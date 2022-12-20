Slay in L.A.

This week Ja'mie flies with her family to Los Angeles to start fashion school, does a death drop on Rodeo Drive, Hannah the toy goanna, an Amber update, raped by a ghost, content babies, Austin Butler juggling kiwi fruit, her West Hollywood haunted studio apartment and so much more. Courtney - Younger sister. Visiting LA with parents to settle her in.Olivia Bellisimo - Sydney socialite/influencer. FIDM graduate. Lives between LA and Sydney. Has taken Ja'mie under her wing. Amber - Former best friend, ex flatmate and crush. Amber and her girlfriend Clare Bear live in Double Bay, Sydney Gampy - Grandfather. Lives in Cape Town, South Africa. Has funded her studies in L.A.Written, Produced and Performed by Chris LilleyMusic by Chris Lilley