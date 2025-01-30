Powered by RND
Jessica Shaw is TBD

Jessica Shaw
Jessica Shaw is TBD is for anyone who feels like life took a turn and seems really different than it did a decade ago. Jessica is juggling teenage daughters, an...
EducationSelf-ImprovementSociety & CulturePersonal Journals

  • This is Jessica Shaw is TBD
    Jessica's Shaw's life is full of TBD moments. Each week, she'll dive into the messy, funny, and deeply human experience of figuring it all our when all of a sudden, nothing is the same as it was yesterday, last year, or even last decade.
    1:10

About Jessica Shaw is TBD

Jessica Shaw is TBD is for anyone who feels like life took a turn and seems really different than it did a decade ago. Jessica is juggling teenage daughters, an aging mother, a wildly different career, and the cherry on top, neck skin with a mind of its own. Jessica Shaw is TBD is about reinventing, reimagining, and, in the case of the red 5" Louboutins she impulse bought the other day, returning.
