It's About the Pasta: A Vanderpump Rules Podcast

Season 10: Episode 14
Season 10: Episode 14

Alicia and Meredith kick-off Katie and Ariana's business with a look party then head to SUR for an explosive fight over the infamous Raquel and Schwartz kiss.

5/14/2023

1:41:22
5/14/2023
1:41:22
Season 10: Episode 13
Season 10: Episode 13

Alicia and Meredith navigate the rumors surrounding Raquel and Sandoval while celebrating Raquel's birthday and Kristina's event.

5/7/2023

1:23:36
5/7/2023
1:23:36
Season 10: Episode 12
Season 10: Episode 12

Alicia and Meredith unravel the rumors surrounding Sandoval, Ariana and Raquel as the cast has a beach day gone wrong.

4/30/2023

1:39:09
4/30/2023
1:39:09
Season 10: Episode 11
Season 10: Episode 11

Alicia and Meredith watch the fallout Raquel experiences with the Schwartz kiss and Oliver's cheating scandal, the Toms struggle to open their restaurant then Lala celebrates her birthday.

4/23/2023

1:21:57
4/23/2023
1:21:57
Season 10: Episode 10
Season 10: Episode 10

Alicia and Meredith watch the fall out of Raquel and Schwartz's kiss as Scheana gets the wedding and marriage of her dreams.

4/23/2023

1:21:57