Dive into the journey of ridding yourself of fear, doubt, shame, guilt, and trauma to walk into the BEST version of yourself.
On It’s Non-negotiable we set boundaries with people, places and things that do not serve the highest calling on our lives. Through transparent talks, raw conversation and edutainment you will gain more self awareness, self-love, spiritual healing, and mental and emotional success. Tune in weekly with Amber-Tai, Ernestine Morrison and Sarah Fontenot!
