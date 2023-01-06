Join the Intego Mac security experts for the latest Apple news, industry opinions, and a splash of security advice in our easy-to-digest, entertaining, and info...
Episode 297: JokerSpy, Passkeys, Apple Security Updates, and New Private Browsing Features
JokerSpy malware targets Macs, Apple announces passkey support for Apple IDs, new private browsing features in Safari delete tracking information, and Apple releases a slew of security updates for current and older operating systems for all its devices.
Show Notes:
Apple's Safari Private Browsing Now Automatically Removes Tracking Parameters in URLs
JokerSpy malware: New Sophisticated Toolkit Targeting Apple macOS Systems
SysJoker: Cross-Platform Backdoor Malware for Mac, Windows, and Linux
Apple adds passkeys to Apple ID, iCloud logins
What are Passkeys, and how do they work?
iOS 17 Gives You 72 Hours to Undo an iPhone Passcode Change
About the Squarespace purchase of Google Domains registrations
Hackers can steal cryptographic keys by video-recording power LEDs 60 feet away
Amazon Fined $31 Million After Privacy Violations
HotPixels (Intego Mac Podcast Episode 294)
The Ig Nobel awards
6/22/2023
30:36
Episode 296: New Security and Privacy Features in macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, and iPadOS 17
Apple's forthcoming operating systems have many new features to enhance security and privacy. We look at some of these, and we talk about text scams, Minecraft mods, and how 5G hasn't lived up to the hype.
Show Notes:
Work has already begun on OpenCore Legacy Patcher for macOS Sonoma
Mr. Macintosh
Text Scams Cost US Consumers $330 Million In 2022 Alone, Says FTC
“Clickless” iOS exploits, “Triangulation” malware that infected Kaspersky employee iPhones
New tool scans iPhones for 'Triangulation' malware infection
Dozens of popular Minecraft mods found infected with Fracturiser malware
5G was an overhyped technology bust. Let’s learn our lesson.
What is 5G, how does it work, and how fast is it really?
Brave’s new Forgetful Browsing feature
New Security and Privacy Features in macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, and iPadOS 17
6/15/2023
26:27
Episode 295: WWDC: New Macs, macOS Sonoma, iOS and iPadOS 17, and Vision Pro
We look at what Apple presented at this year's worldwide developers conference. We discuss the key features in macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, and iPadOS 17, and we talk a bit about Apple's new Vision Pro AR/VR headset. We also discuss some recent Chrome vulnerabilities.
Show Notes:
There’s another actively exploited vulnerability in Chromium-based browsers
34 more malicious extensions in Chrome Web Store
Fake invoice scams: Norton, McAfee, PayPal, and more Geek Squad ones too
Apple WWDC Highlights: New Macs, Vision Pro Headset, macOS Sonoma, and iOS 17
How to choose the right Mac for your use case in 2023
Apple Developer Program
macOS Sonoma
iOS 17
iPadOS 17
Apple Vision Pro
Meta Quest 3
6/8/2023
29:52
Episode 294: WWDC Preview, RomCom, PyPI, Hot Pixels, and More
Apple's Worldwide Developer Conferences launches on Monday, and we discuss what to expect. We also talk about RomCom malware, PyPI 2FA, Hot Pixels (which may not be so hot) and other malware and vulnerabilities.
Show Notes:
Apple WWDC
macOS Names that Apple has Registered but Not Used Yet
US govt banned NSO’s Pegasus, but said to buy rival spyware Paragon Graphite
RomCom malware spread via Google Ads for ChatGPT, GIMP, more
Legit app in Google Play turns malicious and sends mic recordings every 15 minutes
PyPI announces mandatory use of 2FA for all software publishers
Hot Pixels attack checks CPU temp, power changes to steal data
Microsoft finds macOS bug that lets hackers bypass SIP root restrictions
Clever ‘File Archiver In The Browser’ phishing trick uses ZIP domains
Maryland License Plates Now Inadvertently Advertising Filipino Online Casino
6/1/2023
27:48
Episode 293: When Does Your iPhone Become Unsafe to Use?
A new hacking tool, BrutePrint, can unlock lots of smartphones, including some iPhones with Touch ID. Router infections can be hard to remove, and we discuss why Apple might have gotten out of the Wi-Fi business. And we take a close look at whether it's safe to use an iPhone, if it can no longer run the latest version of iOS.
Show Notes:
Typing “rash” in Safari may cause a crash
Urgent Patches: macOS Ventura 13.4, iOS 16.5 fix 3 actively exploited vulns
Here’s how long it takes new BrutePrint attack to unlock 10 different smartphones
Hackers infect TP-Link router firmware to attack EU entities
Malware turns home routers into proxies for Chinese state-sponsored hackers
There’s finally an official OpenAI ChatGPT app for iPhone
Almost 9 million Android phones sold pre-infected with malware
Kindle E-Reader Device Software Security Updates
When does an old iPhone become unsafe to use?
