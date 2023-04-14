Ready to take your cybersecurity knowledge to the next level? Look no further than Intruder Alert: Conversations with Cybrary's Hackers. Hosted by the legendary... More
Intruder Alert Ep. 4 | Unmasking the New Global Malware Threat on Android Devices
Intruder Alert Ep. 4 | Unmasking the New Global Malware Threat on Android Devices

In this episode of Intruder Alert, Marcus Hutchins is joined again by Cybrary red team expert Matt Mullins to discuss the new Guerrilla malware that has infected nearly 9 million Android devices worldwide, orchestrated by the notorious Lemon Group. Additionally, Matt and Marcus dive into Android 13's new privacy features and explore how our devices listen to us, addressing the paranoia around passwords and personalized ads. Don't miss this fascinating conversation about the constantly evolving landscape of cybersecurity in our daily lives.
5/26/2023
46:58
Intruder Alert Ep. 3 | Hacktivism and Bug Bounties with Ben Sadeghipour (aka Nahamsec)
Intruder Alert Ep. 3 | Hacktivism and Bug Bounties with Ben Sadeghipour (aka Nahamsec)

In this episode of the Intruder Alert Podcast, Marcus Hutchins is joined by renowned security researcher and hacker Ben Sadeghipour, aka Nahamsec. In this episode, Marcus and Nahamsec discuss the notorious APT41 threat group and the growing threat of hacktivism on the cybersecurity landscape. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from two of the industry's most knowledgeable cybersecurity experts.
5/12/2023
42:28
Intruder Alert Ep. 2 | Secret Cyber Attacks & the Future of Mandated Reporting
Intruder Alert Ep. 2 | Secret Cyber Attacks & the Future of Mandated Reporting

In this episode of Intruder Alert, Marcus Hutchins is joined by Will Carlson, the Senior Director of Content at Cybrary, where they delve into the world of red and blue teaming. Gain valuable insights into the concerning trend of companies hiding data breaches, particularly when mandated reporting is on the horizon. Whether you are a seasoned cybersecurity expert or just starting out, this episode is an unmissable opportunity to elevate your knowledge and stay up-to-date with the latest trends and issues in the industry. Tune in now and stay ahead of the game!
4/28/2023
47:25
Intruder Alert Ep. 1 | The Dark Side of Social Media and the Rise of Chat GPT
Intruder Alert Ep. 1 | The Dark Side of Social Media and the Rise of Chat GPT

Ready to take your cybersecurity knowledge to the next level? Look no further than Intruder Alert: Conversations with Cybrary's Hackers. Hosted by the legendary Marcus Hutchins, this bi-weekly podcast is the ultimate destination for hacking enthusiasts and practitioners alike. Each episode features a deep dive into the latest trends and techniques used by hackers and cybersecurity experts, along with real-world stories and case studies that bring these concepts to life. From ethical hacking and penetration testing to cyber espionage and data breaches, Intruder Alert covers it all.

So tune in, subscribe, and get ready to join the conversation on Intruder Alert: Conversations with Cybrary's Hackers!
