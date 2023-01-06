Episode 293: When Does Your iPhone Become Unsafe to Use?

A new hacking tool, BrutePrint, can unlock lots of smartphones, including some iPhones with Touch ID. Router infections can be hard to remove, and we discuss why Apple might have gotten out of the Wi-Fi business. And we take a close look at whether it's safe to use an iPhone, if it can no longer run the latest version of iOS. Show Notes: Typing "rash" in Safari may cause a crash Urgent Patches: macOS Ventura 13.4, iOS 16.5 fix 3 actively exploited vulns Here's how long it takes new BrutePrint attack to unlock 10 different smartphones Hackers infect TP-Link router firmware to attack EU entities Malware turns home routers into proxies for Chinese state-sponsored hackers There's finally an official OpenAI ChatGPT app for iPhone Almost 9 million Android phones sold pre-infected with malware Kindle E-Reader Device Software Security Updates When does an old iPhone become unsafe to use? Episode transcript