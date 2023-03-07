Episode 310: Microsoft vs FTC | Indiana Jones Xbox Exclusive | Xbox Price Raises | FF 16 | Nintendo Direct - ILP# 310

https://lordsofgaming.net/1) ILP & MANSCAPED! Use Code: "IRONLORDS" at https://www.manscaped.com/2) ILP HONEY AFFILIATE LINK: https://joinhoney.com/ironlords2) ILP Babbel Affiliate link: https://www.babbel.com/ironlords4) ILP HOLD THE LINE MERCH: https://teespring.com/stores/ironlordspodcast5) VALARI GAMING Pillow Use Code: "LORD15" for 15% NOW AVAILABLE IN UK & EU! https://thevalari.com/products/ironlords6) Use Code "IRONLORD" to save 10% off at https://advanced.gg/?ref=LORDCOGNITO7) ILP BIRD DOGS Apparel: birddogs.com/pool and enter promo code POOL for a free Yeti style tumbler with your order. ILP ROYAL SWAG: https://teespring.com/stores/ironlordspodcast ILP PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/IronLordsPodcastCheck out the "Lords of Gaming Network" Discord server! : https://discord.gg/Z7FZqzg The Lords are on Spotify, Google Play, Itunes & Soundcloud! Check out the links below! LOGNET is always looking for content writers so please reach out through:https://lordsofgaming.net/contact-us/ if you are interested!For 2023, The Lords return on January 8th at 1PM!*********************************************************00:00 - ILP# 310 Pre-Show! 14:38 - ILP# 310 Show Start! Intro Video Ends at 16:20.17:24 - @LordCognito is up with "Lordly Introductions" for the Hometown Lords! 45:32 - And now a word from @LordSovILP about #Manscaped !01:15:18 - And now another word from @LordSovILP about #Babbel !01:19:46 - The Lords go over last week's results for the Official #ILP #LOGNET Twitter Poll!01:22:30 - The Lords discuss the news bits that came out of the #MicrosoftABKDeal / FTC court proceedings, including #IndianaJonesXbox exclusive info!02:38:41 - And now a word from @LordCognito about #PaypalHoney !02:44:21 - The Lords discuss the recently announced price increase for #XboxGamePass & the #XboxSeriesX !03:31:58 - And now a word from @LordSovILP about #BirdDog !03:38:46 - The Lords give their impressions, both game and performance-wise on #FinalFantasy16 !03:59:15 - The Lords give their thoughts on the most recent #NintendoDirect !04:22:22 - The new question for the Official #ILP Poll is up for the week & The Lords do their Outros !*********************************************************Welcome to The Iron Lords Podcast!Be sure to visit www.LordsOfGaming.net for all your gaming news!New Overlay/Intro by Shaun Labrie (@shaunlabrie)https://shaunlabrie.wixsite.com/portfolioIntro Lyrics by DallazMan (@DallazMan)!Emojis/Animations provided by the LEGENDARY GRAPHIC GOD! http://youtube.com/GraphicGod Upcoming Giveaways: ILP ROYAL SWAG: https://teespring.com/stores/ironlordspodcastILP PATREON: www.patreon.com/IronLordsPodcastILP Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6XRMnu8Tf1fgIdGlTIpzsKILP Google Play:https://play.google.com/music/m/Iz2esvyqeaixk6dorkmur2nm7xa?t=Iron_Lords_PodcastILP SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-780168349ILP Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/iron-lords-podcast-ili-1/id1179199929?fbclid=IwAR1p_5D8Z-nKUpbwJeiK7zQoYdQhpb1VhxBDZxoMul-uiR-IgF6cE9EQicIYou can find this week's guests on Twitter:ILP on Twitter: twitter.cm/IronLordPodcastILP on Instagram: www.instagram.com/ironlordspodcast/ILP DESTINY CLAN: www.bungie.net/en/Clan/Detail/178626The Iron Lords and the Lords of Gaming have an official group on Facebook! Join the Lords at:www.facebook.com/groups/194793427842267www.facebook.com/groups/lordsofgamingnetwork/Lord COGNITO--- twitter.com/LordCognitoLord KING--- twitter.com/kingdavidotwLord ADDICT--- twitter.com/LordAddictILPLord SOVEREIGN--- twitter.com/LordSovILPILP YouTube Channel for THE LAST WORD Destiny series, COMBAT TALK & KING OF STATUES with the King & additional ILP content: www.youtube.com/channel/UCYiUhEbYWiuwRuWXzKZMBxQFollow us on Twitter @IronLordPodcast to get plugged in so you don't miss any of our content.