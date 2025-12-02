Randall Wallace: The Man Behind Braveheart and the Stories That Move Us

Randall Wallace—writer of Braveheart, We Were Soldiers, and Secretariat—joins Tom and Kyle for a moving conversation about storytelling, faith, resilience, and the pursuit of truth. From growing up in the South to studying religion and Russian literature, to making one of Hollywood's most iconic films, Wallace traces the through-line of love, sacrifice, and transformation. He shares how faith carried him through financial ruin, how a prayer became the genesis of Braveheart, and why his next project on the Resurrection might be the boldest one yet.In This Episode[00:01:00] Home Roots & Hollywood Dreams[00:06:00] Sales, Setbacks, and Seminars[00:09:00] The Leap to Nashville & Opryland[00:17:00] A Screenwriter is Born[00:26:00] The Braveheart Origin Story[00:38:00] Mel Gibson & Making the Movie[00:52:00] We Were Soldiers[01:08:00] Faith, Sacrifice, and the Resurrection