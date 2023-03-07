Join the Lords at the roundtable every Sunday at 1pm EST (11am EST during NFL season) on (Youtube/SoundCloud/iTunes/Spotify/GooglePlay) to discuss Combat Sports...
Episode 313: Sony Signs COD Deal | Xbox Defeats FTC | FTC Loses Appeal | Xbox Can Acquire ABK - ILP# 313
Episode 313: Sony Signs COD Deal | Xbox Defeats FTC | FTC Loses Appeal | Xbox Can Acquire ABK - ILP# 313

Guest Panelists: @DestinLegarie, @Rand_al_Thor_19, @vicious696, @JezCorden, @Gaming_Forte

00:00 - ILP# 313 Pre-Show! 
17:49 - ILP# 313 Show Start! Intro Video Ends at 19:27.
21:32 - @LordCognito is up with "Lordly Introductions" on a special #MicrosoftABKDeal victory podcast! Check above for all special guest panelists starting with @DestinLegarie !
29:40 - The Lords go over last week's results for the Official #ILP #LOGNET Twitter Poll !
33:35 - The Lords discuss the newly confirmed 10 year #CallOfDuty deal for #Playstation and all the news around it!
01:10:49 - The Lords go in-depth on the #MicrosoftABKDeal court victory and what can happen post-acquisition !
03:29:53 - And now a word from @LordSovILP about #FactorMeals !
05:24:41 - The Lords discuss the worrying rumors on #Halo 's future, as well as #Ratchet&ClankPC not needing the power of the #PS5 SSD !
06:03:00 - The new question for the Official #ILP #LOGNET Twitter Poll is up for the week! The Lords do their Outros and finish up superchats afterward!
7/17/2023
6:40:47
Episode 312: Xbox at Gamescom 2023 / Red Dead Redemption / Peter Molyneux New Project / FF16 Sales: ILP# 312
Episode 312: Xbox at Gamescom 2023 / Red Dead Redemption / Peter Molyneux New Project / FF16 Sales: ILP# 312

Guest Panelists: @OhNoItsAlexx, @PongSoul, @FonzGaming
No @LordSovILP this week.

00:00 - ILP# 312 Pre-Show! 
14:56 - ILP# 312 Show Start! Intro Video Ends at 16:34.
19:57 - @LordCognito is up with "Lordly Introductions" for the Hometown Lords !
01:49:23 - The Lords discuss #Xbox / #Bethesda #Gamescom2023 possibilities!
02:25:38 - And now a word from @LordCognito about #BetterHelp !
02:31:04 - The Lords talk about the rumored #RedDeadRedemption Part 1 remaster !
03:09:21 - And now a word from @KingDavidOTW about #MintMobile !
03:13:32 - The Lords discuss #PeterMolyneux 's teasing of a future upcoming project !
03:46:27 - The Lords talk about #FinalFantasy16 's sales numbers!
04:09:16 - The new question for the official #ILP #LOGNET Twitter Poll is up for the week!
04:10:05 - The Lords do their Outros !
7/9/2023
5:48:40
Episode 311: Microsoft vs FTC Pt2 | Xbox Sega & Bungie? | Jim Ryan | Satya Nadella | Sony’s COD Deal - ILP# 311
Episode 311: Microsoft vs FTC Pt2 | Xbox Sega & Bungie? | Jim Ryan | Satya Nadella | Sony's COD Deal - ILP# 311

Special Panel Guests: @EverbornSaga @TKOAsante @PKXLive

00:00 - ILP# 311 Pre-Show! 
20:43 - ILP# 311 Show Start! Intro Video Ends at 22:21.
23:58 - @LordCognito is up with "Lordly Introductions" for the Hometown Lords! 
01:19:25 - It's time for the #LOGNET Scribe of the Month !
01:26:32 - The Lords go over last week's results for the Official #ILP #LOGNET Twitter Poll!
01:28:09 - The Lords, with some special panel guests, catch up with the latest on the #MicrosotABKDeal and discuss some of leaked info & rumored acquisition attempts from the court proceedings !
03:46:21 - And now a word from @LordSovILP about #BirdDog !
03:52:57 - The Lords discuss #Sony #JimRyan 's and #Xbox #SatyaNadella 's testimonies in the #XboxABKDeal court proceedings !
05:08:46 - With the leaked documents from the #XboxABKDeal court proceedings, the Lords discuss #Sony 's current #CallOfDutyGame contract with #Activision !
05:25:56 - The Lords do their Outros !
7/3/2023
5:58:47
Episode 310: Microsoft vs FTC | Indiana Jones Xbox Exclusive | Xbox Price Raises | FF 16 | Nintendo Direct - ILP# 310
Episode 310: Microsoft vs FTC | Indiana Jones Xbox Exclusive | Xbox Price Raises | FF 16 | Nintendo Direct - ILP# 310

00:00 - ILP# 310 Pre-Show! 
14:38 - ILP# 310 Show Start! Intro Video Ends at 16:20.
17:24 - @LordCognito is up with "Lordly Introductions" for the Hometown Lords! 
45:32 - And now a word from @LordSovILP about #Manscaped !
01:15:18 - And now another word from @LordSovILP about #Babbel !
01:19:46 - The Lords go over last week's results for the Official #ILP #LOGNET Twitter Poll!
01:22:30 - The Lords discuss the news bits that came out of the #MicrosoftABKDeal / FTC court proceedings, including #IndianaJonesXbox exclusive info!
02:38:41 - And now a word from @LordCognito about #PaypalHoney !
02:44:21 - The Lords discuss the recently announced price increase for #XboxGamePass & the #XboxSeriesX !
03:31:58 - And now a word from @LordSovILP about #BirdDog !
03:38:46 - The Lords give their impressions, both game and performance-wise on #FinalFantasy16 !
03:59:15 - The Lords give their thoughts on the most recent #NintendoDirect !
04:22:22 - The new question for the Official #ILP Poll is up for the week & The Lords do their Outros !
6/25/2023
4:25:17
Episode 309: Xbox Showcase & Starfield Aftermath | Final Fantasy 16 | ROG Ally Impressions | PS5 Cloud Streaming - ILP# 309
Episode 309: Xbox Showcase & Starfield Aftermath | Final Fantasy 16 | ROG Ally Impressions | PS5 Cloud Streaming - ILP# 309

00:00 - ILP# 309 Pre-Show! 
22:24 - ILP# 309 Show Start! Intro Video Ends at 24:01.
25:19 - @LordCognito is up with "Lordly Introductions" for the Hometown Lords! (No guest this week)
50:05 - And now a word from @LordCognito about #AdvancedGG !
01:17:03 - And now a word from @LordSovILP about #Manscaped !
01:24:39 - A week removed and with the entire squad assembled, the Lords give their thoughts on the #XboxShowcase2023!
02:27:22 - The Lords discuss the recent #FinalFantasy16 demo !
03:17:53 - And now a word from @LordSovILP about #BirdDogs !
03:22:07 - The Lords give their impressions on the new #ROGAlly handheld ! As well, The Lords briefly discuss #PS5 's recent cloud streaming initiative !
03:48:10 - The new question for the Official #ILP #LOGNET Twitter Poll is up for the week! The Lords also do their Outros!
Join the Lords at the roundtable every Sunday at 1pm EST (11am EST during NFL season) on (Youtube/SoundCloud/iTunes/Spotify/GooglePlay) to discuss Combat Sports, Retro Consoles, and the latest/hottest topics in Gaming. (With a little Destiny sprinkled in). Lord Cognito, Lord Addict, Lord Sovereign & Lord King! Comment, Like, Sub, & spread the Love!! #ILP youtube.com/c/IronLordsPodcastRoundtable https://lordsofgaming.net