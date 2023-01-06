Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Episode 297: JokerSpy, Passkeys, Apple Security Updates, and New Private Browsing Features
    JokerSpy malware targets Macs, Apple announces passkey support for Apple IDs, new private browsing features in Safari delete tracking information, and Apple releases a slew of security updates for current and older operating systems for all its devices. Show Notes: Apple's Safari Private Browsing Now Automatically Removes Tracking Parameters in URLs JokerSpy malware: New Sophisticated Toolkit Targeting Apple macOS Systems SysJoker: Cross-Platform Backdoor Malware for Mac, Windows, and Linux Apple adds passkeys to Apple ID, iCloud logins What are Passkeys, and how do they work? iOS 17 Gives You 72 Hours to Undo an iPhone Passcode Change About the Squarespace purchase of Google Domains registrations Hackers can steal cryptographic keys by video-recording power LEDs 60 feet away Amazon Fined $31 Million After Privacy Violations HotPixels (Intego Mac Podcast Episode 294) The Ig Nobel awards Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9 is the ultimate protection and utility suite for your Mac. Download a free trial now at intego.com, and use this link for a special discount when you're ready to buy.
    6/22/2023
    30:36
  • Episode 296: New Security and Privacy Features in macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, and iPadOS 17
    Apple's forthcoming operating systems have many new features to enhance security and privacy. We look at some of these, and we talk about text scams, Minecraft mods, and how 5G hasn't lived up to the hype. Show Notes: Work has already begun on OpenCore Legacy Patcher for macOS Sonoma Mr. Macintosh Text Scams Cost US Consumers $330 Million In 2022 Alone, Says FTC “Clickless” iOS exploits, “Triangulation” malware that infected Kaspersky employee iPhones New tool scans iPhones for 'Triangulation' malware infection Dozens of popular Minecraft mods found infected with Fracturiser malware 5G was an overhyped technology bust. Let’s learn our lesson. What is 5G, how does it work, and how fast is it really? Brave’s new Forgetful Browsing feature New Security and Privacy Features in macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, and iPadOS 17 Episode transcript Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9 is the ultimate protection and utility suite for your Mac. Download a free trial now at intego.com, and use this link for a special discount when you're ready to buy.
    6/15/2023
    26:27
  • Episode 295: WWDC: New Macs, macOS Sonoma, iOS and iPadOS 17, and Vision Pro
    We look at what Apple presented at this year's worldwide developers conference. We discuss the key features in macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, and iPadOS 17, and we talk a bit about Apple's new Vision Pro AR/VR headset. We also discuss some recent Chrome vulnerabilities. Show Notes: There’s another actively exploited vulnerability in Chromium-based browsers 34 more malicious extensions in Chrome Web Store Fake invoice scams: Norton, McAfee, PayPal, and more Geek Squad ones too Apple WWDC Highlights: New Macs, Vision Pro Headset, macOS Sonoma, and iOS 17 How to choose the right Mac for your use case in 2023 Apple Developer Program macOS Sonoma iOS 17 iPadOS 17 Apple Vision Pro Meta Quest 3 Episode transcript Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9 is the ultimate protection and utility suite for your Mac. Download a free trial now at intego.com, and use this link for a special discount when you're ready to buy.
    6/8/2023
    29:52
  • Episode 294: WWDC Preview, RomCom, PyPI, Hot Pixels, and More
    Apple's Worldwide Developer Conferences launches on Monday, and we discuss what to expect. We also talk about RomCom malware, PyPI 2FA, Hot Pixels (which may not be so hot) and other malware and vulnerabilities. Show Notes: Apple WWDC macOS Names that Apple has Registered but Not Used Yet US govt banned NSO’s Pegasus, but said to buy rival spyware Paragon Graphite RomCom malware spread via Google Ads for ChatGPT, GIMP, more Legit app in Google Play turns malicious and sends mic recordings every 15 minutes PyPI announces mandatory use of 2FA for all software publishers Hot Pixels attack checks CPU temp, power changes to steal data Microsoft finds macOS bug that lets hackers bypass SIP root restrictions Clever ‘File Archiver In The Browser’ phishing trick uses ZIP domains Maryland License Plates Now Inadvertently Advertising Filipino Online Casino Episode transcript Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9 is the ultimate protection and utility suite for your Mac. Download a free trial now at intego.com, and use this link for a special discount when you're ready to buy.
    6/1/2023
    27:48
  • Episode 293: When Does Your iPhone Become Unsafe to Use?
    A new hacking tool, BrutePrint, can unlock lots of smartphones, including some iPhones with Touch ID. Router infections can be hard to remove, and we discuss why Apple might have gotten out of the Wi-Fi business. And we take a close look at whether it's safe to use an iPhone, if it can no longer run the latest version of iOS. Show Notes: Typing “rash” in Safari may cause a crash Urgent Patches: macOS Ventura 13.4, iOS 16.5 fix 3 actively exploited vulns Here’s how long it takes new BrutePrint attack to unlock 10 different smartphones Hackers infect TP-Link router firmware to attack EU entities Malware turns home routers into proxies for Chinese state-sponsored hackers There’s finally an official OpenAI ChatGPT app for iPhone Almost 9 million Android phones sold pre-infected with malware Kindle E-Reader Device Software Security Updates When does an old iPhone become unsafe to use? Episode transcript Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9 is the ultimate protection and utility suite for your Mac. Download a free trial now at intego.com, and use this link for a special discount when you're ready to buy.
    5/25/2023
    27:33

More Technology podcasts

About Intego Mac Podcast

Join the Intego Mac security experts for the latest Apple news, industry opinions, and a splash of security advice in our easy-to-digest, entertaining, and informative podcast series. Hosted by Kirk McElhearn and Josh Long.
