Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Iron Trap Garage Podcast in the App
Listen to Iron Trap Garage Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Iron Trap Garage Podcast

Iron Trap Garage Podcast

Podcast Iron Trap Garage Podcast
Podcast Iron Trap Garage Podcast

Iron Trap Garage Podcast

Iron Trap
add
The definition of a "Iron Trap" is a trap from which there is no escape and for us that's traditional hot rods and customs. Matt of Iron Trap Garage sits down w...
More
LeisureAutomotive
The definition of a "Iron Trap" is a trap from which there is no escape and for us that's traditional hot rods and customs. Matt of Iron Trap Garage sits down w...
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Matt Murray - Episode 1
    Welcome to the Iron Trap Garage Podcast!! Our first episode is with the main man at Iron Trap Matt Murray. Mike sits down with Matt and asks about his "Iron Trap" and how he got started. Matt has a huge collection of Early Ford hot rods and tons of great vintage speed parts. Be sure to check out YouTube channel for the video version of the podcast!!
    6/26/2023
    44:30

More Leisure podcasts

About Iron Trap Garage Podcast

The definition of a "Iron Trap" is a trap from which there is no escape and for us that's traditional hot rods and customs. Matt of Iron Trap Garage sits down with people that have their own "Iron Trap" and get to know more about how they got hooked. Contact us with possible Podcast guests - [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to Iron Trap Garage Podcast, Critical Role and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Iron Trap Garage Podcast

Iron Trap Garage Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store