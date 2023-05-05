Iron Cast: The Official West Ham United Podcast

Episode 1: Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Divin Mubama

Co hosts, Chris Scull and The Ginger Pele (James Collins) launch the first episode of Iron Cast - the official West Ham Podcast. Recorded at the InterContinental on the evening of The Road to Victory, we spoke to Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Divin Mubama who dive into stories from their memorable night in Prague and how they all celebrated. ;)