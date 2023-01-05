Internet Parents with Caleb Finn & Soup

TikTok personalities Caleb Finn and Soup recount their exciting adventures through becoming household names, dating and parenthood.
#2 When Caleb Met Soup
Caleb hid his internet fame, there was an impromptu makeup session, dumplings were consumed,... oh and a classic movie-style kiss. But it wasn't quite 'on like Donkey Kong' for Caleb and Soup - not straight away anyway. Plus, Soup was supposed to get married in a month.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/1/2023
36:01
#1 The Very Beginning
TikTok personalities Caleb Finn and Soup are going to uncover what happens behinds the scenes when you're living your life as online parents. But first they need to start at the very beginning,... so in this episode you'll find out who they are and how they met. But there'll be bombshells along the way, promise.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/1/2023
33:02
Internet Parents Trailer
Caleb Finn, and partner Soup, are Australia's most popular internet family. With humungous followings on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube this kooky couple bring their trademark avant-garde style to their new podcast - Internet Parents. Lifting the lid on their romance and journey into parenthood, this podcast shares all of the adventures of life online.