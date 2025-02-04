Ep. 22 Hey Besties :) Today is a quick episode where we talk about the importance of being brave and pushing through any discomfort that might come with that!
your future self already has it
Ep. 21 Hey Besties :) Today we are breaking down the quote “you want what you want because your future self already has it”. What have you been wanting?
dream big or go home
Ep. 20 Hey Besties :) Today we have a special episode talking about how we got featured on a TV show!! Whats the craziest thing you're manifesting?
just a little nervous system regulation
Ep. 19 Hey Besties :) Today we are talking about the importance of regulating your nervous system. When you feel calm, it is easier for you to look for the good in things. What's your favorite way to regulate?
hope makes the world go round
Ep. 18 Hey Besties :) Today we are talking about the importance of Hope especially in times of uncertainty. What are you hopeful for?
Just two twenty-something besties helping you trust the universe, dream bigger, and step into your most delusional, confident self. Join us for an inspiring, fun-filled journey where we share cosmic insights, mindset shifts, and practical tools to help you manifest your dream life—one laugh at a time.