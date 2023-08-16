The Morning X with Nick and Dick - Who's The A-Hole?
We discuss whether Jason's girlfriend is an a$$hole for paying for her own drinks, how Jason could possibly hate Jack Black's Peaches song from the Super Mario Bros movie, and we catch Jason up on important news and events he missed while not hosting a morning radio show.
8/22/2023
58:52
The Morning X with Nick and Dick - Jason Dick Is Back!
Jason is back in your earholes in the morning and he brought an update on his Million Dollar Manor Manor, Nick wants to know how drunk is too drunk to get on a first date, and we say goodbye for now to Emily as she focuses on doing afternoon radio with the CJ Morgan.
8/21/2023
1:04:39
The Morning X with Nick and Emily - Too Soon Pumpkin Spice!
We discuss whether it's too soon for pumpkin spice things, Emily going to a bikini cosplay convention this weekend, and Nick's Dear Redacted.
8/18/2023
26:21
The Morning X with Nick and Emily - When To Honk?
We discuss how long you have to wait before honking at someone who doesn't realize the light is green.
8/17/2023
26:36
The Morning X with Nick and Emily - Emily Is A Hero!
We discuss why Emily thinks she deserves the key to the city for saving a New Braunfels youth, whether you trust Apple with your passwords, and more than you ever wanted to know on why the Australian National Women's Soccer Team are called the Matilda's.