Ep 01 - Is it real, or is it a Jackalope Tale?

Is it real, or is it a Jackalope Tale? Toadies founding members Lisa Umbarger and Charles Mooney take on the myths and urban legends in music, starting with a few of their own. They discuss how vampires did or did or not inspire the platinum-selling single "Possum Kingdom," a guitar-carrying monkey named Steve, and a fictional rock and roll romance. Brought to you by Wicked Apple: Produced By: Sam Damask, Gini Mascorro, Jenny McGee Executive Producers: Joe Groves, Marla Watson Original Music By: Charles Mooney and Lisa Umbarger Kazoo Solo By: Courtney Mooney