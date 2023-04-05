Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The morning show that sounds like East Tennessee! Subscribe now to catch up on all the shenanigans from recent shows. And listen to Joey and Nancy live Monday-F... More
  • The secret drawing for Taylor Swift tickets
    We gave away easter egg clues all week which led about 75 people to Lakeshore Park near the soccer fields! Listen to the moment when to ladies from Seymour won Tay Tay tickets!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/5/2023
    2:43
  • We wrote songs about East Tennessee towns!
    Grainger County watch out! Joey and Nancy wrote songs about Bean Station, Bull's Gap, Washburn, and Rutledge, TN. Yee Haw!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/5/2023
    4:38
  • Final Taylor Swift Easter Egg
    This is the final clue for our Taylor Swift Giveaway! See y'all tomorrow at 7am!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    0:44

About Joey and Nancy on WIVK

The morning show that sounds like East Tennessee! Subscribe now to catch up on all the shenanigans from recent shows. And listen to Joey and Nancy live Monday-Friday 5:30am-10:00am on 107.7 WIVK! Podcasts presented by Roane State Community College, "where we put students first!"

