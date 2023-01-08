Into The Necrosphere is a weekly metal podcast hosted by Jackie Smit. Tune in every Tuesday for reviews of new music and candid discussions with the finest free...
BLACKBRAID - Jon Krieger | Into The Necrosphere Podcast #188
This week Jon Krieger of Blackbraid sits down with me for an in-depth discussion about every track on his blistering new album, “Blackbraid II”. We also address some of the ridiculous rumors that have dogged the project for the past couple of months, why he chooses to remain an independent artist and much more.PLUS - a world-exclusive premiere of the crushing new Drugoth single, taken from the upcoming album “Battles May Cease But War Is Forever”. Then on my weekly news rant I share my thoughts on this past weekend’s Reaperfest and give you my first impressions of new tracks by Fossilization, Unblessed Divine, Grand Cadaver and others.▶️SUPPORT THE BANDS FEATURED ON THIS EPISODEBlackbraidhttps://blackbraid.bandcamp.com/ Drugothhttps://drugoth.bandcamp.com/ Quell https://quell.bandcamp.com/ ▶️SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST https://youtube.com/c/IntoTheNecrosphere ▶️STREAM & DOWNLOADAmazon Musichttps://amzn.to/3epNJ4KSpotifyhttps://spoti.fi/3iKqbIPApple Podcastshttps://apple.co/38wDYhi ▶️SOCIAL MEDIAFacebookhttps://www.facebook.com/intothenecrosphere Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/intothenecrosphere Twitterhttps://twitter.com/inecrosphere ▶️INTO THE NECROSPHERE MERCHhttps://into-the-necrosphere.creator-spring.com
8/1/2023
2:29:32
NECROFIER - Christian Larson | Into The Necrosphere Podcast #187
This week my good friend Christian Larson of Texan black metal terrors, Necrofier, returns to the podcast to discuss the band’s critically acclaimed sophomore album, “Burning Shadows In The Southern Night”. We also get an update on Christian’s own “Hell’s Heroes” festival, which is set to stage a momentous 2024 iteration, and we talk about a number of other current topics including merch cuts, standing up to the cancel mob and more.Then it’s on to my weekly news rant where I react to the latest tracks by Blut Aus Nord, Imperial Triumphant, Daath and Uada.PLUS - the world premiere of the new Cult Burial Single.▶️SUPPORT THE BANDS FEATURED ON THIS EPISODENecrofierhttps://necrofier.bandcamp.com/Cult Burialhttps://cultburial.bandcamp.com/Vital Remainshttps://www.facebook.com/vital.remains.official▶️SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCASThttps://youtube.com/c/IntoTheNecrosphere▶️STREAM & DOWNLOADAmazon Musichttps://amzn.to/3epNJ4KSpotifyhttps://spoti.fi/3iKqbIPApple Podcastshttps://apple.co/38wDYhi▶️SOCIAL MEDIAFacebookhttps://www.facebook.com/intothenecrosphereInstagramhttps://www.instagram.com/intothenecrosphereTwitterhttps://twitter.com/inecrosphere▶️INTO THE NECROSPHERE MERCHhttps://into-the-necrosphere.creator-spring.com
7/25/2023
2:45:57
6|6|6 COUNTDOWN SPECIAL: The Best Death Metal Albums Of The 90's | Into The Necrosphere Podcast #186
This week I’m joined by the hosts of Necromaniacs - two of my fellow horsemen of the podcasting apocalypse - Sensei Mike Hill (Tombs, Scorpion Throne) and Sheriff Mike Scondotto (Inhuman, Confusion, Last Stand), as we count down our favourite death metal albums of the ‘90s. I also review the “Bestial Devastation” and “Morbid Visions” re-recordings by the Cavalera brothers. PLUS - on my weekly news rant, I give you my first impressions of the new Dying Fetus single, weigh in on the latest attempt to cancel Panzerfaust and more.▶️SUPPORT THE BANDS FEATURED ON THIS EPISODESIKhttps://sikmusic2.bandcamp.com/ Cavalerahttps://www.cavaleraconspiracy.net/ Deicidehttps://www.facebook.com/OfficialDeicide Napalm Deathhttps://napalmdeath.bandcamp.com/ ▶️SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST https://youtube.com/c/IntoTheNecrosphere ▶️STREAM & DOWNLOADAmazon Musichttps://amzn.to/3epNJ4KSpotifyhttps://spoti.fi/3iKqbIPApple Podcastshttps://apple.co/38wDYhi ▶️SOCIAL MEDIAFacebookhttps://www.facebook.com/intothenecrosphere Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/intothenecrosphere Twitterhttps://twitter.com/inecrosphere ▶️INTO THE NECROSPHERE MERCHhttps://into-the-necrosphere.creator-spring.com
7/18/2023
2:54:05
SUSPIRIA PR - Katy Irizarry | Into The Necrosphere Podcast #185
This week my good friend Katy Irizarry returns to the podcast to discuss her new venture, Suspiria PR, as well as some of the exciting bands and projects she’s been working on. We also discuss the accusations against Till Lindemann of Rammstein, backstage culture, the sorry state of global politics, the recent Peter Hotez / Joe Rogan debacle and much more.PLUS - a review of the new Blackbraid album and on my weekly news rants I give you my first impression of the latest tracks by Cryptopsy, Carnifex, Outer Heaven, Black Pestilence and more. ▶️SUPPORT THE BANDS FEATURED ON THIS EPISODEBlackbraidhttps://blackbraid.bandcamp.com/ Grehhttps://grehmetal.bandcamp.com/ Morbid Angelhttps://morbid-angel.bandcamp.com/ ▶️SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST https://youtube.com/c/IntoTheNecrosphere ▶️STREAM & DOWNLOADAmazon Musichttps://amzn.to/3epNJ4KSpotifyhttps://spoti.fi/3iKqbIPApple Podcastshttps://apple.co/38wDYhi ▶️SOCIAL MEDIAFacebookhttps://www.facebook.com/intothenecrosphere Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/intothenecrosphere Twitterhttps://twitter.com/inecrosphere ▶️INTO THE NECROSPHERE MERCHhttps://into-the-necrosphere.creator-spring.com
7/11/2023
3:36:39
RUIM / VLTIMAS - Rune Eriksen (Blasphemer) | Into The Necrosphere Podcast #184
This week I’m sitting down with black metal royalty as the legendary Rune Eriksen (Blasphemer) joins me to discuss the sensational debut by his new project, RUIM. We also talk at length about his time with Mayhem, his approach to writing new music, what keeps him motivated and much more.PLUS - the world premiere of the new single by Quell, a review of “Uten Nådigst Formildelse” by Ekrom and my first impressions of the latest tracks by Marduk, Incancation, Till The Dirt and others on my weekly news rant.▶️SUPPORT THE BANDS FEATURED ON THIS EPISODERuimhttps://peaceville.bandcamp.com/ Quellhttps://quell.bandcamp.com/ Ekromhttps://edgedcircleproductions.bandcamp.com/ Mayhemhttps://www.thetruemayhem.com/ ▶️SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST https://youtube.com/c/IntoTheNecrosphere ▶️STREAM & DOWNLOADAmazon Musichttps://amzn.to/3epNJ4KSpotifyhttps://spoti.fi/3iKqbIPApple Podcastshttps://apple.co/38wDYhi ▶️SOCIAL MEDIAFacebookhttps://www.facebook.com/intothenecrosphere Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/intothenecrosphere Twitterhttps://twitter.com/inecrosphere ▶️INTO THE NECROSPHERE MERCHhttps://into-the-necrosphere.creator-spring.com
