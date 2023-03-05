Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
It's Non-Negotiable

Amber-Tai, Sarah, Ernestine
Dive into the journey of ridding yourself of fear, doubt, shame, guilt, and trauma to walk into the BEST version of yourself.On It's Non-negotiable we set bound...
Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • Ep11 - Will you SUFFER for your standards? With Dr. Dharius Daniels
    What is a woman’s true role? What is submission? Spirituality vs Religion! We had spicy but spiritual conversation with Dr. Dharius Daniels. Follow us on IG 💜✨ @ItsNonNegotiablePod @MrsErnestineMorrison @MsSarahFontenot @Amber_Tai @dhariusdaniels Sarah Hair: Use: MSSARAHFONTENOT for 20% off - thevirginhairfantasy.com/mssarahfontenot Ultimate Self Love Guide: https://disruptorselflove.com/disruptor-elite48256893 www.sixfigurefilm.com BlackTaiBoutique.com
    5/3/2023
    1:15:05
  • Ep10 - God is a Woman? With Jonathan Dupiton
    Is God a woman? What do men bring bring to the table? Should your social media be a reflection of who you are in real life? We talk about it all on this episode w/ Jonathan Dupiton Follow us on IG 💜✨ @ItsNonNegotiablePod @MrsErnestineMorrison @MsSarahFontenot @Amber_Tai @finessersonlyclub Sarah Hair: Use: MSSARAHFONTENOT for 20% off - thevirginhairfantasy.com/mssarahfontenot Ultimate Self Love Guide: https://disruptorselflove.com/disruptor-elite48256893 www.sixfigurefilm.com BlackTaiBoutique.com
    4/26/2023
    1:14:16
  • Ep9 - Breaking Up With Friends
    Having a friend break up can be hard! Betrayal, trauma, hurt and forgiveness. Amber-Tai, Sarah and Ernestine dive into it all. Follow us on IG 💜✨ @ItsNonNegotiablePod @MrsErnestineMorrison @MsSarahFontenot @Amber_Tai Sarah Hair: Use: MSSARAHFONTENOT for 20% off - thevirginhairfantasy.com/mssarahfontenot Ultimate Self Love Guide: https://disruptorselflove.com/disruptor-elite48256893 www.sixfigurefilm.com BlackTaiBoutique.com
    4/19/2023
    1:16:48
  • Ep8 - Don't let Them tell You who You are with Kenny Burns
    Does therapy work? Should you trust your pastor? Staying true to who YOU are! We talk about it ALL with your favorite lifestyle specialist Kenny Burns! Follow us on IG 💜✨ @ItsNonNegotiablePod @MrsErnestineMorrison @MsSarahFontenot @[email protected] Hair:Use: MSSARAHFONTENOT for 20% off - thevirginhairfantasy.com/mssarahfontenotUltimate Self Love Guide:https://disruptorselflove.com/disruptor-elite48256893www.sixfigurefilm.com BlackTaiBoutique.com
    4/12/2023
    1:05:38
  • Ep7 - Is Marriage Love or Business? With Her 500
    Is marriage a business? Should your old friends grow with you in new seasons of your life? Have you ever lied to your spouse? In this episode Amber-Tai, Sarah and Ernestine sit down with Her 500 AKA Turquoise Barney and talk about it all! Follow us on IG 💜✨ @ItsNonNegotiablePod @MrsErnestineMorrison @MsSarahFontenot @Amber_Tai @Her500_ Sarah Hair:Use: MSSARAHFONTENOT for 20% off - thevirginhairfantasy.com/mssarahfontenotUltimate Self Love Guide:https://disruptorselflove.com/disruptor-elite48256893 www.sixfigurefilm.com BlackTaiBoutique.com
    4/5/2023
    1:04:35

About It's Non-Negotiable

Dive into the journey of ridding yourself of fear, doubt, shame, guilt, and trauma to walk into the BEST version of yourself.

On It’s Non-negotiable we set boundaries with people, places and things that do not serve the highest calling on our lives. Through transparent talks, raw conversation and edutainment you will gain more self awareness, self-love, spiritual healing, and mental and emotional success. Tune in weekly with Amber-Tai, Ernestine Morrison and Sarah Fontenot!

Subscribe, follow and make sure to leave us a 💜on Instagram: @ItsNonNegotiablePod hosted by @Amber-Tai @MrsErnestineMorrison @MsSarahFontenot 💜✨

