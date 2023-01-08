6|6|6 COUNTDOWN SPECIAL: The Best Death Metal Albums Of The 90's | Into The Necrosphere Podcast #186

This week I'm joined by the hosts of Necromaniacs - two of my fellow horsemen of the podcasting apocalypse - Sensei Mike Hill (Tombs, Scorpion Throne) and Sheriff Mike Scondotto (Inhuman, Confusion, Last Stand), as we count down our favourite death metal albums of the '90s. I also review the "Bestial Devastation" and "Morbid Visions" re-recordings by the Cavalera brothers. PLUS - on my weekly news rant, I give you my first impressions of the new Dying Fetus single, weigh in on the latest attempt to cancel Panzerfaust and more.