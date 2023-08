About Iron Cast: The Official West Ham United Podcast

Get ready for the ultimate podcast experience for fans of the Hammers - the official West Ham United football podcast! Every week, join us for in-depth interviews with first team players as they discuss their journey to the Premier League and their experiences at the London Stadium and beyond. But that's not all - we also take a trip down memory lane with nostalgic chats featuring the club's past heroes. Relive the most unforgettable moments in West Ham United history with exclusive insights and stories from the legends themselves. And of course, we bring you all the latest news, match previews, and post-match analysis from inside the club, giving you an inside look at the team's preparation and performances. Hosted by London Stadium and West Ham TV presenter Chris Scull and legendary center-back James ‘The Ginger Pele’ Collins, the official West Ham United football podcast is the perfect way to stay connected with the club you love. So, whether you're a lifelong supporter or just discovering the thrill of the Premier League, tune in to the official West Ham United football podcast and join us in celebrating the claret and blue. Come on you Irons! To get in touch with the show, email: [email protected]