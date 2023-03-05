From the Norman Invasion to the War of Independence, the Irish History Podcast brings you on a journey through the most fascinating stories in Ireland's past. W... More
Disert - A Place Where Mythology and History Meets
Disert is a remote townland in the Bluestack Mountains in Co Donegal. For reasons that are not entirely clear, our ancestors have been drawn here for thousands of years. There is no question it is a special place.Located in the shade of a sacred mountain - Carnaween - it was a site of pagan worship associated with some of the most famous figures in Irish mythology. There are stories relating to Finn MacCumhail (McCool), Diarmaid and Grainne in the surrounding area.It was also used by early Irish Christians and medieval pilgrims. In the 18th century Catholics were drawn to Disert when their religion was suppressed by the penal laws. Even into the 20th century it was used as a cillín to bury unbaptised children. Today the local community continues to pray at the site.The questions remains why? What is special about this site?Over the last few years archaeologists led by Dr Fiona Beglane from Atlantic Technological University, Sligo have been excavating Disert to try and understand its complex story.Her international team of archaeologists from the Institute for Field Research and California State University Los Angeles have made some fascinating discoveries.Last summer I visited Disert to record an episode at the excavation. In this podcast Fiona shares what her team uncovered in this remarkable place...Thanks to Dr Fiona Beglane for her time and archaeologist Rebekka Grace who arranged the recordings.Find out more about Disert at https://disertheritage.com/
5/3/2023
32:13
The Lingaun – Exploring Ireland's Oldest Frontier Part II
In this episode Neil Jackman and myself continue our journey down the Lingaun Valley, one of Ireland's oldest frontiers. As we move closer to the present day we explore an 800 year old church, a castle and a battlefield from the 1798 rebellion looking at how this once contested frontier fell into obscurity after thousands of year.Support the show at patreon.com/irishpodcastCheck out Neil's episodes 26 and 28 of Neil's Podcast Amplify Archaeology which cover topics related the Lingaun. If you are planning a a trip down to explore the Lingaun Neil's website Tuath.ie has all you need. This article on Knockroe is a great place to startYou can read more about Knockroe at https://www.tuatha.ie/knockroe-passage-tomb/
4/26/2023
31:12
The Lingaun – Exploring Ireland's Oldest Frontier Part I
The Lingaun Valley is a little known valley that forms the border between Co Kilkenny and Co Tipperary. However for thousands of years this small river formed one of the most important frontiers in Ireland.While the societies and kingdoms that fought and died over this valley are long vanished the region is littered with their remains in the tombs, religious sites, castles and battlefields.A few weeks ago I met up with archaeologist Neil Jackman, an expert in the region and we spent a morning exploring the valley. Our initial intention was to focus on the Lingaun, but our conversations took in a range of topics from what life was like 5,000 years ago, to the spiritual beliefs of our distance ancestors down to the story of battle in the 1798 rebellion!Check out Neil's episodes 26 and 28 of Neil's Podcast Amplify Archaeology which cover topics related the Lingaun.If you are planning a a trip down to explore the Lingaun Neil's website Tuath.ie has all you need. This article on Knockroe is a great place to start https://www.tuatha.ie/knockroe-passage-tomb/
4/19/2023
35:43
Heroes or Villains? How To Trace Your Ancestors...
Have you ever wondered about your ancestors and who they were were? Were they on the right side of history? Maybe you're curious to find out if your family have dark secrets? In this podcast genealogist Martin Costello gives you a step by step guide to tracing your family. Over the episode I follow Martin's steps and trace my ancestors back to the Great Hunger. Along the way I found out a few secrets my great grandparents would prefer had remained in the 19th century!These are the resources Martin mentions1901 and 1911 census census.nationalarchives.ie/ Irish civil records Irishgenealogy.ie Catholic Church Parish records https://registers.nli.ie/ Church of the Latter Day Saints transcription of Irish Parish Records www.familysearch.org British Newspaper Archives (contains numerous Irish publications) https://www.britishnewspaperarchive.co.uk Irish Newspaper Archive https://www.irishnewsarchive.com Ancestry Websites. Findmypast.co.uk & Ancestry.co.uk
4/12/2023
34:26
Bad Bridget: When American Dreams became Nightmares
Emigration has been one of the defining features of Irish life since the Great Hunger. Generations have been drawn to the United States in the hope of finding a better life across the Atlantic. Many succeeded but for some these dreams became nightmares. Over the last few years The Bad Bridget Project in Queens University Belfast by Dr Elaine Farrell and Dr Leanne McCormick has focused on criminal and deviant Irish women in North America. Now an award winning podcast and book, Leanne and Elaine join me in this episode share the stories they have uncovered. These include Annie Young a woman who lived in grinding poverty, the sex workers Maud Merrill and Marion Canning and the somewhat unbelievable Ellen Nagle a child prosecuted for being stubborn! Check out the Bad Bridget Podcast Get the book Bad Bridget: Crime, Mayhem and the Lives Irish Emigrant Women
From the Norman Invasion to the War of Independence, the Irish History Podcast brings you on a journey through the most fascinating stories in Ireland's past. Whether it’s the siege of Dublin in 1171 or gun battles in the 1920s, the podcast vividly recreates a sense of time and place. Each episode is meticulously researched creating character driven narratives that are engaging and accessible for all.
Since the first episode was released back in 2010, the podcast has covered scores of fascinating stories. Major multipart series have covered the Great Hunger, the Norman Invasion and Irish involvement in the Spanish Civil War. If you are looking for stand alone shows there are also hundreds of podcasts covering topics from medieval sex magic to Irish connections in the Jack the Ripper murders!
