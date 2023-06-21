Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to JAWBone with Dr. J and Dr. J in the App
Listen to JAWBone with Dr. J and Dr. J in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
JAWBone with Dr. J and Dr. J

JAWBone with Dr. J and Dr. J

Podcast JAWBone with Dr. J and Dr. J
Podcast JAWBone with Dr. J and Dr. J

JAWBone with Dr. J and Dr. J

Jon Mikolashek
add
This is the podcast of the Joint Advanced Warfighting School (JAWS), a joint war college part of National Defense University. Join us monthly for elite discussi... More
Government
This is the podcast of the Joint Advanced Warfighting School (JAWS), a joint war college part of National Defense University. Join us monthly for elite discussi... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Episode 1-An Elite Introduction
    I’m John Manza, professor of practice and strategy chair at the elite Joint Advanced Warfighting School and I’m joined by Dr. Jon Mikolashek, chair of theory and history. In today’s podcast and those to follow, we will be discussing war, history, theory, strategy and current national security concerns. Joining us today is Colonel Andy Forney, US Army strategist and Wing Commander Shane Rutherford, Royal Air Force
    6/21/2023
    38:27

More Government podcasts

About JAWBone with Dr. J and Dr. J

This is the podcast of the Joint Advanced Warfighting School (JAWS), a joint war college part of National Defense University. Join us monthly for elite discussions on war, history, theory, strategy and current national security concerns.

Podcast website

Listen to JAWBone with Dr. J and Dr. J, Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

JAWBone with Dr. J and Dr. J

JAWBone with Dr. J and Dr. J

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store