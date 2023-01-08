Invictus Mindset Podcast

Fortitude is never about the outcome but always about the lessons learned, the relationships made, and the memories built in the constant quest of greatness. Jo...
Haley Adams - An Arrow Needs to Be Pulled Back Before it Can Soar
This week Bryce sits down with Haley Adams! Haley is a 4x CrossFit Games athlete and is well known for being one of the first teen athletes to make the jump to individual competitions. She is beloved within the fitness community and recently took this Games season off to rebuild her relationships with friends, family, and food. We are honored to sit down with Haley to hear about how this year has been and what we can expect for the future! IG - @haleyadamsss YouTube - Haley Adams
We just finished up an amazing CrossFit Games season and we wanted to share some of our favorite episodes with a few of the biggest names in CrossFit! Please follow, review, and subscribe to all of our channels. - Brent Fikowski- Emma Mcquaid- Pat Vellner- Bethany Flores- Luke Parker- Cole Sager- Chandler Smith
8/9/2023
2:01:15
Evan Slaughter - Positivity Through Laughter
This week Bryce sits down with Evan Slaughter! Evan is becoming a staple within the fitness community through his comedic skits and amazing social media presence. He is a light of positivity and we are so excited to share his journey with you. Get to know Evan!InstagramTik TokYoutube
8/3/2023
1:46:47
Brent Fikowski - The Professor of Professional Fitness
This week Bryce talks to 8x Games veteran, Brent Fikowski! Brent is a leader within the professional fitness community and a 2-time podium athlete at the CrossFit Games."Two big things we're working on, SAFETY AND FAIRNESS. Safe for the athletes competing and the people on the field, and the judges as well. FAIR, does each athlete, each hit and each subsequent lane, do they all have the same opportunity? Are they doing the same thing? "
8/1/2023
1:25:40
Emma McQuaid - From Action Sports to Becoming the Fittest in Ireland
This week Bryce sits down with Emma McQuaid! Emma is a 5x CrossFit Games athlete and fittest woman in Ireland. She shares with us her action sports background and what eventually lead her to find the sport of CrossFit. (01:58): Exercising in the comfort of your home gym(04:03): Working out with training partners (06:59): Intense heart rate training(10:56): Pursuing passions in sports (19:17): Embracing the dangers of Quad racing(21:10): Transitioning into the world of CrossFit(23:45): The importance of skills in CrossFit performance(28:05): "If you don't hurt now, it's going to hurt you more after" (30:49): Mental battles and physical fuel(39:08): Role of mobility in recovery(42:25): Relationship with Samantha Briggs(59:25): Coaching with experience(01:01:30): Athlete strategies for managing expectations(01:10:51): Anticipation for the CrossFit season
