vegetables.
Stay Young - Ep 1: Stay Fit
Exercise is one of the best things you can do to rejuvenate yourself at the cellular level – but what’s the best way to do it? In this episode, Michael speaks to Associate Professor Matt Robinson from Oregon State University, who has discovered that just a few minutes of high-intensity exercise can help rejuvenate you at the cellular level, by helping restore your mitochondria, your cell’s energy powerhouses. They discuss how exercise has many benefits across your body - from your muscles, to your heart, your brain and even your skin! And we meet octogenarian and healthy ageing expert Dr Norman Lazarus, who didn’t start exercising until his fifties, and now cycles 100km a week, feeling at his prime.
