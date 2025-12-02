Powered by RND
Intersections
Intersections

Kyle Waldrep and Tom Leppert
Society & Culture
Intersections
  • From Texas to D.C. — Margaret Spellings on Education, Policy & Progress
    Former U.S. Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings joins Kyle and Tom for a deep dive into the state of American education—past, present, and future. From her early days in Texas politics to shaping national education policy under President George W. Bush, Spellings reflects on landmark legislation like No Child Left Behind, the power of bipartisanship, and the current crisis in K–12 learning. The conversation ranges from career highlights and political stories to bold ideas for accountability, school choice, and the future of higher education.In This Episode[03:00] Why education is the beating heart of state government[06:00] George W. Bush, Texas politics, and an unlikely gubernatorial win[12:30] Crafting No Child Left Behind—and surviving 9/11 while doing it[20:15] What worked, what didn’t, and why testing got personal[25:00] The accountability unwind and COVID's lingering impact[30:00] The truth about teachers' unions and school vouchers[36:00] Can school choice work if capacity doesn’t exist?[39:00] The role of higher education & why some programs are cash cows[45:00] Is college still worth it? And the growing backlash over student debt[50:00] The cultural tug-of-war over curriculum and who controls it[54:00] A generational education crisis—and what it means for the U.S. [58:00] Leadership, legacy, and what’s next for Margaret SpellingsLike and Subscribe🍏 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠🎧 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠📹 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Us⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—Editing and Support by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠The Good Podcast Co.⁠
    --------  
    1:04:22
  • Randall Wallace: The Man Behind Braveheart and the Stories That Move Us
    Randall Wallace—writer of Braveheart, We Were Soldiers, and Secretariat—joins Tom and Kyle for a moving conversation about storytelling, faith, resilience, and the pursuit of truth. From growing up in the South to studying religion and Russian literature, to making one of Hollywood’s most iconic films, Wallace traces the through-line of love, sacrifice, and transformation. He shares how faith carried him through financial ruin, how a prayer became the genesis of Braveheart, and why his next project on the Resurrection might be the boldest one yet.In This Episode[00:01:00] Home Roots & Hollywood Dreams[00:06:00] Sales, Setbacks, and Seminars[00:09:00] The Leap to Nashville & Opryland[00:17:00] A Screenwriter is Born[00:26:00] The Braveheart Origin Story[00:38:00] Mel Gibson & Making the Movie[00:52:00] We Were Soldiers[01:08:00] Faith, Sacrifice, and the ResurrectionLike and Subscribe🍏 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠🎧 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠📹 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Us⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—Editing and Support by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠The Good Podcast Co.⁠
    --------  
    1:23:04
  • Dr. Geoffrey Ling on Neurotech, DARPA & Why the Military Backed a Real-Life Luke Skywalker Arm
    Dr. Geoffrey Ling is a neurologist, neurosurgeon, anesthesiologist, military veteran, entrepreneur, and all-around force of nature. In this deep-dive conversation, he takes us through his journey from Johns Hopkins to the battlefield, to DARPA and beyond—leading the charge in trauma medicine, brain health innovation, and prosthetics that literally read your mind. He reflects on his time with the Gray Team, building brain-controlled arms, and co-leading the BrainHealth Project—casting a bold vision for how America can lead in neuroscience, AI, and leadership if we bet big on bold ideas.In This Episode[02:00] Military Brilliance: Johns Hopkins, DARPA, and battlefield innovation[04:30] Developing brain tech to save soldiers' lives[07:45] DARPA: What it is, why it matters, and what it launched[13:00] JFK, Eisenhower, and the moon mission mindset[19:40] How IEDs and brain trauma changed combat medicine[25:00] Measuring the invisible injury of blast waves[30:00] Making Brain-Controlled Prosthetics Real: From sci-fi to 60 Minutes[37:45] Jan’s Story: Flying a fighter jet with your brain[42:30] Brain-Machine Interfaces: Where AI meets human potential[48:00] Why the U.S. Can Win in AI[52:00] Brain Health Revolution: Dementia prevention.[58:00] The BrainHealth Project: Metrics for brain health and cognitive fitness[01:04:00] Closing the Gap: from lifespan to healthspan[01:10:00] Optimism for America: Unleashing our best mindsResources MentionedCenter for BrainHealth at UT Dallas – https://centerforbrainhealth.orgBrainHealth Project – https://centerforbrainhealth.org/science/participate-in-a-study/brainhealth-projectDARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) – https://www.darpa.mil/60 Minutes segments featuring Dr. Geoff Ling - https://youtu.be/t6WctpD3rkk?si=uynrPdAaKnTIuLGOLike and Subscribe🍏 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠🎧 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠📹 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Us⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—Editing and Support by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠The Good Podcast Co.⁠
    --------  
    1:15:20
  • How Ray Washburne Built a Dallas Icon — And He Isn't Done.
    Ray Washburne—entrepreneur, real estate mogul, restauranteur, and former head of OPIC—joins the show for a wide-ranging conversation on the future of Dallas, the economics of restaurants, and how he bought Highland Park Village in the middle of a financial crisis. From starting a newspaper as a kid to expanding global fuel distribution, Ray shares hard-won insights on spotting trends, trusting instincts, and staying ethical in business. Also: why Texas Roadhouse is crushing it, what Cracker Barrel got wrong, and how Dallas can shape the next 15 years.In This Episode[02:00] Ray’s entrepreneurial spark[00:07:15] Real Estate Foundations & Austin Industries[00:09:30] The Origin of Mi Cocina & M Crowd[00:13:40] Red Lobster, Shrimp Deals & Restaurant Economics[00:17:50] The Shrinking Middle Class & AI Displacement[00:20:10] When Charlie Munger Dropped By[00:21:50] Buying Highland Park Village: The Backstory[00:26:30] The Evolution of Highland Park Village[00:32:00] Building a Retail Ecosystem[00:36:20] Sunoco, Strategy & Global Distribution[00:41:00] The Future of Oil, Gas, and EVs[00:46:30] Public Service & OPIC Experience[00:51:00] Ethics, Risk, and Saying “No”[00:55:30] Why Dallas Has the Edge[01:00:10] The Next 15 Years for the City[01:05:00] Final Reflections: Success, Timing & IntegrityLike and Subscribe🍏 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠🎧 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠📹 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Us⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—Editing and Support by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠The Good Podcast Co.⁠
    --------  
    1:13:21
  • Running a City, Raising Kids & Dodging Partisan Chaos: Meet Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker
    Mayor Mattie Parker joins the show to talk about Fort Worth as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country—and how she’s leading it with both strategy and soul. From working behind the scenes in Texas politics to becoming one of the youngest mayors of a top-10 U.S. city, Mattie shares her journey, the challenges of balancing motherhood with leadership, and what it really takes to keep a city running well. She dives deep into public safety, infrastructure, economic development, and why keeping politics local (and not ideological) is crucial for progress.In This Episode[00:00] Intro: Who is Mattie Parker?[01:17] Balancing motherhood and mayorship[02:45] Her path from small-town Texas to the state capitol[06:30] Working through law school and launching a career in politics[09:34] What motivated her to run for mayor—and why it surprised her[13:50] Nonpartisan governance in a polarized time[16:00] Dealing with threats, outrage culture, and public pressure[17:15] Fort Worth’s growth and how it’s stayed true to itself[21:20] The benefits of a council-manager government model[23:30] Fort Worth vs. Dallas—more collaboration than competition[26:10] Why education is at the heart of Fort Worth’s future[30:21] What’s working in economic development (and why)[33:00] Retaining the “small-town feel” in a booming city[35:00] Regional leadership and balancing city vs. metro priorities[38:15] Public safety, police accountability, and staffing up[42:50] Infrastructure priorities and transit innovation[46:30] Navigating state vs. city governance battlesGuest ResourcesKeep up with Mayor MattieCheck out Go Time with Mayor Mattie ParkerLike and Subscribe🍏 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠🎧 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠📹 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Us⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—Editing and Support by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠The Good Podcast Co.⁠
    --------  
    1:11:48

About Intersections

Hosted by Kyle Waldrep and Tom Leppert, Intersections is a multi-generational look at the critical issues facing America.
Society & Culture

