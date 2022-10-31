“It’s Your Fault” is the captivating, honest, and hilarious new podcast where we listen to what went wrong in a relationship and ultimately decide who’s to blam...
Three's A Crowd
This week Clinton Kelly, Emmy-winning host of ABC’s The Chew and TLC’s iconic What Not to Wear, is joined by two ex-lovers: Sean, a Zumba instructor from Brooklyn and Keke, a choreographer from Brooklyn. They had an open relationship from the jump and then s*%# went down. Each believes the other’s behavior is to blame.
Clinton is joined by two well-regarded panelists – the hilarious, Jackie Hoffman from shows like “Only Murders in the Building” and Broadway’s “The Addams Family,” “Hairspray” and a woman who does NOT play a doctor on TV or on Broadway and has a doctorate in clinical psychology, and works at Fort Greene Therapy, Minette Russell-Irace.
The panelists ask probing questions about very specific instances that precipitated the breakup and scrutinize the failed relationship, secretly vote on who’s to blame—and ultimately, divvy up a $1,000 pot!
Whose fault do you think it is? Will you come to the same conclusion as the panel and agree when Clinton utters those illustrious final words, “It’s Your Fault!”
Clinton Kelly
Website: www.clintonkelly.com
Instagram: @clintonkellyoh
Jackie Hoffman
Website: www.jackiehoffman.com
Instagram: @JackieHoffman16
Twitter: @JackieHoffman16
Minette Russell-Irace
Website: www.ftgreenetherapy.com
11/28/2022
34:35
You Drive, I Drive, Sex Drive!
This week Clinton Kelly, Emmy-winning host of ABC’s The Chew and TLC’s iconic What Not to Wear, is joined by two ex-lovers: Andrea, an HR director from New York, and Joe an electrician from New Jersey. They met online and dated for two years, and the long distance got in the way. Wrong place, wrong time, so it didn’t last. The breakup is behind them, but they’re still obsessing over their ex and whose fault it was that they broke up.
Clinton is joined by two respected panelists - Relationship expert, Dr. Kimberly Moffitt, who has a PhD in counseling psychology, five offices in Toronto and millions of followers on Social Media and stand-up comedian and the host of “Updating”, a show where couples go on blind dates in front of a live audience blindfolded, the one and only - Brandon Berman!
The panelists ask probing questions about very specific instances that precipitated the breakup and scrutinize the failed relationship, secretly vote on who’s to blame—and ultimately, divvy up a $1,000 pot!
Whose fault do you think it is? Will you come to the same conclusion as the panel and agree when Clinton utters those illustrious final words, “It’s Your Fault!”
Clinton Kelly
Website: www.clintonkelly.com
Instagram: @clintonkellyoh
Dr. Kimberly Moffitt
Website: www.drkimberly.com
Instagram: @kimberlymoffitt
Tik Tok: ask_kimberly
Brandon Berman
Website: www.updatingshow.com
Instagram: @bemmy16
11/11/2022
33:24
The Not So “Happy Ending”
In this inaugural episode, Clinton Kelly, Emmy-winning host of ABC’s The Chew and TLC’s iconic What Not to Wear, sits down with two ex-lovers: William, a massage therapist from Queens and Maria, a bartender from Queens. They met at a New Year’s Eve party and dated for eighteen months. Things turned sour in the relationship when William took one of his massages a stroke too far. Each believes the other’s behavior is to blame.
Clinton is joined by two esteemed panelists to decide the fate of this couple. Joining him for the inaugural episode is stand-up comedian and host of the podcast “Stuff Island” the hilarious, Tommy Pope and a woman who’s not afraid to speak her mind, she’s associated with some of the top universities in the country and has a PhD in psychology, clinical director, and director of training motherhood center in NYC, Dr. Nicole Van Nortwick.
The panelists ask probing questions about very specific instances that precipitated the breakup and scrutinize the failed relationship, secretly vote on who’s to blame—and ultimately, divvy up a $1,000 pot!
Whose fault do you think it is? Will you come to the same conclusion as the panel and agree when Clinton utters those illustrious final words, “It’s Your Fault!”
Clinton Kelly
Website: www.clintonkelly.com
Instagram: @clintonkellyoh
Tommy Pope
Instagram: @tommyjpope
Podcast: Stuff Island
https://achrisoconnor.libsyn.com
Twitter: @stuffislandcast
Dr. Nicole Van Nortwick
Website: www.themotherhoodcenter.com
10/31/2022
45:38
It's Your Fault Trailer
“It’s Your Fault” is the captivating, honest, and hilarious new podcast where we listen to what went wrong in a relationship and ultimately decide who’s to blame for the breakup. Clinton Kelly, Emmy-winning host of ABC’s The Chew and TLC’s iconic What Not to Wear, is joined by two panelists, an expert in the field of relationships and a celebrity guest, to scrutinize the failed relationship, secretly vote on who’s to blame—and divvy up a $1,000 pot!
