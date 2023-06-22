This podcast is an extension of our Juice & Toya YouTube channel where we share workouts, nutrition, motivation and other topics surrounding health & fi... More
Who are Juice & Toya?
Welcome to the first episode of the Juice & Toya Podcast! In our first episode, we go over what to expect from this podcast, an introduction to who we are as personal trainers, and how we got into our journey as youtubers and business owners. Drop a comment and let us know if you enjoyed watching this and if you have any topic suggestions for future episodes!Subscribe to the Juice & Toya Podcast YouTube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/@JuiceandToya...Follow us on instagram: @juiceandtoya
This podcast is an extension of our Juice & Toya YouTube channel where we share workouts, nutrition, motivation and other topics surrounding health & fitness. Our goal is to share information in a way that is fun, engaging, and simplified for anyone to understand. Let us guide you along your journey to become the best version of yourself every day!