A Chaotic Recap- Our CMT Trip + Our New Project!

Jessi is joined by her personal assistant/stylist Baylee on this episode! They discuss their whirlwind of a trip to Austin over eclipse weekend to see the CMT'S, talk about the celebrity Jessi met while there and also chat about the new series coming to our YouTube channel- Golden Opportunities!FOLLOW US!Instagram-@ [email protected] @jzstyles.co@jzacademy@hairbykayjTikTok-jessijzstyleshairbykayjFOLLOW BAYLEE:@hairbybayleehowe