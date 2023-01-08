Invictus Mindset Podcast

Haley Adams - An Arrow Needs to Be Pulled Back Before it Can Soar

This week Bryce sits down with Haley Adams! Haley is a 4x CrossFit Games athlete and is well known for being one of the first teen athletes to make the jump to individual competitions. She is beloved within the fitness community and recently took this Games season off to rebuild her relationships with friends, family, and food. We are honored to sit down with Haley to hear about how this year has been and what we can expect for the future! IG - @haleyadamsss YouTube - Haley AdamsTrident Coffee - Use code "INVICTUS20" to get 20% off online and in TapRooms (https://bit.ly/3fzbBDx)LMNT - Use the link to receive a free sample pack with your first purchase (http://drinklmnt.com/InvictusMindset)RX Smart Gear - Use code "INVICTUSMINDSET" to get 10% off full ropes and grip (https://bit.ly/34RQt9g)HVMN - Use code "INVICTUS" for 20% off Ketone-IQ (https://hvmn.com/INVICTUS)LSKD - Shop today and check out the "Rep" shorts (https://us.lskd.co/)Wizard Sciences - Use code "InvictusMindset" for 15% off your order