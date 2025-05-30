Powered by RND
It's Giving Government
County of Volusia
Government
  • Episode 1: Leadership and Public Safety with Fire Chief Joe King
    In this episode of It’s Giving Government, co-hosts Kelsee Russler and Maggy DuRant—both Senior Marketing Specialists for Volusia County—sit down with Volusia County Fire Chief Joe King. Chief King shares the story of how he got started in fire service, the evolution of his career, and what drives his passion for public safety. From life-saving rescues to wildfire response, discover the incredible work the Fire Rescue team does every day to protect and serve our communities. We also discuss the challenges first responders face, the importance of teamwork, and what it takes to lead such a vital department. Whether you're a resident or just curious about how local government works, this episode will leave you with a new appreciation for the heroes behind the sirens.
About It's Giving Government

Welcome to It’s Giving Government, the podcast where Volusia County residents get an inside look at the local government that serves them. Hosted by the Community Information Department, each episode will discuss the stories, experiences, and passions of the people working for you in Volusia County. Whether you're a resident looking to understand more about local policies or just curious about the day-to-day operations, we’ll keep it casual, educational, and fun. Join us every other week for a fresh perspective on the faces and forces shaping our community!
