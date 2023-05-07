The definition of a "Iron Trap" is a trap from which there is no escape and for us that's traditional hot rods and customs. Matt of Iron Trap Garage sits down w...
More
Available Episodes
1 of 1
Matt Murray - Episode 1
Welcome to the Iron Trap Garage Podcast!! Our first episode is with the main man at Iron Trap Matt Murray. Mike sits down with Matt and asks about his "Iron Trap" and how he got started. Matt has a huge collection of Early Ford hot rods and tons of great vintage speed parts. Be sure to check out YouTube channel for the video version of the podcast!!
The definition of a "Iron Trap" is a trap from which there is no escape and for us that's traditional hot rods and customs. Matt of Iron Trap Garage sits down with people that have their own "Iron Trap" and get to know more about how they got hooked. Contact us with possible Podcast guests - [email protected]