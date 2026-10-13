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129 episodes
- Raven was stuffing cupcakes with pills while her mom read her the Big Book. Raised between Eastside hipster culture and South Central street life. She bounced through the system as a runaway, learned how to boost before she could legally drink, and caught her first case selling Ecstasy. From being a keyholder at American Apparel straight to Tarzana Treatment Center. Raven’s story of hope is one you wont want to miss.
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- This week’s guest Pete The Mod is trottin’ for a cotton when he gets chased on horseback trying to cop. From getting loaded in the 4th grade to getting wrapped up with the daughter of a cult leader, Pete takes us on a tour of the rehab riviera, gives us momo reviews with Reno, and ends up buying ice from an Aryan Nation ice truck driver.
Then somehow it all comes full circle when that same dude ends up doing an intervention on him with his dad.
Meth. Cults. Horses. Motels. Admirals.
Support us on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/itsallbad
Follow us on Instagram:
@itisallbad
Email to be on the show:
itisallbadpodcast@gmail.com
- S5 Ep.6 Down in the Hole with Patty Schemel
This week’s guest is the legendary drummer from Hole, Patty Schemel and this one hits hard. Patty talks growing up with parents who met in AA, helping light the fuse of the Seattle grunge explosion, and coming up through Sub Pop Sundays with Sybil and Doll Squad before getting the call from Earth’s Dylan Carlson to join Hole.
Speed. Alcohol. Fame. Needles. Streets. Relapse. Recovery.
From loading it all into the spoon to a surreal run-in with Michael Jackson, Patty tells the whole story with zero bullshit.
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Support us on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/itsallbad
Follow us on Instagram:
@itisallbad
Email to be on the show:
itisallbadpodcast@gmail.com
- This week on It’s All Bad, Uncle Paulie aka Paulie James crashes the party, Growing up in NY, Takes us on his journey to recovery and coming up around his mom’s comedy club after being conceived at a Clash concert. Meanwhile Reno spends the whole episode trying to hide his massive man crush.
- Hey Foo, Dave Manheim from @dopeypodcast pulls up with the fellas—swapping wild Dopey stories, debating harm reduction vs. abstinence, and opening up about losing a co-host and brother. We laugh, we get dark, and we rewind to when it really was all bad. Big thanks for having us at Dopeywood and christening the new studio as our first guest.
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About It's All Bad
Bad Decisions. Good Stories. A podcast hosted by Keith, Reno & Ukrainian Danny. Engineered and produced by DSS. Intro music: "Side of the Road" by Big Black Delta. Want to be on the show? DM us on Instagram @itisallbad. Email at itisallbadpodcast@gmail.com Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/itsallbad Merch: https://itisallbadpodcast.bigcartel.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/ItsAllBadPodcastPodcast website
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