Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to JavaScript Jabber in the App
Listen to JavaScript Jabber in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
JavaScript Jabber

JavaScript Jabber

Podcast JavaScript Jabber
Podcast JavaScript Jabber

JavaScript Jabber

AJ ONeal, Charles Max Wood, Aimee Knight, Dan Shappir, Steve Edwards, Christopher Buecheler, Dave Smith, JC Hiatt, Chris Ferdinandi, Steve Emmerich, Joe Eames, Aaron Frost, Tim Caswell, Cory House, Christian Liebel, Ward Bell, Tracy Lee, Jamison D...
add
Stay current on JavaScript, Node, and Front-End development. Learn from experts in programming, careers, and technology every week. More
TechnologyBusinessCareersEducationHow To
Stay current on JavaScript, Node, and Front-End development. Learn from experts in programming, careers, and technology every week. More

Available Episodes

5 of 620
  • What It Takes To Be A Web Developer: Part 1 - JSJ 586
    The React Round Up podcast hosts, Jack Herrington, and TJ Vantoll, join this week's crossover episode. They begin by giving a brief introduction of themselves. They talk about how to become a web developer and their perspective on being a web developer. Additionally, they discuss creating open-source projects. SponsorsChuck's Resume TemplateDeveloper Book Club Become a Top 1% Dev with a Top End Devs MembershipSocialsLinkedIn: AJ O'NealTwitter: @coolaj86LinkedIn: Dan Shappir Twitter: @DanShappir Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/javascript-jabber/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/12/2023
    55:47
  • Defining and Learning Web Fundamentals - JSJ 585
    Austin Gil is a Senior Developer Advocate. He joins the show to talk about "Web Fundamentals". He begins by explaining its purpose, and the importance of knowing web fundamentals as a developer or programmer. SponsorsChuck's Resume Template Raygun - Application Monitoring For Web & Mobile AppsBecome a Top 1% Dev with a Top End Devs MembershipLinksSeries on HTML form fundamentalsSeries on file uploads fundamentalsBlog post on progressive enhancementSocialsaustingil.com LinkedIn: Austin GTwitter: heyAustinGilPicksAJ - The Mentalist (TV Series 2008–2015)Austin - AkamaiAustin - $100 creditAustin - SolidStartAustin - Stash Licorice Spice Herbal TeaDan - FranceDan - React Streaming In Depth: NextJS! Remix! DIY!Steve - Vuetensils, HTML, HTML Forms with Austin Gil - VUE 214Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/javascript-jabber/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/6/2023
    1:23:57
  • Bun.js with Jarred Sumner - JSJ 584
    Jarred Sumner is the founder and CEO of Oven. He joins AJ for today's episode to talk about Bun.js. Bun.js is a Node.Js replacement. He begins by explaining what it is, how this tool can be used, and what sets it apart from the others. On YouTubeBun.js with Jarred Sumner - JSJ 584SponsorsChuck's Resume Template Developer Book ClubBecome a Top 1% Dev with a Top End Devs MembershipLinksBun is a fast all-in-one JavaScript runtimeoven-sh/bunSocialsLinkedIn: Jarred Sumner Twitter: jarredsumnerSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/javascript-jabber/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/30/2023
    1:20:31
  • Find Out More About Barry Pollard - BONUS
    Barry Pollard is a Web Performance Developer Advocate on Google Chrome. He joins Chuck in this bonus episode to provide an introduction to his topic at the conference. He is going to talk about "Core Web Vitals". LinksThe main JS conference of 2023Discount: https://ti.to/gitnation/jsnation-2023/discount/JSJabberSocialsLinkedIn: Barry PollardSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/javascript-jabber/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/26/2023
    9:00
  • Find Out More About Tobias Koppers - BONUS
    Tobias Koppers is an open-source developer. He joins Chuck in this bonus episode to provide an introduction to his topic at the conference. On YouTube Find Out More About Tobias Koppers- BONUSLinksThe main JS conference of 2023Discount: https://ti.to/gitnation/jsnation-2023/discount/JSJabberSocialsLinkedIn: Tobias KoppersSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/javascript-jabber/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/26/2023
    9:40

More Technology podcasts

About JavaScript Jabber

Stay current on JavaScript, Node, and Front-End development. Learn from experts in programming, careers, and technology every week.

Podcast website

Listen to JavaScript Jabber, Office Hours Global and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

JavaScript Jabber

JavaScript Jabber

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

JavaScript Jabber: Podcasts in Family