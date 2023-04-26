Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
James Cameron's Titanic: Scene by Scene

Podcast James Cameron's Titanic: Scene by Scene
James Cameron's Titanic: Scene by Scene

Brittany Butler & Ethan Brehm
Ever wonder what makes James Cameron's 1997 Hollywood epic "Titanic" one of the most commercially and critically successful films of all time? Titanic superfan
Ever wonder what makes James Cameron's 1997 Hollywood epic "Titanic" one of the most commercially and critically successful films of all time? Titanic superfan

  • Not Without You (with guest LA Beadles) | Scene 28
    Today's episode features another very special guest, LA Beadles of Unsinkable: The Titanic Podcast! Join us and LA as we discuss the super memorable "lifeboat" scene, where Rose jumps back on Titanic to stay with Jack. We break down some nuanced performances here and peel back many, many layers of the Cal/Rose/Jack love triangle. This is a super-sized episode with a TON of stuff to unpack! We hope you enjoy our lengthy conversation! Big thanks to LA for coming on the pod!! Follow LA and Unsinkable: Instagram - @UnsinkablePod | Linktree (All other links!) OUR SOCIALS: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Tumblr⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ EMAIL: [email protected] Brittany's Letterboxd - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠letterboxd.com/brittanybutler⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Ethan's Letterboxd - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠letterboxd.com/thetwizard⁠⁠ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/titanicscenebyscene/message
    6/8/2023
    1:45:20
  • Anyone Else? | Scene 27
    In this episode we discuss the Cal-Murdoch 'bribe' situation in greater detail, Cal's motives, Lovejoy's odd hatred for Jack, the character of Bruce Ismay and his controversial decision, plus a deleted scene or two! OUR SOCIALS: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Tumblr⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ EMAIL: [email protected] Brittany's Letterboxd - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠letterboxd.com/brittanybutler⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Ethan's Letterboxd - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠letterboxd.com/thetwizard⁠⁠ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/titanicscenebyscene/message
    5/24/2023
    57:48
  • OPEN THE GATE! (with guest Lauren Cohen) | Scene 26
    In today's episode, join us and our special guest - fellow Titanic fan Lauren Cohen - as we discuss the "Gate Scene"! Lauren shares her Titanic origin story and indulges in her love of Leonardo DiCaprio as we break it all down. We also talk about: the importance of background characters, even MORE deleted scenes, Titanic’s crazy alternate ending, Billy Zane’s Billy Zaneness, Titanic’s band, the controversy surrounding Officer Murdoch’s portrayal and more!! FOLLOW LAUREN: Instagram - @laurencohenfilm | Twitter - @laurencohenfilm | Letterboxd - letterboxd.com/cocomoco99 OUR SOCIALS: ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠Tumblr⁠⁠⁠⁠ EMAIL: [email protected] Brittany's Letterboxd - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠letterboxd.com/brittanybutler⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Ethan's Letterboxd - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠letterboxd.com/thetwizard⁠⁠ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/titanicscenebyscene/message
    5/11/2023
    1:04:25
  • Third Class Panic | Scene 25
    In this episode we read a very sweet listener letter, discuss various historical facts and tidbits, more deleted scenes, Jack and Rose's friendship, James Cameron sprinkling in comedy during serious moments, plus some CRAZY set-ups and payoffs that (thankfully) didn't make the cut!! OUR SOCIALS: ⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠Tumblr⁠⁠⁠ EMAIL: [email protected] Brittany's Letterboxd - ⁠⁠⁠⁠letterboxd.com/brittanybutler⁠⁠⁠⁠ Ethan's Letterboxd - ⁠⁠⁠⁠letterboxd.com/thetwizard⁠⁠ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/titanicscenebyscene/message
    4/26/2023
    44:27
  • Can Anybody Hear Me? | Scene 24
    The Titanic is sinking, Jack is handcuffed to a pipe and Rose becomes a classic James Cameron female action hero! In this episode we discuss some technical goofs, share a hilarious scene-relevant meme, address the "JACK!" and "ROSE!" of it all, and discover a poetic revelation or two. We also pick apart and laugh hysterically over some absolutely bonkers deleted lines of dialogue. This movie is a masterpiece, but it COULD'VE gone so very wrong. This is a fun one!!! OUR SOCIALS: ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠Tumblr⁠⁠ EMAIL: [email protected] Brittany's Letterboxd - ⁠⁠⁠letterboxd.com/brittanybutler⁠⁠⁠ Ethan's Letterboxd - ⁠⁠⁠letterboxd.com/thetwizard⁠⁠ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/titanicscenebyscene/message
    4/12/2023
    1:13:42

Ever wonder what makes James Cameron's 1997 Hollywood epic "Titanic" one of the most commercially and critically successful films of all time? Titanic superfan Brittany Butler and movie buff Ethan Brehm are here to take a deeper look into what makes this movie work so well by analyzing it... Scene by scene. Are you a fan of the movie? Awesome! This podcast is for you. Not a fan? Consider listening to hopefully gain a new perspective!
