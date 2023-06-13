Anousha and Toranj, two artists share their personal stories about their healing and learning journey.
Joy Culture is a safe place to extract the wisdom of sto...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 24
اپیزود دوازده: کارت های مکالمه ۴
در این اپیزود ما از تجربه های شخصی خودمون از کارت های مکالمه میگیم. ما رو در یوتیوب و اینستاگرم دنبال کنید برای پست های بیشتر @joycultureworld
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/joyculture/message
7/31/2023
24:21
Episode 12: Conversation Cards - part 4
We get into our personal experiences with some interesting conversation cards! Follow us on YouTube and instagram for more content: @joycultureworld - conversation cards by: Esther Perel
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/joyculture/message
7/28/2023
23:52
اپيزود يازده : كارت هاي مكالمه ٣
در این اپیزود ما از تجربه های شخصی خودمون از کارت ها مکالمه میگیم. ما رو در یوتیوب و اینستاگرم دنبال کنید برای پست های بیشتر: @joycultureworld
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/joyculture/message
6/27/2023
21:30
Episode 11: Conversation Cards- part 3
We get into our personal experiences with some interesting conversation cards! Follow us on YouTube and instagram for more content: @joycultureworld - conversation cards by: Esther Perel
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/joyculture/message
6/27/2023
20:43
اپیزود یازده: شناخت من برتر
در این اپیزود کمی در مورد شناخت من برتر میگیم! ما رو در اینستاگرم و یوتیوب فالو کنید @joycultureworld
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/joyculture/message
Anousha and Toranj, two artists share their personal stories about their healing and learning journey.
Joy Culture is a safe place to extract the wisdom of stories, become conscious of the unconscious, and choose beliefs that serve the life that we desire.
Listen to our episodes in #English or #Persian.