You Drive, I Drive, Sex Drive!

This week Clinton Kelly, Emmy-winning host of ABC’s The Chew and TLC’s iconic What Not to Wear, is joined by two ex-lovers: Andrea, an HR director from New York, and Joe an electrician from New Jersey. They met online and dated for two years, and the long distance got in the way. Wrong place, wrong time, so it didn’t last. The breakup is behind them, but they’re still obsessing over their ex and whose fault it was that they broke up. Clinton is joined by two respected panelists - Relationship expert, Dr. Kimberly Moffitt, who has a PhD in counseling psychology, five offices in Toronto and millions of followers on Social Media and stand-up comedian and the host of “Updating”, a show where couples go on blind dates in front of a live audience blindfolded, the one and only - Brandon Berman! The panelists ask probing questions about very specific instances that precipitated the breakup and scrutinize the failed relationship, secretly vote on who’s to blame—and ultimately, divvy up a $1,000 pot! Whose fault do you think it is? Will you come to the same conclusion as the panel and agree when Clinton utters those illustrious final words, “It’s Your Fault!” Clinton Kelly Website: www.clintonkelly.com Instagram: @clintonkellyoh Dr. Kimberly Moffitt Website: www.drkimberly.com Instagram: @kimberlymoffitt Tik Tok: ask_kimberly Brandon Berman Website: www.updatingshow.com Instagram: @bemmy16