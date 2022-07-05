JOE GAUTHREAUX Official Podcast

Market Days 2022 - Part 2 (Live Set)
Live from the Hydrate Dance Stage at the world famous Market Days Festival in Chicago. Parts 1 and 2, recorded on August 7, 2022, feature many new remixes, reworks, mashups and edits, including an unreleased dub of "This Is Me," remixed by Leanh & myself. Market Days 2022 was undoubtably one of the best gigs I've ever played. Thank you to Hydrate Nightclub in Chicago for the opportunity, and to everyone who danced in the streets and gave so much love and energy back to me! Whether you are reliving the set again, or listening for the first time, I'm thrilled to share it with you! xo Joe (photo by Greg McKeon) Track Listing:
Running Up That Hill (JG Rework) . Manuel De Diego, Fruela, Manuel Coby, Levy 9
Machakos Afrika (JG vs Anthony May Rework) . Antoine Clamaran, Agua Sin Gas
The Energiggy (Kharma's Peak Hour Instrumental Mix) . Dmitry Kharma
Euphoria Takes Over(JG Mash) . Firzyhakim, Kelly Rowland
Sweet Child of Love Generation (JG Mash) . Esteban Lopez, Bob Sinclar, Masaka Kids Africana, Slash
I'm Alive (Leanh & Guilherme Guerrero Club Mix) . Celine Dion
Strong In Love (JG Mash) . Chicane, Thyago Furtado
Shamu 2021 (Esteban Lopez & Javier Solana Remix) . Hugo Sanchez, Thomas Solvert
Wonder Night (Dub Mix) . Leanh feat. Nikki Valentine
Rain on Me - Leanh Mashup . Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga, Bruno Knauer,
Just Like A Pill (JG Morning After Mash) . Pink, Kone & Marc
This Is Me (Joe Gauthreaux & Leanh Unreleased Dub) . Keala Settle
Love Can Build A Bridge (JG Mash) . Cher, Chrissie Hynde, Neenah Cherry, Dave Mladi, Felipe Accioly
ICYMI - Part 1: https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/joegauthreaux/episodes/2022-08-22T13_11_43-07_00. Please note that while these are both live recordings, I've edited them for time and listenability, including adding an intro to part 2 (whereas live I beat-mixed from 'Heartbeat' at the end of part 1 into 'Running Up that Hill,' which begins part 2). For over 100 unreleased podcasts (from live set recordings & more), unreleased music, original songs & demos, and more, join Patreon at www.patreon.com/djjoeg. Starting at only $5.99 a month - get 16% off for annual subscription. Get the most up-to-date DJ schedule, discography, and much more, at www.DJJoeG.com. Also find me on: SoundCloudApple Podcasts Apple MusicSpotifyInstagramFacebookYouTubeTwitter