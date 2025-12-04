Brian’s path to leadership wasn’t a straight line, he grew up between Sacramento and North Dakota, served as a combat engineer in Iraq, sold Corvettes and even cemetery property, and ultimately found purpose in digital manufacturing.From tearing apart trucks and restoring a ’71 GMC with his dad to leading hundreds of employees and scaling new CNC services, Brian shares how resilience, reinvention, and passion matter more than any paycheck. His story is a reminder that fulfillment comes from building something meaningful, not following a perfect plan.

Curiosity and persistence can take you a long way and Bryce Sills is proof. In this episode, Jim sits down with SendCutSend’s Director of Sales to trace his journey from small-town Washington to running businesses, designing products, and even getting swept up in a Texas pinball fiasco before landing at SendCutSend. Bryce shares how hands-on experience, adaptability, and a love for solving problems shaped his path and continues to guide his approach to leadership and manufacturing today.

In this episode of Just Gonna Send It, Jim Belosic sits down with Kyle Kuhnhausen, award-winning builder and founder of KMC, to talk about his path from a small Oregon garage to the SEMA stage. Kyle shares how a simple Datsun project became a career-defining build, the lessons learned from five-year projects, and why craftsmanship, patience, and showing your process matter more than perfection.

About Just Gonna Send It

Just Gonna Send It is a podcast about the people behind the machines, the welders behind the hoods, the fabricators behind the sparks, and the stories that made them who they are. Hosted by Jim Belosic, CEO of SendCutSend, each episode focuses on the events that put our guests on the path of manufacturing, fabrication, and hands-on trades.We don't cover much industry news or the latest tech. It’s more about why people build, how they got started, and what lit the fire. We talk about childhood influences and first jobs, side hustles and screwups. You'll hear conversations about what got people into making things, and the moment where they knew to "just send it" and make it happen.Whether you’re already in the industry, or thinking about taking that first step, this podcast is a reminder that everyone starts somewhere, often without a plan.