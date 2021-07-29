Episode 4: SNDTRAK

This is a special episode featuring one of my favorite producers SNDTRAK out of Oakland California. SNDTRAK comes from the production school of James Yancey aka J Dilla (something we immediately had in common) and records are the core ingredient to his production. One of the most well versed collectors in all genres with a clear understanding of what came from where and who played what. We could’ve went for hours with just jazz alone but we narrowed it down to some key selections that influenced his ears.Tracklist:David T Walker - God Lives ThroughFirst Cosins Jazz Ensemble - Please the PleaserHerbie Hancock - Come Running to MeAhmad Jamal - I Love musicRoy Ayers - Everybody Loves the SunshineAhmad Jamal - SwahililandGap Mangione - Diana in the Autumn WindJack McDuff - OblighettoHerbie Hancock - Maiden Voyage