It's About Time | Time Management & Productivity for Work Life & Balance

Cracking the Confidence Code: How to Build Unshakeable Confidence by Finding Your Driving Force with Cristin Goss

Confidence — is it something you’re born with, or something that can be worked on over time? While we all wish we had a little more of it, the good news is that confidence is a skill that can be developed. Tune in as I sit down with brand photographer, business coach, and hype woman Cristin Goss as we talk about: What corporate marketing taught her about life, work, and confidence The slow burn of success Finding your driving force in life Photography tips anyone can apply during their next photo-op Shownotes for Episode 181 Resources mentioned: Get Cristin’s course, How To Create Confidence On-Camera and Prep For Your Photoshoot: https://www.cristingoss.com/shop/how-to-create-confidence-on-camera Follow Crisitin here: https://www.instagram.com/glowwithgossboss/ Check out Cristin’s podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/6TbCHIcyfDJxn1qgoubdsW?si=1a74944a12304b2c