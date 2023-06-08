It's Not Friendship Island - A Love Island Recap Podcast

Love Island USA(5) Casa Amor Week pt. 2

Casa is CASA-ing, right? That is what we Americans like to say. These Raunchy Races are CRAZY and we get a hideaway in CASA!? This shit all topsy turvy. The white of Bergie's thighs and Keenan's tucked up boner are more of a topic of conversation that either of us want to admit. The recoupling is right around the corner and we think that is going to be one PACKED villa! In this episode we are talking about Love Island USA, Season 5, Casa Amor, Part 2 (Episodes 22 & 23)! Follow us on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/notfriendshipislandpod/