JOE GAUTHREAUX Official Podcast

Purple Party - Recorded Live in Dallas 05.07.22

Thank you so much, Dallas & Purple Party, for all the love and support you've shown me over the last 20 years. Seriously, one of my favorite organizations and places to DJ. If you were at the 2022 Purple Main Event last year, you know what a moment it was to be together after being locked away for so long. I felt it from the very first track. I am ecstatic to share the first hour of my set with you in this new podcast, kicking off with mega smash 'Cold Heart,' and ending with a new 'Purple Rain' remix I produced with DJ Leanh & debuted on this evening. Big thanks to Blake at purple for always believing in me, and Danny Verde for your incredible I had the honor to perform beside.I hope to see you at Purple Party Weekend in Dallas this year on Sunday, May 7 for the Revival T-Dance at the AT&T Performing Arts Center with DJ Calagna. Track Listing: Cold Heart (JG Mash) - VMC, Elton John, Dua Lipa Dance Like Nobody's Watching (Joe & Leanh Unreleased Dub) - Sara Aalto Shivers (JG Mash) - Ed Sheeran, Big Kid Bounce - Diego Santander The Energiggy - Dmitry Kharma Show Me Drums - Edson Pride, Marcelo Almeida & Rafael Daglar Bebeu Água? - VMC Euphoria Takes Over (JG Mash) - Firzyhakim, Kelly Rowland In the Air Tonight (JG Mash) - Yinon Yahel, Nora En Pure, Lika Morgan Don't Blame Me (JG vs Sagi Kariv Mash) - TS Machakos Afrika (JG Rework) - Anthony May, Antoine Clamaran, Agua Sin Gas, Chemical Brothers Running Up That Hill (JG Mash) - Manuel de Diego & Manuel Coby, Levy 9 Won't Forget You (JG vs Leanh Mash) - Shouse Easy On Me (JG Rework) - Adele, Andrei Stan Purple Rain (Joe G & Leanh Purple Party 2022 Remix) - Prince (note: I created an intro and ending for the first & last songs in postproduction for a more pleasurable and definitive listening experience. Unless there's a show, we (the DJs) continuously mix the music during the event. Just FYI.)Wanna know where I'm DJing next? Get playdates, bio, photos, and discography at the newly relaunched www.DJJJoeG.com. For over 100 unreleased podcasts (from live set recordings & more), unreleased music, original songs & demos, and more, join Patreon at www.patreon.com/djjoeg. Starting at only $5.99 a month - get 16% off for annual subscription.SoundCloudApple PodcastsApple MusicSpotifyInstagramFacebookYouTube