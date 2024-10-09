JoCo on the Go: Everything Johnson County Kansas

JoCo on the Go Podcast: Special Treatment Courts Update
On episode #171 of JoCo on the Go, we check in on two treatment courts in Johnson County after they have been operating for a year: a behavioral health court and another adult treatment court, commonly known as drug court. We speak with judges and a mental health professional who talk about how the courts are serving defendants who choose to take advantage of the extra support the court programs provide.
JoCo on the Go Podcast: Holiday Gifts
Did you know you might be able to find that perfect holiday gift from Johnson County Government? On Episode #170 of JoCo on the Go, we talk with representatives from the Johnson County Park and Recreation Department (jcprd.com)and Johnson County Developmental Supports (jcds.org) about some great gift ideas. From a parks gift certificate that’s good for shelter rentals, recreation programs, permits and more to work from emerging artists at Johnson County Developmental Supports, we’ve got you covered this season.
JoCo on the Go Podcast: CARS and Stormwater Funding
On episode #169 of JoCo on the Go, we tell you all about two county programs that help provide funding for essential road and stormwater projects in cities around Johnson County. You’ll hear from city and county officials discussing the improvements that have been made possible thanks to Johnson County’s CARS and Stormwater programs and the positive impact they have had for our county’s residents. We’ll also take a look ahead to the projects anticipated for next year.
JoCo on the Go Podcast: SHICK Insurance
On episode #168 of JoCo on the Go, we discuss Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas. SHICK a free program offering Kansans an opportunity to talk with community volunteers and get answers to questions about Medicare and other insurance issues. Contact SHICK at either [email protected] or the hotline at 913-715-8856. In Johnson County, SHICK is provided by the Johnson County Area Agency on Aging with assistance from the K-State Research and Extension Office and Johnson County Aging and Human Services. Learn all about the program and how it can help you or those you love.
JoCo on the Go Podcast: Primary Election
On episode #167 of JoCo on the Go, we visit with Fred Sherman, Johnson County election commissioner, about the upcoming August 6 primary election. The conversation focuses on deadlines to register to vote and how to cast a ballot in advance – both in person and by mail – and in person on Election Day. We also visit with Patrick Clark, an Overland Park resident who has served as an election worker for many years about the important role election workers play in conducting elections in Johnson County.
