Jimmy Kimmel Live! is an American late-night talk show, created and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, broadcast on Studio Club.
James Corden
James talks about his last week of shows for “The Late Late Show,” his middle name being Kimberley, nothing interesting ever happening in his family, naming his son Max after Paul McCartney, the final Carpool Karaoke with Adele, moving back to England, his parents loving LA, and Jimmy gives him a parting gift as he retires from late night.
5/1/2023
Chris Pratt
Chris talks about the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy, auditioning for basically every superhero part and not landing any roles, auditioning at 18 years old at a male strip club called Mr. Paddywack’s, stealing stuff from set, and uttering the first F-word in Marvel movie history.
4/30/2023
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce talks about wanting to be an artist since childhood, his many paintings, coming to LA for the first time in 1982, his first solo art show here in Hollywood, and he judges portraits members of our studio audience painted of him.
4/29/2023
Abby Ryder Fortson
Abby talks about her rescue dog, being an avid reader, her new movie Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, meeting author Judy Blume, doing the “I must, I must, I must increase my bust” scene, her favorite prop from the set, and seeing the movie with a big audience.
4/28/2023
John Mulaney
John talks about his new comedy special “Baby J” on Netflix, his star-studded intervention, his friends packing terribly for him, being in rehab for two months and living in Jimmy’s guest house for a few weeks, working out in Jimmy’s gym, spending time Vegas and going to see Usher perform, and being disappointed people didn’t recognize him in rehab.
