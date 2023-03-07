It's About Time | Time Management & Productivity for Work Life & Balance

Welcome to It’s About Time, a podcast about work, life and balance. Around here, we believe that busy is *not* a badge of honor, and that success and stress don...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 195
Worth the Wait: Why Better Time Management Takes Time
There’s no secret formula or easy button on the road to better time management. Productivity is a process, one that takes lots of trial and error. But don’t be dismayed, you’ll find that sweet spot eventually, just like my guest, Erik Fischer, did!Erik is the host of the weekly podcast, Beyond the To-Do List. In the episode, he shares all the details about his journey to creating a productive system that works for him. Because there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to this time management thing, friends. Shownotes for Episode 183Resources mentioned: Listen to Erik’s show, Beyond the To-Do List: https://www.beyondthetodolist.com/ Check out Erik on Instagram: instagram.com/erikjfisher Episode 44: Get More Done With Multitasking. Just Kidding! Multitasking Is A Lie! 5 Strategies For Being More Focused Than Ever. (Anna’s Shiny Things List): https://annadkornick.com/44 / Episode 117: Can You Become A Morning Person?: https://annadkornick.com/morning-person/ Daniel Pink’s Nappuccino Method: https://www.danpink.com/resource/nappuccino-a-scientific-5-step-guide-to-the-perfect-nap/
7/10/2023
52:33
Turn Setbacks into Comebacks: How to Recharge Your Big Goals with a Mid-Year, Halftime Check-in
We can talk all we want about daily habits, weekly routines, and monthly goals. But life gets busy — and time flies. So this episode is all about doing a mid-year check-in on your goals and plans for the year. Think of it like your half year half-time report! This check-in is about so much more than seeing how your goals are coming along. It’s about making sure your values AND your goals still align together to help you live a HEART filled life. Not sure how to measure that type of change or progress? Feeling totally discouraged because you haven’t made as much progress as you hoped? Tune in my friends, because that’s exactly what this episode is all about! (And don’t worry; if you’re listening at a different time of year, you can use this to check in on your progress.) Shownotes for Episode 182Resources mentioned: Time Management Essentials: www.annadkornick.com/bookEpisode 11: How To Start Habits That Stick, And Kick The Bad Ones: www.annadkornick.com/11/Get a Game Plan: www.annadkornick.com/gameplan
7/3/2023
12:57
Cracking the Confidence Code: How to Build Unshakeable Confidence by Finding Your Driving Force with Cristin Goss
Confidence — is it something you’re born with, or something that can be worked on over time? While we all wish we had a little more of it, the good news is that confidence is a skill that can be developed. Tune in as I sit down with brand photographer, business coach, and hype woman Cristin Goss as we talk about: What corporate marketing taught her about life, work, and confidence The slow burn of success Finding your driving force in life Photography tips anyone can apply during their next photo-op Shownotes for Episode 181 Resources mentioned: Get Cristin’s course, How To Create Confidence On-Camera and Prep For Your Photoshoot: https://www.cristingoss.com/shop/how-to-create-confidence-on-camera Follow Crisitin here: https://www.instagram.com/glowwithgossboss/ Check out Cristin’s podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/6TbCHIcyfDJxn1qgoubdsW?si=1a74944a12304b2c
6/26/2023
53:52
Time Management Essentials is Finally Here: A Behind the Scenes Look at Lessons Learned While Writing the BOOK and the Surprising Secret Waiting for Your Inside
I wrote a book, and it’s finally OFFICIALLY out in the world! In this episode, I’m revealing the unexpected things I learned about time management while writing Time Management Essentials. I’m dishing on where the idea came from, the wild personal experiences that shaped the key points inside, and my best tips for taking what’s in the book and making it your own! Come with me on a behind the scenes look at taking a book from idea to reality, and all the roller coaster moments along the way. Shownotes for Episode 180 Resources mentioned: Grab your copy of Time Management Essentials here: www.annadkornick.com/book
6/20/2023
25:28
Finding Time to Tackle a BIG Project: How I Managed My Time Effectively While Writing a Book
When you’ve got big plans on your radar, like buying a home, planning a big vacation, celebrating milestones and anniversaries, or writing a book…it’s easy to let the rest of your priorities fall to the wayside. Sound familiar? I recently wrote a book, and in this episode, I’m giving you a behind-the-scenes look at how I was able to write AND live life in the middle of it all. If you’re in the midst of a big to-do, this one’s for you! Resources mentioned: Episode 154: Happiness & Fulfillment At Work With Minda Zetlin: https://annadkornick.com/career-self-care-with-minda-zetlin/ Time Management Essentials: www.annadkornick.com/book
About It's About Time | Time Management & Productivity for Work Life & Balance
Welcome to It’s About Time, a podcast about work, life and balance. Around here, we believe that busy is *not* a badge of honor, and that success and stress don’t have to go hand in hand. Each week, host Anna Dearmon Kornick shares time management tips, productivity strategies and real-life advice to help YOU make the most of your time. From setting goals and staying focused, to making time for your family and self-care, Anna answers your toughest questions so you can stop spinning your wheels and start getting things done. Life is messy, so Anna doesn’t hold back from sharing stories of personal struggle alongside the successes. In addition to deep-dive how-to episodes with valuable takeaways that you can start implementing today, Anna interviews other go-getters to find out how they juggle careers, businesses, family, personal development, travel and more. If you’re ready to step away from the overwhelm and spend your time on what matters most, you’re in the right place.