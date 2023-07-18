This podcast is about the tools and techniques GMs use to create and run megadungeons, entire tabletop roleplaying game campaigns where the adventuring takes pl...

This podcast is about the tools and techniques GMs use to create and run megadungeons, entire tabletop roleplaying game campaigns where the adventuring takes pl...

In this tabletop roleplaying game podcast, Ben takes us Into the Megadungeon to interview veteran GMs about the tools and techniques they use to create and run megadungeons, entire campaigns where the adventuring takes place in a single giant dungeon with 100’s of rooms spread out over many levels.If you are curious about this unique playstyle, or want to run a megadungeon but don't know how to get started, this is the podcast for you.

About Into the Megadungeon

This podcast is about the tools and techniques GMs use to create and run megadungeons, entire tabletop roleplaying game campaigns where the adventuring takes place in a single giant dungeon with 100’s of rooms spread out over many levels. Why run a megadungeon campaign? How can you build a single adventure location so that it sustains excitement over more than 100 sessions? To answer these questions and many more, Ben talks to the people who know best: GMs with years of experience running amazing megadungeon campaigns.