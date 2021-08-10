Produced and hosted by Ayana Contreras, this podcast colors the context of albums released by Chicago-born record label International Anthem, featuring in-depth... More
Makaya McCraven - In These Times
Host Ayana Contreras visits Makaya McCraven at his home in Rogers Park, Chicago, just a few months after the release of his critically-acclaimed 2022 album In These Times, and just a few days ahead of his trip to perform at the New York City Winter Jazz Festival. Makaya reflects on the reception of In These Times while revisiting the concepts, intentions, growth, and changes the work encompassed along his 10-year journey of creating it.
This episode supported in part by Strictly Discs, an independent record store located in Madison, Wisconsin.
5/10/2023
29:48
Charles Stepney - Step on Step
Ayana speaks with Charles Stepney's daughters Eibur, Charlene, and Chanté (aka The Stepney Sisters) on the front porch of The Hideout for the Summer of Stepney Kickoff Party on Sunday, May 29th, 2022. The Stepney Sisters share personal stories and memories about growing up with the soundtrack of their father working on music at home, as well as what drives them to celebrate their father's legacy.
This episode supported in part by Dusty Groove, an independent record store and online retailer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
10/25/2022
38:04
Dos Santos - City of Mirrors
Ayana sits with Alex Chavez, Jaime Garza, and Daniel Villarreal of Dos Santos at IARCHQ, as they discuss the making of their album 'City of Mirrors', their innovative embrace of musical traditions, and the multi-dimensionality of Latinidad in Chicago.
This episode supported in part by Breakaway Records, an independent record store in Austin, Texas.
7/21/2022
45:19
Jeff Parker - Forfolks
Ayana interviews Jeff Parker LIVE in front of an audience of friends, family, and fans at Dorian's (Through The Record Shop) in Chicago, on December 1st, 2021. They discuss record collecting, Wilco vs. Tortoise, and Jeff's journey to embracing solo guitar sonics as improvisational atmospheres.
This episode supported in part by Conservatory Vintage and Vinyl, a destination, specializing in rare, pre-owned and new vinyl records, plus premium Midcentury Modern furniture (and home décor) in Flossmoor, IL.
5/26/2022
31:11
jaimie branch - FLY or DIE LIVE
Ayana has an in-person conversation with composer/trumpeter jaimie branch at IARCHQ in Chicago. In between jaimie's trumpetourettes they talk about FLY or DIE, their new LIVE album, their previous albums I and II, plus capitalist letters, chameleons, the making of visual scores, the perks of getting older, and "The Music." This episode supported is in part by The Record Shop in Red Hook, Brooklyn.