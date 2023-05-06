Is My Child A Monster? A Parenting Therapy Podcast

Is My Child A Monster? A brand new parenting therapy podcast. You get to be a fly on the wall in Leslie Cohen-Rubury’s office and listen in as she sits wi... More
Available Episodes
5 of 10
Skills Focus: Building Mastery with Guest Dale Rubury
This episode is a change in our typical format where parents share their struggles and challenges in therapy sessions recorded live. Instead, we focus on the skill of building mastery which we spoke about in a previous episode. After listening to that episode and reading Leslie's newsletter, Leslie's daughter Dale, who is also a producer on this podcast, suggested a conversation about their personal journey building mastery. This is an inside look at Leslie as a mother using skills to help her anxious daughter. This episode is also a unique opportunity to hear these parenting skills from the child’s perspective. About the guest: Dale Rubury is Leslie’s daughter, a producer of this podcast. After graduating from college with a degree in Zoology, Dale moved to warmer climates to pursue a career with animals. She worked at the largest primate sanctuary in North America for 7 years before moving on to a different career path. For the past few years, she has been in the world of construction where she is currently building yurts and working for Habitat for Humanity. Dale is proud to say that she has a healthy relationship with her anxiety. Show Note. LinksYoutube Video Building Mastery Skill For a full transcript of this episode and more information about the host visit https://lesliecohenrubury.com/podcast/. You can also follow Leslie’s work on Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation with your own questions and parenting experiences in the Is My Child a Monster? Facebook parenting community.This week's Leslie-ism: It's important to practice being comfortable in an uncomfortable situation, especially when you are bearing witness to someone else’s pain.Credits: Is My Child a Monster? is produced by Alletta Cooper, Dale Rubury, and Leslie Cohen-Rubury. Theme music is by L-Ray Music. Public relations is handled by Tink Media. Graphics and Website Design by Brien O’Reilly. Transcriptions by Eric Rubury. A special thanks to everyone who contributes their wisdom and support to make this possible.
6/19/2023
41:01
Tim & Natasha Part 4 of 4: The Blame Game
In this final session, both Tim and Natasha describe a shift in their relationship with their 6 yr old daughter Rosie. Leslie reinforces these changes and continues to work on shifting the conversation away from focusing on the negative. Instead, Leslie looks below the surface of behaviors to identify strengths of the child that may be less obvious. All children have a need to be understood and seen for who they are. Children with ADHD have many challenges, including getting hyper-focused and having trouble shifting from one activity to another. Understanding who your child is and helping them understand who they are reduces the blame and increases effective parenting. For a full transcript of this episode and more information about the host visit https://lesliecohenrubury.com/podcast/. You can also follow Leslie’s work on Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation with your own questions and parenting experiences in the Is My Child a Monster? Facebook parenting community.Key Time Stamps:03:57 “Can you give yourself permission to…” Use this when blaming shows up04:35 The cycle of blaming. Be careful of reinforcing the blaming behavior06:13 A Problematic Thinking Pattern is to focus only on the negatives and disqualifying the positive09:38 Go below the surface to get at what's underlying a behavior11:18 Help your child express themselves accurately13:13 Hyperfocus is a common behavior of the ADHD child18:00 Using Kinesthetic awareness, touch and compression as tools for the ADHD child21:35 Strategy for shifting - move your body, move your mind (and your attention)22:30 The value of movement and touch for ADHD24:40 Executive functioning strategy of breaking down big projects into small achievable stepsThis week's Leslie-ism: Can you give yourself permission to … Make a mistake, to forget your toys, feel uncomfortableShow Note Links:A blog exploring Understanding Why Children BlameUnderstanding and examples of Problematic thinking patterns A blog exploring The need to be Understood Click here for more info about Contact ImprovisationCredits: Is My Child a Monster? is produced by Alletta Cooper, Dale Rubury, and Leslie Cohen-Rubury. Theme music is by L-Ray Music. Public relations is handled by Tink Media. Graphics and Website Design by Brien O’Reilly. Transcriptions by Eric Rubury. A special thanks to everyone who contributes their wisdom and support to make this possible.
6/12/2023
29:03
Tim & Natasha Part 3 of 4: When You Lose Your Cool
This episode with Tim and Natasha and their 6-year-old daughter Rosie focuses on the reality of actually implementing the parenting skills they've learned in the previous two sessions. And the reality is it's often trickier than it seems and requires lots of patience. It's easy to get triggered by the frustration of not seeing immediate results with your kid, and so this episode discusses multiple strategies for identifying and dealing with those reactive emotions when parenting. For a full transcript of this episode and more information about the host visit https://lesliecohenrubury.com/podcast/. You can also follow Leslie’s work on Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation with your own questions and parenting experiences in the Is My Child a Monster? Facebook parenting community.Key Time Stamps:04:36 Check the facts -Don’t believe everything you think09:30 STOP skill13:15 Prompting event - what event (thought, feeling or action) leads you to feeling an uncomfortable feeling or emotion mind14:19 Time management - a challenge for the ADHD child15;28 Discussion of vulnerability 16:28 Cup of Enoughness - measure of your vulnerabilities19:37 Giving yourself permission…(to feel frustrated)23:30 How we inadvertently shame our children This Week's Leslie-ism: Can you give yourself permission…(to make a mistake)Show Note Links:Define Prompting Events and Finding Other InterpretationsCup of enoughness videoS.T.O.P Skill Book References:Don't Shoot the Dog! : The Art of Teaching and Training by Karen Pryor Keep Your Head Up by Aliya King and Charly Palmer Children’s bookVideo of a read-aloudEpisode Credits: Is My Child a Monster? is produced by Alletta Cooper, Dale Rubury, and Leslie Cohen-Rubury. Theme music is by L-Ray Music. Public relations is handled by Tink Media. Graphics and Website Design by Brien O’Reilly. Transcriptions by Eric Rubury
6/5/2023
39:01
Tim & Natasha Part 2 of 4: How Your Parents Affect Your Parenting
This is part 2 of the 4 part series with Tim and Natasha who share their concerns and challenges with their 6-year-old daughter Rosie. This episode discusses how Tim and Natasha’s own childhood experiences and their personalities affect how they in turn parent their own child. Tim and Natasha both feel strongly about not repeating what their own parents modeled. It’s harder than you think, to not impose your own issues into parenting. And it doesn’t help that children often and easily make the interpretation that they are BAD. Children can feel invalidated when that is not the intention of their parents. And its not only the child that can feel badly about themselves. Parents can also feel judged or struggle to feel good enough as a parent. Takeaways from this session:6:09 Use the expression - when does this work for you and when does this not work for you7:03 Practice being dialectic - use two hands when helping the child become aware of what’s happening inside themselves and what’s happening outside of them. 7:37 Slow down when dealing with your child. It helps you and it helps them7:56 Playing the Other-Interpretation-Game. 8:49 S.T.O.P. Skill14:25 Telling a child what to do, rather than telling your child what not to do. 17:32 Clarifying the intention of communication 21:05 Being responsible as the adult for your own anger (children don’t make us angry, that’s how you respond to whatever they are doing)21:50 The three states of mind - Emotion Mind, Wise Mind, Reasonable Mind24:30 Shoulding our children is shaming them - Example of shaming statement31:50 It is very common for children to feel like they are bad - that’s shame.Beware of the shame-blame game. 32:50 Using the line: That’s a feeling not a factLESLIE-ISM Every quality or behavior we have works for us some of the time and doesn’t work some of the time. Whether it is being loud or doing nothing, there are two sides of the coin for each behavior or quality that we have. Ask yourself and ask your child: When does this work for you and when does it not work for youShow Note LinksAn overview of What Dialectic Behavior TherapyThree States of Mind STOP SkillFor a full transcript of this episode and more information about the host visit https://lesliecohenrubury.com/podcast/. You can also follow Leslie’s work on Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation with your own questions and parenting experiencesCredits: Is My Child a Monster? is produced by Alletta Cooper, Dale Rubury, and Leslie Cohen-Rubury. Theme music is by L-Ray Music. Public relations is handled by Tink Media. Transcriptions by Eric Rubury. A special thanks to everyone who contributes
5/29/2023
39:25
Tim & Natasha Part 1 of 4: When Your Kid Drives You Crazy
This is part one of the four-part series with Tim and Natasha. In today's episode, we meet Tim and Natasha whose 6-year-old daughter, Rosie, is exhibiting ADHD behaviors in school and at home. Leslie challenges Tim and Natasha to shift their perspective and understanding of their child’s “problematic” behaviors. Feeling confused about how to interpret your child’s behavior is a common feeling of being a parent. What’s “normal” behavior and what is an actual “problem”? This therapy session takes us on an inside look at family dynamics and family patterns as we explore these topics. For a full transcript of this episode and more information about the host visit https://lesliecohenrubury.com/podcast/. You can also follow Leslie’s work on Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation with your own questions and parenting experiences. Join the conversation with your own questions and parenting experiences in the Is My Child a Monster? Facebook parenting community.Key Time Stamps:1:08 Discerning between when a normal behavior is a problem and when a problem behavior is normal8:36 Which are you? Slow vs quick recovery from emotional situations11:45 Brief explanation of multiple intelligence theory15:25 Dealing transitions and shifting attention18:27 Balancing between respecting who she is and helping her deal with limits19:25 Managing expectations about the same behaviors at different ages20:51 Building a muscle of mindfulness23:23 Managing expectations about the time needed for children to develop these skills24:17 Behaviorism and nonverbal cueing for changing behaviorShow Note Links:Click here for more information about the BioSocial TheoryBook Reference:Howard Gardener: Multiple Intelligence TheoryCredits: Is My Child a Monster? is produced by Alletta Cooper, Dale Rubury, and Leslie Cohen-Rubury. Theme music is by L-Ray Music. Public relations is handled by Tink Media. Graphics and Website Design by Brien O’Reilly. Transcriptions by Eric Rubury. A special thanks to everyone who contributes their wisdom and support to make this possible.
About Is My Child A Monster? A Parenting Therapy Podcast
Is My Child A Monster? A brand new parenting therapy podcast. You get to be a fly on the wall in Leslie Cohen-Rubury’s office and listen in as she sits with parents who share their stories in therapy sessions recorded live.