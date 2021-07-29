Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Inventions & Dimensions

Podcast Inventions & Dimensions
Dj Flow
Our monthly podcast series hosted by Chris Santos (@adjnamedflow) will feature music from his personal vinyl collection + interviews and selections from guest D...
MusicMusic CommentarySociety & CultureArts
Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Episode 3: DJ Epik
    Tracklist:Don Blackman - Hearts DesireJames Mason - Sweet Power of Your EmbraceBob James - NautilusBob James - Dream JourneyCrusaders - HallucinateHeath Brothers - Smiling Billy Suite IIJohnny “Hammond” - Tell Me What to DoJack Wilkins - Red ClayAzymuth - Partido AltoTom Scott - Sneaking in the BackRoy Ayers - The Memory
    7/6/2023
    58:18
  • Episode 4: SNDTRAK
    This is a special episode featuring one of my favorite producers SNDTRAK out of Oakland California. SNDTRAK comes from the production school of James Yancey aka J Dilla (something we immediately had in common) and records are the core ingredient to his production. One of the most well versed collectors in all genres with a clear understanding of what came from where and who played what. We could’ve went for hours with just jazz alone but we narrowed it down to some key selections that influenced his ears.Tracklist:David T Walker - God Lives ThroughFirst Cosins Jazz Ensemble - Please the PleaserHerbie Hancock - Come Running to MeAhmad Jamal - I Love musicRoy Ayers - Everybody Loves the SunshineAhmad Jamal - SwahililandGap Mangione - Diana in the Autumn WindJack McDuff - OblighettoHerbie Hancock - Maiden Voyage
    7/6/2023
    1:16:36
  • Episode 2: DJ Platurn
    In this episode I had the pleasure of sitting down with legendary DJ / Collector Platurn from the Bay Area California.
    7/29/2021
    1:36:34
  • Episode 1: DJ FLOW "Top 5" Jazz Vinyl Essentials
    Introduction episode featuring host DJ FLOW going through his "Top 5" Jazz Vinyl Essentials that sparked the creation of this podcast. Tracklist: 1) Miles Davis - Blue In Green (1959) Columbia2) Horace Silver - Lonely Woman (1965) Blue Note3) John Coltrane - Acknowledgment (1965) Impulse4) Yusef Lateef - Love Theme from Spartacus (1960) Prestige5) Bill Evans - NardisFollow: @inventions.dimensions @adjnamedflow on all platforms
    7/29/2021
    32:57

About Inventions & Dimensions

Our monthly podcast series hosted by Chris Santos (@adjnamedflow) will feature music from his personal vinyl collection + interviews and selections from guest DJ's, Musicians & other notable Jazz Vinyl Enthusiasts.
