He became a book and is unable to fight (Diamond is Unbreakable 17)

Well, we've done it. We've reached an episode of JoJo's that is so wildly confusing and bewildering, a team of forensic podcast detectives needed to be called in. Thankfully it contains the single greatest scene in the anime's history. But then, we're treated to the thrilling conclusion of the July 15th 4-parter in chilling fashion, as Kira's true evil goes on full display. [podcast covers anime episodes 33: "July 15th (Thursday), Part 3" and 34: "July 15th (Thursday), Part 4"]