Welcome to the Jessie Lee is The People’s Mentor podcast, where you'll get practical life tips, business tips, motivation, encouragement, and you’ll have no cho...
0570 Do This - You Need a Network #bosslee
We all hear that your net worth is determined by your network. How true that is! I hope that you love this episode, and I hope to see you inside of the bosslee five day recruiting Boot Camp challenge!
7/12/2023
47:17
0569 Making Recruiting Simple #BOSSLEE
This episode of the podcast is all about one of my favorite things to talk about - recruiting! I really think you're going to enjoy it and if you're interested in my five day challenge, make sure you jump over to BossLee.com and if you're interested in joining the accelerator program, we are open for enrollment and looking for you!
6/29/2023
28:29
0568 What Is Your Leadership Style? #BOSSLEE
This episode is all about the different types of leadership styles, and you be able to find out where you fit in.
5/31/2023
47:02
0567 Perspectives From Jay Shetty #BOSSLEE
This episode is inspired by quotes from Jay Shetty and I think you're going to really enjoy my perspectives where my mind goes each time I read one.
5/1/2023
29:48
0566 Traits Leaders All Have #BOSSLEE
this episode is all about the traits of all amazing leaders have! If you agree with me, let me know, and if you don't, you can let me know too!
