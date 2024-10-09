JoCo on the Go: Everything Johnson County Kansas

JoCo on the Go Podcast: CARS and Stormwater Funding

On episode #169 of JoCo on the Go, we tell you all about two county programs that help provide funding for essential road and stormwater projects in cities around Johnson County. You’ll hear from city and county officials discussing the improvements that have been made possible thanks to Johnson County’s CARS and Stormwater programs and the positive impact they have had for our county’s residents. We’ll also take a look ahead to the projects anticipated for next year.