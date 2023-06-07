34. Adrenal Fatigue & Hormone Health
For the last couple years, I was dealing with debilitating brain fog and fatigue, I was exhausted all day, but not be able to fall asleep at night, I struggled with motivation and excitement, my libido had taken a nose dive, I felt short of breath a lot, restless legs were a regular thing, and I started wondering if this was just my new normal… If I'd lost the energized, excited, passionate Ashlie somewhere along the aging trail. Until I met my functional nutritionist Stephanie Kuehne. She pulled extensive labs on me and then walked me through what she saw. Within weeks of following her protocol I felt like a brand new human. She has been one of the best things I have found, and in today's episode, I wanted to share her with you. We had a deep discussion about what she does (vs. a dietician or a naturopathic doctor), how she got started, and why she is so passionate about this work of helping women feel good and like themselves again. We chat about adrenal fatigue, what causes it and what can help it, where to start if you're just beginning, what to look for in our own provider… we even got her thoughts on fasting, ozempic, probiotics, and so much more! I can't wait for you to listen and pick up some 'ah-ha's that will have you feeling empowered to feel better! Because you absolutely can. You're not too old, and it isn't too late.
