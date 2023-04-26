James Cameron's Titanic: Scene by Scene

Ever wonder what makes James Cameron's 1997 Hollywood epic "Titanic" one of the most commercially and critically successful films of all time? Titanic superfan ... More
Not Without You (with guest LA Beadles) | Scene 28
Today's episode features another very special guest, LA Beadles of Unsinkable: The Titanic Podcast! Join us and LA as we discuss the super memorable "lifeboat" scene, where Rose jumps back on Titanic to stay with Jack. We break down some nuanced performances here and peel back many, many layers of the Cal/Rose/Jack love triangle. This is a super-sized episode with a TON of stuff to unpack! We hope you enjoy our lengthy conversation!
Big thanks to LA for coming on the pod!!
Follow LA and Unsinkable: Instagram - @UnsinkablePod | Linktree (All other links!)
OUR SOCIALS: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr
EMAIL: [email protected]
Brittany's Letterboxd - letterboxd.com/brittanybutler
Ethan's Letterboxd - letterboxd.com/thetwizard
6/8/2023
1:45:20
Anyone Else? | Scene 27
In this episode we discuss the Cal-Murdoch 'bribe' situation in greater detail, Cal's motives, Lovejoy's odd hatred for Jack, the character of Bruce Ismay and his controversial decision, plus a deleted scene or two!
5/24/2023
57:48
OPEN THE GATE! (with guest Lauren Cohen) | Scene 26
In today's episode, join us and our special guest - fellow Titanic fan Lauren Cohen - as we discuss the "Gate Scene"! Lauren shares her Titanic origin story and indulges in her love of Leonardo DiCaprio as we break it all down.
We also talk about: the importance of background characters, even MORE deleted scenes, Titanic’s crazy alternate ending, Billy Zane’s Billy Zaneness, Titanic’s band, the controversy surrounding Officer Murdoch’s portrayal and more!!
FOLLOW LAUREN: Instagram - @laurencohenfilm | Twitter - @laurencohenfilm | Letterboxd - letterboxd.com/cocomoco99
5/11/2023
1:04:25
Third Class Panic | Scene 25
In this episode we read a very sweet listener letter, discuss various historical facts and tidbits, more deleted scenes, Jack and Rose's friendship, James Cameron sprinkling in comedy during serious moments, plus some CRAZY set-ups and payoffs that (thankfully) didn't make the cut!!
4/26/2023
44:27
Can Anybody Hear Me? | Scene 24
The Titanic is sinking, Jack is handcuffed to a pipe and Rose becomes a classic James Cameron female action hero! In this episode we discuss some technical goofs, share a hilarious scene-relevant meme, address the "JACK!" and "ROSE!" of it all, and discover a poetic revelation or two. We also pick apart and laugh hysterically over some absolutely bonkers deleted lines of dialogue. This movie is a masterpiece, but it COULD'VE gone so very wrong. This is a fun one!!!
