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Just for Today Podcast
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Just for Today Podcast

Adriana Sansam
EducationHealth & Wellness
Just for Today Podcast
Latest episode

38 episodes

  • Just for Today Podcast

    Tana Amen — "At 23, I Prayed I Would Die." How She Turned an ACE Score of 8 Into a Life of Purpose

    06/17/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Tana Amen had every reason not to make it. Raised by a teenage runaway mom in poverty, with addiction, murder, and abuse all around her. Molested as a child. Assaulted at 15. An eating disorder. Then cancer at 23 that came back four times. Her childhood trauma score (ACE score) was an 8 out of 10. At 23, she prayed she would die.
    In this episode, Tana tells Adriana how she went from that hopeless moment to becoming an ICU trauma nurse, a two-time black belt, a New York Times bestselling author, and vice president of the Amen Clinics. They talk about the hidden link between childhood trauma and physical health, the shame survivors carry, brain health and healing, and why telling the story you swore you'd never tell can set you free. Adriana also shares losing her own husband and the day her young daughter asked how he really died.
    Tana's message for anyone in the dark: you have no idea how fast it can change.
    Content note: This episode discusses childhood abuse, sexual assault, addiction, suicidal thoughts, eating disorders, cancer, and grief. Please listen with care.
    If you're struggling, you're not alone: 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — call or text 988 (US, 24/7) RAINN (sexual assault) — 1-800-656-4673 National Alliance for Eating Disorders — 1-866-662-1235 Outside the US: findahelpline.com
    About Tana Amen: New York Times bestselling author, VP of the Amen Clinics, neurosurgical ICU trauma nurse, and author of The Relentless Courage of a Scared Child.
    Follow: @tanaamen
    Host: Adriana Sansam @adrianasansam
  • Just for Today Podcast

    "Diagnosed Saturday. Gone Monday." A Young Widow's Story

    06/10/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Annie (@annieafter_) met Zach doing summer sales in California and married fast, the way you do when you just know. He was 26 and healthy — until sudden symptoms led to a rare, aggressive cancer diagnosis. The doctor said it was "95% curable." Two days later, Annie was a widow.
    In this episode, Annie shares the timeline most people never hear: the hospital, the moment she watched his heart rate fall when she hugged him, the question he asked her on the way to chemo, the phone she spent six months unlocking after he died, and why she refuses to "get over" her grief — because her grief is just her love for Zach.
    Heavy, honest, and at moments even funny, because that's the reality of grief.
    Content note: This episode discusses terminal illness, sudden death, and grief, and includes some strong language. Please listen with care.
    If you're struggling, you're not alone: • 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — call or text 988 (US, 24/7) • Modern Widows Club — modernwidowsclub.org • Soaring Spirits International — soaringspirits.org Outside the US: findahelpline.com
    Follow the show: @justfortodaypodcast
    Host: Adriana Sansam @adrianasansam
  • Just for Today Podcast

    "I Felt His Last Breath": Kelle's Story of Grief, Addiction, Recovery & Placing Her Son for Adoption

    06/03/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    In this raw and unforgettable episode of the Just For Today Podcast, host Adriana Sansam sits down with Kelle Bott for one of the most emotional conversations of the season — a story of grief, alcohol addiction, recovery, and a mother's love that defies words.
    Kelle was just 18 when she lost her father, Jared, after he was hospitalized with pneumonia and put on a ventilator. She shares the harrowing details of being by his side as her family made the impossible decision to let him go — and how the day she felt his last breath, a piece of her "died with him."
    What followed was a two-year battle with alcohol addiction that nearly killed her. Kelle opens up with zero filter about drinking to numb her grief, life-threatening alcohol withdrawals, being wrongly discharged from treatment, hitting rock bottom, and the moment she finally surrendered and checked into detox and residential treatment at 20 years old. She explains the difference between numbing pain and actually grieving, why she calls herself "clean" rather than an addict, and how she learned to grieve experiences she'll never get back.
    In the second half, Kelle bravely shares her adoption journey — discovering she was pregnant just before one year clean, choosing to place her son for adoption, and finding the family that felt "meant to be." She named her baby after her late father, and the open adoption she describes is a heartbreaking, beautiful testament to selfless love.
    This episode covers:
    Losing a parent young and anticipatory vs. sudden grief
    How unresolved grief can lead to alcohol addiction
    What alcohol withdrawal and detox are really like (and why they can be deadly)
    The road through residential treatment, surrender, and self-forgiveness
    Breaking the stigma around addiction: "Why don't they just stop?"
    Choosing open adoption and parenting from a place of love
    Finding hope at the lowest of lows
    Whether you're navigating grief, supporting a loved one through addiction, in recovery yourself, or considering adoption, Kelle's story is a powerful reminder that the dark days end — and that "everything happens for you, not to you."
    🎙️ Hosted by @AdrianaSansam
    CONNECT WITH US:
    ► TikTok: justfortodaypodcast
    ► Instagram: justfortodaypodcast
    ► YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@justfortoday-podcastI
    f you want to continue to be part of these conversations, don't forget to like, share, and subscribe — and remember, just for today, keep going.
    ⚠️ Content Disclaimer: This episode discusses topics that may be sensitive or triggering for some listeners, including addiction, substance abuse, death, mental health struggles, and trauma. The stories shared are personal experiences intended for informational and educational purposes only. They do not constitute professional advice and should not be used as a substitute for professional counseling or treatment. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, help is available through SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-988 (988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) or 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
  • Just for Today Podcast

    Her Husband Died 5 Weeks After She Gave Birth | EP 34 | Just for Today Podcast

    05/27/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    In this deeply emotional episode of the Just for Today Podcast, Adriana sits down with Maddie Davidson, a young widow, mother of two little boys, and woman of faith, who lost her husband Austin in the most unimaginable way.
    Austin was a wildland firefighter, a duck-hunting jokester, and the love of Maddie's life for almost ten years. Then, just five and a half weeks after their second son was born, a freak bee attack at work triggered a massive heart attack that took him in seconds. One moment he was teasing her in the living room. The next, she was performing CPR on her bathroom floor.
    This conversation is raw, faith-filled, and unflinchingly honest about what sudden loss really looks like when you're young, in love, and holding a newborn.

    Connect with Maddie
    ► Instagram: @maddscott13

    Connect with Adriana
    ► TikTok: @justfortodaypodcast
    ► Instagram: @justfortodaypodcast
    ► YouTube: @justfortodaypodcast

    This podcast was produced by Scufd Studio Pvt. Ltd. For permissions, inquiries, or collaboration, please contact hello@scufdstudio.com
    Like and subscribe if this episode gave you chills, changed your perspective, or brought you comfort.
  • Just for Today Podcast

    How Mushrooms, Ketamine, and AI Therapy Saved My Life | EP 33 | Just for Today Podcast

    04/29/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    In this episode, Adriana sits down with Marilyn, a nurse she met during her time at a ketamine clinic.
    Marilyn shares her deeply raw and ongoing journey of healing from profound childhood trauma, which included domestic violence and sexual abuse. She opens up about the struggles of her early life, fleeing across the country to escape her abusive father, and later falling into a highly controlling religion that eventually kicked her out.
    This conversation dives into the realities of living with complex PTSD and battling suicidal ideation. Marilyn bravely recounts her suicide attempts and the miraculous moment a microdose of mushrooms stopped her from taking her own life. She also discusses how ketamine therapy ultimately cured her suicidal thoughts and shifted her entire worldview.
    Connect with Adriana
    ► TikTok: @justfortodaypodcast
    ► Instagram: @justfortodaypodcast
    ► YouTube: @justfortodaypodcast
    This podcast was produced by Scufd Studio Pvt. Ltd. For permissions, inquiries, or collaboration, please contact hello@scufdstudio.com
    Like and subscribe if this episode gave you chills, changed your perspective, or brought you comfort.
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About Just for Today Podcast
Just for Today Podcast is a raw podcast hosted by Adriana Sansam. In it, she shares her own experiences with grief, her late husband's addiction, and mental health. No topic is off-limits because sometimes the hardest truths are the ones we need to hear.
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EducationHealth & WellnessMental HealthSelf-Improvement

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