Into The Unknown

Podcast Into The Unknown
Producers of Into The Unknown Documentary
Join host and Producer of Into The Unknown , The Paramedics’ Journey Documentary Tonya Mantooth. In this series, Tonya will explore the vast world of Emergency ... More
Join host and Producer of Into The Unknown , The Paramedics’ Journey Documentary Tonya Mantooth. In this series, Tonya will explore the vast world of Emergency ... More

  • Interview with Randy Mantooth & Kevin Tighe
    For fans of the 1970’s TV Series Emergency, Tonya Mantooth will conduct the first ever interview of Randy Mantooth and Kevin Tighe together.  You will hear never before told stories about the start of their careers and their experiences on the show “Emergency.” 
    5/5/2023
    1:04:15

About Into The Unknown

Join host and Producer of Into The Unknown , The Paramedics’ Journey Documentary Tonya Mantooth. In this series, Tonya will explore the vast world of Emergency Medical Services including Randolph Mantooth and Kevin Tighe from the legendary TV show Emergency. The series will feature interviews with 17th Surgeon General, Richard Carmona, Dr. Baxter Larmon, Professor of Emergency Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Steve Martin Assistant Fire Chief (Ret) Los Angeles County Fire Department and award winning film director, Tom Putnam. Take a journey over the last fifty years and the growing importance the role of paramedics now plays in our society. You will experience where they are and what they do today but most importantly you will discover what motivates these heroic men and women to risk it all and step out into the unknown.

