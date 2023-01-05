Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jessie Lee
Welcome to the Jessie Lee is The People’s Mentor podcast, where you'll get practical life tips, business tips, motivation, encouragement, and you’ll have no cho...
BusinessEntrepreneurship
5 of 567
  • 0570 Do This - You Need a Network #bosslee
    We all hear that your net worth is determined by your network. How true that is! I hope that you love this episode, and I hope to see you inside of the bosslee five day recruiting Boot Camp challenge! www.BOSSLEE.com coming soon! I f you're interested in joining the accelerator program, we are open for enrollment and looking for you! Just head over to BossLee.com and check out the coaching tab!
    7/12/2023
    47:17
  • 0569 Making Recruiting Simple #BOSSLEE
    This episode of the podcast is all about one of my favorite things to talk about - recruiting! I really think you're going to enjoy it and if you're interested in my five day challenge, make sure you jump over to BossLee.com and if you're interested in joining the accelerator program, we are open for enrollment and looking for you! Just head over to BossLee.com and check out the coaching tab!
    6/29/2023
    28:29
  • 0568 What Is Your Leadership Style? #BOSSLEE
    This episode is all about the different types of leadership styles, and you be able to find out where you fit in. Enrollment for the bosslee accelerator is now open so make sure you go to the link in the show notes and join us inside for amazing coaching! ❤️
    5/31/2023
    47:02
  • 0567 Perspectives From Jay Shetty #BOSSLEE
    This episode is inspired by quotes from Jay Shetty and I think you're going to really enjoy my perspectives where my mind goes each time I read one. Hope you love it and take the time to share and review ❤️
    5/1/2023
    29:48
  • 0566 Traits Leaders All Have #BOSSLEE
    New program! #BOSSLEE silver is now open! https://www.coaching.bosslee.com/coaching-levels this episode is all about the traits of all amazing leaders have! If you agree with me, let me know, and if you don't, you can let me know too! Feel free to reach out on social media and I hope to see you inside of the #BOSSLEE accelerator while enrollment is still open.
    4/27/2023
    34:03

Welcome to the Jessie Lee is The People’s Mentor podcast, where you'll get practical life tips, business tips, motivation, encouragement, and you’ll have no choice but to laugh, too. Jessie Lee is a verified multi-million dollar earner in the network marketing profession. She’s also an investor, owns traditional businesses, is it diehard loyal friend, and a crazy dog mom. She lives in Texas and travels the world coaching and training her global Empire.
