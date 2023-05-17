Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The purpose of this podcast is to provide unclassified information about current trends in homeland security for the state of New Jersey, as well as educational
Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • Episode 5: Intelligence. Unclassified. Season 7 Episode 5: Secure the Shore 2023
    NJOHSP’s Intelligence. Unclassified. podcast provides unclassified information about current trends in homeland security as well as educational information and resources.This episode, published June 6, 2023, features NJOHSP operations experts, who provide an overview of current NJOHSP efforts to secure the Jersey shore for Summer 2023.
    6/7/2023
    13:26
  • Episode 22: Terrorism At a Glance- June 6, 2023
    NJOHSP’s Terrorism At a Glance podcast is a weekly summary of current events intended to highlight terrorism trends. The information is aggregated from multiple sources, including news agencies, government press releases, research studies, etc. The podcast is intended for informational purposes only and does not reflect the opinion of NJOHSP or the State of New Jersey. NJOHSP does not provide warranties of any kind regarding the information contained within.This episode, published June 6th, 2023, features the following stories: Illinois Lawmakers OK Bill Allowing Police Use of Drones at Public Events Underage ISIS Supporter Allegedly Planned Explosives Attack in Northern Italy Netherlands at Increased Risk for Terrorist Attacks Extremists Using Online Gaming Sites to Spread Rhetoric
    6/6/2023
    6:55
  • Episode 21: Terrorism At a Glance- May 30, 2023
    NJOHSP’s Terrorism At a Glance podcast is a weekly summary of current events intended to highlight terrorism trends. The information is aggregated from multiple sources, including news agencies, government press releases, research studies, etc. The podcast is intended for informational purposes only and does not reflect the opinion of NJOHSP or the State of New Jersey. NJOHSP does not provide warranties of any kind regarding the information contained within.This episode, published May 30, 2023, features the following stories: A Missouri Man Crashes a Rental Truck Near the White House and Threatens the President Police Seek Suspect Who Threw an Explosive Device Near a New Jersey Synagogue Supreme Court says Google and Twitter are Not Liable for Platform Content From Terror Attacks Western Intel Reports Chinese Hackers Spying on Critical U.S. Infrastructure
    5/30/2023
    6:43
  • Episode 20: Terrorism At a Glance- May 23, 2023
    NJOHSP’s Terrorism At a Glance podcast is a weekly summary of current events intended to highlight terrorism trends. The information is aggregated from multiple sources, including news agencies, government press releases, research studies, etc. The podcast is intended for informational purposes only and does not reflect the opinion of NJOHSP or the State of New Jersey. NJOHSP does not provide warranties of any kind regarding the information contained within.This episode, published May 23, 2023, features the following stories: New York City Bike Path Attacker Receives 8 Life Sentences Police Find 100 Pounds of Explosives at California Bomb-Making Facility Suspect Charged with Federal Hate Crimes in California Church Attack Russian National Charged with Cyberattacks on US Critical Infrastructure
    5/23/2023
    6:10
  • Episode 4: Intelligence. Unclassified. Season 7 Episode 4: New Drone Dashboard to Promote Safer Skies in New Jersey
    NJOHSP’s Intelligence. Unclassified. podcast provides unclassified information about current trends in homeland security as well as educational information and resources.This episode, published May 17, 2023, features NJOHSP and NJSP experts, who provide an overview of the new NJOHSP Drone Dashboard.
    5/17/2023
    7:13

About Intelligence. Unclassified.

The purpose of this podcast is to provide unclassified information about current trends in homeland security for the state of New Jersey, as well as educational information and resources for your awareness.

