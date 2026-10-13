This week’s guest Pete The Mod is trottin’ for a cotton when he gets chased on horseback trying to cop. From getting loaded in the 4th grade to getting wrapped up with the daughter of a cult leader, Pete takes us on a tour of the rehab riviera, gives us momo reviews with Reno, and ends up buying ice from an Aryan Nation ice truck driver.

Then somehow it all comes full circle when that same dude ends up doing an intervention on him with his dad.

Meth. Cults. Horses. Motels. Admirals.

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