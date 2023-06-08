It's Not Friendship Island - A Love Island Recap Podcast

Comedian Brendan McGurk and Love Island Super fan Sarah Feldman take turns recapping the daily episodes of Love Island. They'll talk bombshells, couplings, what...
Love Island USA(5) Casa Amor Recoupling
It's that time again! Casa Amor recoupling is here to shake the villa up and it is serving DRAMA! This might be the juiciest recoupling ever on INFI and Brendan and Sarah have thoughts! this episode includes handjobs, dick tricks and possibly spiders.
8/14/2023
46:46
Love Island USA(5) Casa Amor Week pt. 2
Casa is CASA-ing, right? That is what we Americans like to say. These Raunchy Races are CRAZY and we get a hideaway in CASA!? This shit all topsy turvy. The white of Bergie's thighs and Keenan's tucked up boner are more of a topic of conversation that either of us want to admit. The recoupling is right around the corner and we think that is going to be one PACKED villa!
In this episode we are talking about Love Island USA, Season 5, Casa Amor, Part 2 (Episodes 22 & 23)!
8/12/2023
1:26:03
Love Island USA(5) Casa Amor Week pt. 1
Is the drink spit game vile? Does Marco have a thing for Hannah? Does Brendan have a shot with Kay Kay? Who knows, these two losers certainly don't! Take a shot every time Keenan "shows interest" in a girl right in front of him in this Casa Amor week.
This episode we are recapping Episodes 18-21 of Love Island USA, AKA the first half of Casa Amor!
8/10/2023
1:39:29
Love Island UK(10) Reunion Special
Are Jess and Sammy in love? Are Whitney and Lochan smug? Is Mitch still messy? Turns out no, yes, yes but listen for more details!
In this episode we are recapping the final Love Island UK season 10 episode! THE REUNION, hosted by Maya Jama, and her side kicks, Indiyah and Sam. We catch up with our finalists and get off track, per usual.
8/7/2023
48:17
Love Island USA(5) Week 3 pt. 2
Is Keenan a sea captain? Does Bergie in fact have that Donkey? Will Brendan marry Kay Kay? all of these questions and more will at least be asked in this weeks episode. Asked, but probably not answered.
