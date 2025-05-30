Episode 1: Leadership and Public Safety with Fire Chief Joe King

In this episode of It’s Giving Government, co-hosts Kelsee Russler and Maggy DuRant—both Senior Marketing Specialists for Volusia County—sit down with Volusia County Fire Chief Joe King. Chief King shares the story of how he got started in fire service, the evolution of his career, and what drives his passion for public safety. From life-saving rescues to wildfire response, discover the incredible work the Fire Rescue team does every day to protect and serve our communities. We also discuss the challenges first responders face, the importance of teamwork, and what it takes to lead such a vital department. Whether you're a resident or just curious about how local government works, this episode will leave you with a new appreciation for the heroes behind the sirens.