Brian Karem
  • EP: 202 - John Fugelsang - How Evangelicals have lost their way following Trump
    John Fugelsang is an American comedian, Sirius XM radio host and a political pundit who knows the Bible - as the son of a former nun and friar. He is also a frequent guest on Just Ask the Question and joins us today to talk about how evangelical Christians have lost their way in following Donald Trump - and also talks about UAPs and Congress.
    8/3/2023
    1:00:13
  • EP: 201 - Just Ask the Press - Trump faces new indictments, Hunter's non-plea and UFOs in Congress?
    This week on Just Ask the Press: Donald Trump faces new indictments, Hunter's non-plea, UFOs in Congress, McConnell Freezes and Giuliani went down to Georgia looking for a soul to steal (along with an election) and McCarthy plays the impeachment card.
    7/31/2023
    1:14:52
  • EP: 200 - Norm Eisen - will Donald Trump do jail time? Will he even be on the GOP ticket?
    EPISODE 200!! Norm Eisen is a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution and a CNN legal analyst as well as a co-founder and executive chair of the States United Democratic Center. He is a frequent guest on "Just Ask the Question" and join us today to tell us he believes that Donald Trump will do jail time and won't be on the Republican ticket next year.
    7/27/2023
    1:02:18
  • EP:199 - Retired Rear Admiral John Kirby - is the world more dangerous now than it's been since the Cold War?
    On this special edition of Just Ask the Question, we talk with NSC spokesman John Kirby about Russian forces damaging our drones in Syria, the war in Ukraine and why abortion is important for military readiness.
    7/26/2023
    1:10:30
  • EP:198 - Just Ask The Press - One hell of a busy week!
    This week on Just Ask the Press: One hell of a busy week. We talk about Alabama and Texas defying the national government, Trump gets another letter, RFK crashes and burns, 16 people indicted as false electors - with The Baltimore Orioles and Bob Dylan! On this episode of Just ask The Press.
    7/24/2023
    1:10:50

Just Ask the Question is a unique and provocative look at the news in today’s headlines. Playboy White House correspondent and CNN political analyst Brian Karem hosts a conversation with newsmakers across the spectrum, asking the hardest questions and engaging them in deep conversation about issues that matter to all of us. Just Ask the Question is an unedited conversation with those in the public eye who influence life in the United States. It’s unlike anything you’ve ever heard.
