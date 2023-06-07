Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Insource

Podcast Insource
Ashlie Molstad
EducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & FitnessMental Health
Available Episodes

5 of 35
  • 34. Adrenal Fatigue & Hormone Health
    For the last couple years, I was dealing with debilitating brain fog and fatigue, I was exhausted all day, but not be able to fall asleep at night, I struggled with motivation and excitement, my libido had taken a nose dive, I felt short of breath a lot, restless legs were a regular thing, and I started wondering if this was just my new normal… If I'd lost the energized, excited, passionate Ashlie somewhere along the aging trail.   Until I met my functional nutritionist Stephanie Kuehne. She pulled extensive labs on me and then walked me through what she saw. Within weeks of following her protocol I felt like a brand new human. She has been one of the best things I have found, and in today's episode, I wanted to share her with you.   We had a deep discussion about what she does (vs. a dietician or a naturopathic doctor), how she got started, and why she is so passionate about this work of helping women feel good and like themselves again.   We chat about adrenal fatigue, what causes it and what can help it, where to start if you're just beginning, what to look for in our own provider… we even got her thoughts on fasting, ozempic, probiotics, and so much more!   I can't wait for you to listen and pick up some 'ah-ha's that will have you feeling empowered to feel better! Because you absolutely can. You're not too old, and it isn't too late.
    7/6/2023
    1:11:44
  • 33. Letting Them Be Wrong About You
    When I'm chatting with my clients in my 1:1 sessions, we always start with a bit go a download about who they are, what their life  looks like currently, and what their obstacles are as they see them. They always respond with *thoughts* about themselves as if they are facts. They'll say things like: Nothing I do really matters. I'm just a stay at home mom. I'm a lot to handle. I take things way too personally. My weight is holding me back. Etc etc etc But these aren't facts. These are thoughts. Which means they are optional. Now, when you've been practicing believing them for years, and your brain has collected a ton of evidence to show you how "true" they are, they don't feel optional. But, its possible that you are wrong about you. Once you become aware of some of your thoughts about you, you realize how optional they are. And once they become optional, you open your brain to the idea that there is another way to think about yourself, one that likely serves you better. Now, your brain may still find evidence to support your previous belief, because that is what its been doing for years… and it may take other peoples actions or words as evidence to support a belief that no longer feels good. What I introduce in todays episode is the idea of letting them be wrong about you. Its powerful and life changing, which means its also incredible difficult. But we can do hard things.
    6/29/2023
    26:15
  • 32. How to Sell Anything
    We think of selling as a transaction, but what sales actually is is inspiring yourself or someone else to take action.  Selling is all about believing. The more you believe in something the easier it is to "sell" that thing. I have been a top sales person in several of the jobs and roles I have had over the years, and it has always come down to my level of belief. I don't take "no thank you, this isn't for me" personally… because I KNOW that what I am offering is incredible. I don't need anyone to believe in my offerings for me to believe in it more- my belief is there and it is strong. In todays episode I dive deep into how I have been able to "sell" so well throughout my life, and what I focus on to get me there. I hope you'll be able to take some of these concepts and apply them to your life, to create the results you are craving.
    6/22/2023
    27:45
  • 31. The Lifechanging Magic of Looking Silly
    Sometime growth looks like boundaries, sometimes it looks like holding yourself to a kinder standard, and sometimes it looks like allowing yourself to look silly.   For years I held myself back from participating in things for fear of looking dumb. Of people seeing in physical form that I was a lame human. Ugh, my heart breaks for previous me.   These days, I look forward to trying new things, to being a beginner, to looking a little silly because it means I'm putting myself out there and actually LIVING!   Turns out that when you stop living for the approval of others, you give yourself permission to live for yourself. In todays episode I dive into why looking silly is actually a sign of massive growth….and so much fun.
    6/15/2023
    21:31
  • 30. Manifestation: How to Create The Life You Want
    I know manifestation is a hot topic these days, and to some it sounds real woo-woo and witchy. But, there is actually a science to it. And in todays episode I break down how it works.   How you, right now, are creating your immediate future, and your imminent future. Spoiler alert: it starts with the thoughts you are thinking.   I share several examples of ways that you are unknowingly calling results into your life that you don't want, and yet are actively pursuing. And, how to change that.   Because we should all be running like we're on fire towards our wildest dreams.   So excited to see what you're able to create for yourself after this one!
    6/8/2023
    34:28

About Insource

Welcome to the Insource Podcast. Together, we’re going to stop being told how to think, look and feel- and instead, go within and BEGIN. I get it. I’ve been there. I’ve gone through life checking the boxes the world told me to - college, smaller body, marriage, house, Botox. I trusted that I was always just one box away from true happiness until I realized it was a fucking hamster wheel. Once I stopped listening to the “experts” and decided the only true expert on me is me, my entire life changed. The Insource Podcast is about learning how to recognize and lean into your internal voice; to learn who YOU are and honoring your discoveries. Get ready to take your journey inside and watch your outside world align to where it was always meant to be. see you inside 💥
