Jackalope Tales pulls back the curtain on the strange, spooky, and sometimes shocking urban legends that lurk within the music industry. Hosts, and founding mem...
Ep 02 - Come at Me, Hank
Rock & roll’s brotherly love/hate fest Ray & Dave Davies of The Kinks, Henry Rollins vs. Cronos of Venom, and Norwegian Black Metal bloodlust with Mayhem's Varg vs. Euronymous!
7/19/2023
35:12
Ep 01 - Is it real, or is it a Jackalope Tale?
Is it real, or is it a Jackalope Tale? Toadies founding members Lisa Umbarger and Charles Mooney take on the myths and urban legends in music, starting with a few of their own. They discuss how vampires did or did or not inspire the platinum-selling single “Possum Kingdom,” a guitar-carrying monkey named Steve, and a fictional rock and roll romance. Become a J-Lope and follow us on social media, you can find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok.
Jackalope Tales pulls back the curtain on the strange, spooky, and sometimes shocking urban legends that lurk within the music industry. Hosts, and founding members of the platinum selling band Toadies, Charles Mooney and Lisa Umbarger explore the weird and wacky stories behind music's biggest names. Some legends are too bizarre to be true, while others may have a kernel of truth buried beneath the hype. You'll never listen to your favorite songs the same way again after you hear the outlandish myths behind them on Jackalope Tales.