It's About the Pasta: A Vanderpump Rules Podcast

TV & FilmTV Reviews
Available Episodes

5 of 131
  • Season 10: Episode 14
    Alicia and Meredith kick-off Katie and Ariana’s business with a look party then head to SUR for an explosive fight over the infamous Raquel and Schwartz kiss. Check us out on Instagram @VanderPasta. Join our patreon for exclusive content and early episode releases: https://www.patreon.com/vanderpasta Opening music: Social Kapital by Glad Rags
    5/14/2023
    1:41:22
  • Season 10: Episode 13
    Alicia and Meredith navigate the rumors surrounding Raquel and Sandoval while celebrating Raquel’s birthday and Kristina’s event. Check us out on Instagram @VanderPasta. Join our patreon for exclusive content and early episode releases: https://www.patreon.com/vanderpasta Opening music: Social Kapital by Glad Rags
    5/7/2023
    1:23:36
  • Season 10: Episode 12
    Alicia and Meredith unravel the rumors surrounding Sandoval, Ariana and Raquel as the cast has a beach day gone wrong. Check us out on Instagram @VanderPasta. Join our patreon for exclusive content and early episode releases: https://www.patreon.com/vanderpasta Opening music: Social Kapital by Glad Rags
    4/30/2023
    1:39:09
  • Season 10: Episode 11
    Alicia and Meredith watch the fallout Raquel experiences with the Schwartz kiss and Oliver’s cheating scandal, the Toms struggle to open their restaurant then Lala celebrates her birthday. Check us out on Instagram @VanderPasta. Join our patreon for exclusive content and early episode releases: https://www.patreon.com/vanderpasta Opening music: Social Kapital by Glad Rags
    4/23/2023
    1:21:57
  • Season 10: Episode 10
    Alicia and Meredith watch the fall out of Raquel and Schwartz’s kiss as Scheana gets the wedding and marriage of her dreams. Check us out on Instagram @VanderPasta. Join our patreon for exclusive content and early episode releases: https://www.patreon.com/vanderpasta Opening music: Social Kapital by Glad Rags
    4/16/2023
    1:14:13

About It's About the Pasta: A Vanderpump Rules Podcast

Join Alicia and Meredith as they sort through the drama-filled lives of Vanderpump Rules cast. Covering current episodes, breaking news and rumors.
Podcast website

