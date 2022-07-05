Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
JOE GAUTHREAUX Official Podcast

JOE GAUTHREAUX Official Podcast

Podcast JOE GAUTHREAUX Official Podcast
Podcast JOE GAUTHREAUX Official Podcast

JOE GAUTHREAUX Official Podcast

Joe Gauthreaux
As one of the most respected DJs in the industry, DJ/Producer Joe Gauthreaux (pronounced "GO TROW") has a resume of 3 Billboard Top 5 dance singles, original se... More
As one of the most respected DJs in the industry, DJ/Producer Joe Gauthreaux (pronounced “GO TROW”) has a resume of 3 Billboard Top 5 dance singles, original se... More

  • Purple Party - Recorded Live in Dallas 05.07.22
    Thank you so much, Dallas & Purple Party, for all the love and support you've shown me over the last 20 years. Seriously, one of my favorite organizations and places to DJ. If you were at the 2022 Purple Main Event last year, you know what a moment it was to be together after being locked away for so long. I felt it from the very first track. I am ecstatic to share the first hour of my set with you in this new podcast, kicking off with mega smash 'Cold Heart,' and ending with a new 'Purple Rain' remix I produced with DJ Leanh & debuted on this evening. Big thanks to Blake at purple for always believing in me, and Danny Verde for your incredible I had the honor to perform beside.I hope to see you at Purple Party Weekend in Dallas this year on Sunday, May 7 for the Revival T-Dance at the AT&T Performing Arts Center with DJ Calagna. Track Listing: Cold Heart (JG Mash) - VMC, Elton John, Dua Lipa  Dance Like Nobody's Watching (Joe & Leanh Unreleased Dub) - Sara Aalto  Shivers (JG Mash) - Ed Sheeran, Big Kid Bounce - Diego Santander The Energiggy - Dmitry Kharma Show Me Drums - Edson Pride, Marcelo Almeida & Rafael Daglar Bebeu Água? - VMC Euphoria Takes Over (JG Mash) - Firzyhakim, Kelly Rowland In the Air Tonight (JG Mash) - Yinon Yahel, Nora En Pure, Lika Morgan Don't Blame Me (JG vs Sagi Kariv Mash) - TS Machakos Afrika (JG Rework) - Anthony May, Antoine Clamaran, Agua Sin Gas, Chemical Brothers Running Up That Hill (JG Mash) - Manuel de Diego & Manuel Coby, Levy 9 Won't Forget You (JG vs Leanh Mash) - Shouse Easy On Me (JG Rework) - Adele, Andrei Stan Purple Rain (Joe G & Leanh Purple Party 2022 Remix) - Prince  (note: I created an intro and ending for the first & last songs in postproduction for a more pleasurable and definitive listening experience. Unless there's a show, we (the DJs) continuously mix the music during the event. Just FYI.)Wanna know where I'm DJing next? Get playdates, bio, photos, and discography at the newly relaunched www.DJJJoeG.com. For over 100 unreleased podcasts (from live set recordings & more), unreleased music, original songs & demos, and more, join Patreon at www.patreon.com/djjoeg. Starting at only $5.99 a month - get 16% off for annual subscription.SoundCloudApple PodcastsApple MusicSpotifyInstagramFacebookYouTube
    4/21/2023
    1:05:12
  • 2023 Part 2 - Joe Gauthreaux's Podcast
    Thank you so much for the incredible response to the '2023' podcast. It's one of my favorite podcasts I've made, and you're downloading and playing it at a faster rate than any other mix I've uploaded! So many tracks I wanted to include on '2023' ended up on the cutting room floor, though. Tested, floor filling bangers like a new remix of Kelly's amazing cover of 'Dancing Queen' I'm working on with Mauro Mozart (our test mashup leads the new mix), Whitney's new anthem 'Don't Cry For Me,' and 12 other bangers... Check em all out now on '2023 - Part 2!'Track Listing:  Dancing Queen (JG mash - Edited Mash)  . KC, Leanh Humankind (JG NYE 'Time' Mash) . C, Serge Bear Star Walking (JG Bass Mash) . Lil Nas X, Junior Senna Maroon (JG Mash - 2023) . TS, Elad Navon & Niv Aroya Tell Me Why (JG Mash) . Bronski Beat, Meduza, Diego Santander Automatic Lover (JG Night to Day Mash) . Axis Martinez, Jay Jay Johnson Welcome to Heaven (Original Mix) . Robi Cohen Rescue Me (JG Mash) - M, Elof de Neve Long Train Running (Elad Yaniv Remix) . The Doobie Brothers Pride (Original Mix) . TFD Moonwater (JG Saltwater Mash) . Pedro Pons, Chicane Don't Cry For Me (JG MASH 2023) . WH, Junior Senna, Rafael Dutra, Dani Brasil Fly Away (JG vs Filipe Guerra Mash) . Jean Claude Ades Rise (Dario Xavier Club Remix) . Calum Scott Sponsored by Eagle Wilton Manors. With one of the best sound systems in North America - You have to feel it to believe it!For over 100 unreleased podcasts (from live set recordings & more), unreleased music, original songs & demos, and more, join Patreon at www.patreon.com/djjoeg. Starting at only $5.99 a month - get 16% off for annual subscription.SoundCloudApple PodcastsApple MusicSpotifyInstagramFacebookYouTubeTwitter
    3/1/2023
    57:43
  • 2023 - Joe Gauthreaux's Podcast
    When the clock struck 12, all of me changed at midnight. I'll be shining bright when the daylight comes...Featuring 14 new remixes, reworks and mashups for the new year, including my new remix of 'Lift Me Up' by Rihanna, co-produced with DJ Leanh! Happy 2023!  Midnight Rain (JG Mash) - TS, Yoseek Your Love (Bruno Bassi Remix) - Gabriel Pinheiro, Dener Delatorre The Clearest Blue (JG Rework) - CHVRCHES, Gui Guerrero  Celestial (JG Mash) - Ed Sheeran, Elof De Neef  Lift Me Up (Joe G & Leanh Remix) - Rihanna  A Lotus Odyssey (JG Rework) - Mr Sam, Jam & Spoon, Cristobal Tapia De Veer Outta Mind Frequency (JG Mash) - Mor Avrahami, E-Man, Nevis  Action! (JG Alarms going off Rework) - Ummet Ozcan, MIA, Alicia Bridges  Unholy (JG Rework) - Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Alessander Galassi Hold Me Closer (JG Mash) - Elton John, Britney, Andi Mik  Hold My Hand (JG Mash) - Gaga, Nick Stracner, Gui Guerrero Heaven (JG Rework)  - Bryan Adams, Tommer Misrahi  Perfect (JG vs Daniel Noronha Stringed Out Rework) - P!nk Sky - KC Lights  For over 100 unreleased podcasts (from live set recordings & more), unreleased music, original songs & demos, and more, join Patreon at www.patreon.com/djjoeg. Starting at only $5.99 a month - get 16% off for annual subscription.SoundCloudApple PodcastsApple MusicSpotifyInstagramFacebookYouTubeTwitter
    1/17/2023
    1:02:55
  • Market Days 2022 - Part 2 (Live Set)
    Live from the Hydrate Dance Stage at the world famous Market Days Festival in Chicago. Parts 1 and 2, recorded on August 7, 2022, feature many new remixes, reworks, mashups and edits, including an unreleased dub of "This Is Me," remixed by Leanh & myself.  Market Days 2022 was undoubtably one of the best gigs I've ever played. Thank you to Hydrate Nightclub in Chicago for the opportunity, and to everyone who danced in the streets and gave so much love and energy back to me! Whether you are reliving the set again, or listening for the first time, I'm thrilled to share it with you! xo Joe (photo by Greg McKeon)  Track Listing: Running Up That Hill (JG Rework) . Manuel De Diego, Fruela, Manuel Coby, Levy 9  Machakos Afrika (JG vs Anthony May Rework) . Antoine Clamaran, Agua Sin Gas  The Energiggy (Kharma's Peak Hour Instrumental Mix) . Dmitry Kharma  Euphoria Takes Over(JG Mash) . Firzyhakim, Kelly Rowland  Sweet Child of Love Generation (JG Mash) . Esteban Lopez, Bob Sinclar, Masaka Kids Africana, Slash  I'm Alive (Leanh & Guilherme Guerrero Club Mix) . Celine Dion  Strong In Love (JG Mash) . Chicane, Thyago Furtado  Shamu 2021 (Esteban Lopez & Javier Solana Remix) . Hugo Sanchez, Thomas Solvert  Wonder Night (Dub Mix) . Leanh feat. Nikki Valentine  Rain on Me - Leanh Mashup . Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga, Bruno Knauer,  Just Like A Pill (JG Morning After Mash) . Pink, Kone & Marc  This Is Me (Joe Gauthreaux & Leanh Unreleased Dub) . Keala Settle  Love Can Build A Bridge (JG Mash) . Cher, Chrissie Hynde, Neenah Cherry, Dave Mladi, Felipe Accioly  ICYMI - Part 1:  https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/joegauthreaux/episodes/2022-08-22T13_11_43-07_00. Please note that while these are both live recordings, I've edited them for time and listenability, including adding an intro to part 2 (whereas live I beat-mixed from 'Heartbeat' at the end of part 1 into 'Running Up that Hill,' which begins part 2).  For over 100 unreleased podcasts (from live set recordings & more), unreleased music, original songs & demos, and more, join Patreon at www.patreon.com/djjoeg. Starting at only $5.99 a month - get 16% off for annual subscription. Get the most up-to-date DJ schedule, discography, and much more, at www.DJJoeG.com. Also find me on: SoundCloudApple Podcasts Apple MusicSpotifyInstagramFacebookYouTubeTwitter
    8/27/2022
    1:00:01
  • Market Days 2022 - Part 1 (Live Set)
    Coming to you LIVE from the Hydrate Dance Stage at the world famous Market Days Festival in Chicago. Recorded on August 7, 2022, Part 1 of my 2 hour set features many new remixes, reworks, mashups and edits, including an unreleased dub of "Dance Like Nobody's Watching," remixed by Leanh & myself. Market Days 2022 was undoubtably one of the best gigs I've ever played. Thank you so much to Hydrate Nightclub in Chicago for the opportunity, and to everyone who danced in the streets and gave so much love and energy back to me! Whether you are reliving the set again, or listening for the first time, I'm thrilled to share it with you! xo Joe. (Photo by Greg McKeon)Track Listing:   Break My Soul (JG Market Days Rework) . B, M Avrahami, Dan Schneider, Luciano F  Freedom (JG Pride Mash) . JB vs Diego Santander  Iberoamerica (Luis Alvarado New Album Remix) . Jose Spinnin Cortes  Si Si Colombia (Ronald Rossenouff Remix) . F.R.C Z.M.Q  Dance Like Nobody’s Watching (Joe Gauthreaux & Leanh Unreleased Dub) . Saara Aalto  All These Things That I've Done (JG Rework) . The Killers, Elof de Neve  Big Rhythm Of The Night (Mauro Mozart Mash) . Tom Staar & Kryder  La Noche Negra . Mark Alvarado, VMC  Bebeu Agua? (JG edit) . VMC  You Make Me Hot 2K22 (Intro Mix) . Thiago Dukky, Felipe Accioly  Get Up and Work (JG Mash - clean version) . Bruno Pacheco, Kim K  Bounce (Diego Santander Remix) . Tommy Marcus, Taylor Cruz  Heartbeat (JG 2022 Pride Mash) . M, Taylor Cruz  For other live performance recordings (from the last 20+ years), unreleased music, original songs & demos, and more, join my Patreon at www.patreon.com/djjoeg. Starting at only $5.99 a month - get 16% off for annual subscription. For the most up-to-date DJ schedule, new remixes, social media links, and much more, visit my website at www.DJJoeG.com. 
    8/22/2022
    52:11

As one of the most respected DJs in the industry, DJ/Producer Joe Gauthreaux (pronounced “GO TROW”) has a resume of 3 Billboard Top 5 dance singles, original self-penned tracks, and official remixes of Madonna, Diana Ross, to name a few. He's made club appearances and performed at major events across the globe that span the last 20 years - with the list growing each year. For more information, visit his website at www.DJJoeG.com.

Photo by Photo by @lvlvisuals, @abarefootphotographercourtesy of @PurpleFoundationDallas

