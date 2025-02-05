The Berserk Gaiden begins! Welcome back to JeffJeff's Bizarre Adventure. The gang is diving right into the deep end by embarking on the 1997 anime. In this episode we're introduced to Guts and his big-ass sword. Why is he able to wield such a big sword? What's that about? And who's this Griffith guy? And why's his hair so nice? There's a lot to discuss this week, but we'll hold your hand every step of the way as we enter a brand new anime for the show.
--------
1:11:19
Starfish thesis (Diamond is Unbreakable 19)
Time loops, arrows, pylons, mistaken lotteries, rock statues, starfish-- it's been an absolute hell of a season here and we're delighted to be able to recap these last 3 anime episodes with you today. It's been an incredible ride through the town of Morioh and all the stars are here to help say goodbye (and ascend to heaven). Enjoy our last Diamond is Unbreakable recap and stick around to the end of the show for a few hints to where JeffJeff's Bizarre Adventure goes next. [podcast covers anime episodes 37: "Crazy Diamond is Unbreakable, Part 1" , 38: "Crazy Diamond is Unbreakable, Part 2" and 39: "Goodbye, Morioh - The Golden Heart"]
--------
1:39:48
Groundhog Days (Diamond is Unbreakable 18)
The gang is very close to discovering the true identity of Kira, but not before we've had a visit from everyone's favorite renegade Polaroid, Yoshihiro. His arrow is up to no good, and is about to give Kira a new ability. How come he gets three Stand abilities? Déjà vu. [podcast covers anime episodes 35: "Another One Bites the Dust, Part 1" and 36: "Another One Bites the Dust, Part 2"]
--------
1:08:39
He became a book and is unable to fight (Diamond is Unbreakable 17)
Well, we've done it. We've reached an episode of JoJo's that is so wildly confusing and bewildering, a team of forensic podcast detectives needed to be called in. Thankfully it contains the single greatest scene in the anime's history. But then, we're treated to the thrilling conclusion of the July 15th 4-parter in chilling fashion, as Kira's true evil goes on full display. [podcast covers anime episodes 33: "July 15th (Thursday), Part 3" and 34: "July 15th (Thursday), Part 4"]
--------
1:07:50
Let pylons be pylons (Diamond is Unbreakable 16)
We're back from a small break and recapping the first 2 episodes of a 4 part arc. It's safe to say the group is divided on these opening two episodes, but at least these are both logically air-tight narratives that we're dealing with here. If you call an electrical tower a pylon, let us know. [podcast covers anime episodes 31: "July 15th (Thursday), Part 1" and 32: "July 15th (Thursday), Part 2"]