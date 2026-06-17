In this raw and unforgettable episode of the Just For Today Podcast, host Adriana Sansam sits down with Kelle Bott for one of the most emotional conversations of the season — a story of grief, alcohol addiction, recovery, and a mother's love that defies words.

Kelle was just 18 when she lost her father, Jared, after he was hospitalized with pneumonia and put on a ventilator. She shares the harrowing details of being by his side as her family made the impossible decision to let him go — and how the day she felt his last breath, a piece of her "died with him."

What followed was a two-year battle with alcohol addiction that nearly killed her. Kelle opens up with zero filter about drinking to numb her grief, life-threatening alcohol withdrawals, being wrongly discharged from treatment, hitting rock bottom, and the moment she finally surrendered and checked into detox and residential treatment at 20 years old. She explains the difference between numbing pain and actually grieving, why she calls herself "clean" rather than an addict, and how she learned to grieve experiences she'll never get back.

In the second half, Kelle bravely shares her adoption journey — discovering she was pregnant just before one year clean, choosing to place her son for adoption, and finding the family that felt "meant to be." She named her baby after her late father, and the open adoption she describes is a heartbreaking, beautiful testament to selfless love.

This episode covers:

Losing a parent young and anticipatory vs. sudden grief

How unresolved grief can lead to alcohol addiction

What alcohol withdrawal and detox are really like (and why they can be deadly)

The road through residential treatment, surrender, and self-forgiveness

Breaking the stigma around addiction: "Why don't they just stop?"

Choosing open adoption and parenting from a place of love

Finding hope at the lowest of lows

Whether you're navigating grief, supporting a loved one through addiction, in recovery yourself, or considering adoption, Kelle's story is a powerful reminder that the dark days end — and that "everything happens for you, not to you."

🎙️ Hosted by @AdrianaSansam

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⚠️ Content Disclaimer: This episode discusses topics that may be sensitive or triggering for some listeners, including addiction, substance abuse, death, mental health struggles, and trauma. The stories shared are personal experiences intended for informational and educational purposes only. They do not constitute professional advice and should not be used as a substitute for professional counseling or treatment. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, help is available through SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-988 (988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) or 1-800-662-HELP (4357)