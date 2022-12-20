Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Chris Lilley
Comedy
  • Slay in L.A.
    This week Ja'mie flies with her family to Los Angeles to start fashion school, does a death drop on Rodeo Drive, Hannah the toy goanna, an Amber update, raped by a ghost, content babies, Austin Butler juggling kiwi fruit, her West Hollywood haunted studio apartment and so much more. Courtney - Younger sister. Visiting LA with parents to settle her in.Olivia Bellisimo - Sydney socialite/influencer. FIDM graduate. Lives between LA and Sydney. Has taken Ja'mie under her wing. Amber - Former best friend, ex flatmate and crush. Amber and her girlfriend Clare Bear live in Double Bay, Sydney Gampy - Grandfather. Lives in Cape Town, South Africa. Has funded her studies in L.A.Written, Produced and Performed by Chris LilleyMusic by Chris Lilley
    5/30/2023
    37:41
  • Revenge Dress
    Ja'mie's post rejection mental health update, bunny boiler revenge on Amber and Clare, partying while teeth whitening, throwing coke zero cans at cats, dumping bags of possum poo, a shock present from Gampy and more.
    1/10/2023
    28:34
  • Lesbian Love Confession
    Ja'mie attempts to confess her love to Amber, Gampy changes the will, dancewear tips, The Laundry Monster's love advice, flying a drone into a seaplane, a Sugar Gramps and possum dream, Demi Lobarko's pining drive-by and more
    1/3/2023
    23:06
  • The Octopus Slut
    Ja'mie lives with hermit crabs, Gampy takes over the pool house, hitting on a koala zookeeper, advice on coming out to Grandparents, catfishing date with Amber, a shock confession to Courtney and more
    12/27/2022
    22:57
  • Sydney's It Girl
    Ja'mie scouts models in Kings Cross, her Sebastian Situationship, how to tape up your face overnight, catfishing Amber, stealing Demi Lobarko, bird poo droppings as skincare and more.
    12/20/2022
    30:21

About Ja'miezing

From school girl to cool girl. Sydney’s It Girl, Ja’mie King, the 22 year old self proclaimed Queen of Quiche, shares the shockingly honest details of her life as a professional influencer. Follow the podcast for her weekly wit and wisdom on all things fashion, wellness, beauty, sex and relationships. She’s woke, she’s wealthy, she’s wise and she’s literally Ja’miezing.

