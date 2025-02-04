Powered by RND
Inspired Delusions

Kayms and Liv
Just two twenty-something besties helping you trust the universe, dream bigger, and step into your most delusional, confident self. Join us for an inspiring, fu...
  • be brave to quantum leap
    Ep. 22 Hey Besties :) Today is a quick episode where we talk about the importance of being brave and pushing through any discomfort that might come with that! Join our Newsletter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠⁠ Other Links: ⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠⁠ Rampage of Happiness Abraham Hicks:  HERE Contact Us: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow us!!!! TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@inspireddelusions⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠@inspireddelusions⁠⁠⁠ Youtube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠Inspired Delusions⁠⁠⁠⁠ Olivia: Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@oliviarosethomas_⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@oliviarosethomas⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Kayma: Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kayma_w⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kaymsw⁠
    --------  
    26:23
  • your future self already has it
    Ep. 21 Hey Besties :) Today we are breaking down the quote “you want what you want because your future self already has it”. What have you been wanting? Join our Newsletter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠⁠ Other Links: ⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠⁠ A Manual For Manifesting Your Dream Life: Here Contact Us: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow us!!!! TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@inspireddelusions⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠@inspireddelusions⁠⁠⁠ Youtube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠Inspired Delusions⁠⁠⁠⁠ Olivia: Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@oliviarosethomas_⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@oliviarosethomas⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Kayma: Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kayma_w⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kaymsw⁠
    --------  
    36:22
  • dream big or go home
    Ep. 20 Hey Besties :) Today we have a special episode talking about how we got featured on a TV show!! Whats the craziest thing you're manifesting? Join our Newsletter: ⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠ Other Links: ⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠ Contact Us: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠ Follow us!!!! TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠@inspireddelusions⁠⁠⁠⁠ Instagram: ⁠⁠@inspireddelusions⁠⁠ Youtube: ⁠⁠⁠Inspired Delusions⁠⁠⁠ Olivia: Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠@oliviarosethomas_⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠@oliviarosethomas⁠⁠⁠⁠ Kayma: Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠@kayma_w⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠@kaymsw⁠
    --------  
    26:56
  • just a little nervous system regulation
    Ep. 19 Hey Besties :) Today we are talking about the importance of regulating your nervous system. When you feel calm, it is easier for you to look for the good in things. What's your favorite way to regulate? Join our Newsletter: ⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠ Other Links: ⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠ Contact Us: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠ Follow us!!!! TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠@inspireddelusions⁠⁠⁠ Instagram: ⁠@inspireddelusions⁠ Youtube : ⁠⁠Inspired Delusions⁠⁠ Olivia: Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠@oliviarosethomas_⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠@oliviarosethomas⁠⁠⁠ Kayma: Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠@kayma_w⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠@kaymsw⁠
    --------  
    34:36
  • hope makes the world go round
    Ep. 18 Hey Besties :) Today we are talking about the importance of Hope especially in times of uncertainty. What are you hopeful for? Join our Newsletter: HERE Other Links: HERE Contact Us: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠ Follow us!!!! TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠@inspireddelusions⁠⁠⁠ Instagram: ⁠@inspireddelusions⁠ Youtube : ⁠⁠Inspired Delusions⁠⁠ Olivia: Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠@oliviarosethomas_⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠@oliviarosethomas⁠⁠⁠ Kayma: Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠@kayma_w⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠@kaymsw⁠
    --------  
    36:54

About Inspired Delusions

Just two twenty-something besties helping you trust the universe, dream bigger, and step into your most delusional, confident self. Join us for an inspiring, fun-filled journey where we share cosmic insights, mindset shifts, and practical tools to help you manifest your dream life—one laugh at a time.
