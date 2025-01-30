Jessica's Shaw's life is full of TBD moments. Each week, she'll dive into the messy, funny, and deeply human experience of figuring it all our when all of a sudden, nothing is the same as it was yesterday, last year, or even last decade.
Jessica Shaw is TBD is for anyone who feels like life took a turn and seems really different than it did a decade ago. Jessica is juggling teenage daughters, an aging mother, a wildly different career, and the cherry on top, neck skin with a mind of its own. Jessica Shaw is TBD is about reinventing, reimagining, and, in the case of the red 5" Louboutins she impulse bought the other day, returning.