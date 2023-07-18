Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Into the Megadungeon in the App
Listen to Into the Megadungeon in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Into the Megadungeon

Into the Megadungeon

Podcast Into the Megadungeon
Podcast Into the Megadungeon

Into the Megadungeon

Benjamin Laurence
add
This podcast is about the tools and techniques GMs use to create and run megadungeons, entire tabletop roleplaying game campaigns where the adventuring takes pl...
More
LeisureGames
This podcast is about the tools and techniques GMs use to create and run megadungeons, entire tabletop roleplaying game campaigns where the adventuring takes pl...
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Into the Megadungeon Trailer
    In this tabletop roleplaying game podcast, Ben takes us Into the Megadungeon to interview veteran GMs about the tools and techniques they use to create and run megadungeons, entire campaigns where the adventuring takes place in a single giant dungeon with 100’s of rooms spread out over many levels.If you are curious about this unique playstyle, or want to run a megadungeon but don't know how to get started, this is the podcast for you.
    7/18/2023
    1:02

More Leisure podcasts

About Into the Megadungeon

This podcast is about the tools and techniques GMs use to create and run megadungeons, entire tabletop roleplaying game campaigns where the adventuring takes place in a single giant dungeon with 100’s of rooms spread out over many levels. Why run a megadungeon campaign? How can you build a single adventure location so that it sustains excitement over more than 100 sessions? To answer these questions and many more, Ben talks to the people who know best: GMs with years of experience running amazing megadungeon campaigns.
Podcast website

Listen to Into the Megadungeon, Past Gas by Donut Media and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Into the Megadungeon

Into the Megadungeon

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store