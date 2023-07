33. Letting Them Be Wrong About You

When I'm chatting with my clients in my 1:1 sessions, we always start with a bit go a download about who they are, what their life looks like currently, and what their obstacles are as they see them. They always respond with *thoughts* about themselves as if they are facts. They'll say things like: Nothing I do really matters. I'm just a stay at home mom. I'm a lot to handle. I take things way too personally. My weight is holding me back. Etc etc etc But these aren't facts. These are thoughts. Which means they are optional. Now, when you've been practicing believing them for years, and your brain has collected a ton of evidence to show you how "true" they are, they don't feel optional. But, its possible that you are wrong about you. Once you become aware of some of your thoughts about you, you realize how optional they are. And once they become optional, you open your brain to the idea that there is another way to think about yourself, one that likely serves you better. Now, your brain may still find evidence to support your previous belief, because that is what its been doing for years… and it may take other peoples actions or words as evidence to support a belief that no longer feels good. What I introduce in todays episode is the idea of letting them be wrong about you. Its powerful and life changing, which means its also incredible difficult. But we can do hard things.