The Tucker Carlson Implosion Continues
On this week’s episode, host Brian Stelter talks to Vanity Fair’s Charlotte Klein and New York Times Magazine contributor Jason Zengerle, who is writing a book about Tucker Carlson, about the latest revelations surrounding the now-former Fox News star, and whether a newly surfaced text is really a smoking gun.
5/4/2023
44:56
Inside The Hive: Fox vs. Tucker Carlson
On this week’s episode, host Brian Stelter talks to Gabriel Sherman and Bess Levin about the bombshell Fox dropped before the Dominion dust had even settled: the ouster of prime-time star Tucker Carlson. The Vanity Fair writers discuss what it means for the company, the viewers, and the host who seemed to have no boundaries.
4/27/2023
41:09
Fox on Trial: Fox News Won’t Apologize—Or Change
Dominion won an eye-popping $787.5 million settlement this week, but Fox also notched a major victory in keeping the Murdochs, its top executives, and stars like Tucker Carlson off the witness stand. On the latest episode of Inside the Hive, host Brian Stelter talks to Vanity Fair special correspondent Molly Jong-Fast and Hive editor Michael Calderone about the fallout from the payout, the future of the network, and how the public is losing out in the trial's abrupt end.
4/20/2023
37:42
Fox on Trial: Rupert Murdoch’s Date With Destiny
Will the 92-year-old media mogul be able to steer his empire through an incoming legal maelstrom? On the latest episode of Inside the Hive, Brian Stelter and Gabriel Sherman, who have been following Murdochland for decades, spill the tea on what Monday’s trial could mean for the dynasty—and democracy at large.
4/13/2023
38:54
The Winners and Losers in Trump’s Stormy-Weather Week
New York may have seemed sedate during his arraignment, but elsewhere in Trump’s America, the MAGA faithful are as committed as ever.
Fox News finds itself in real peril. A $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, brought by Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s amplifying of Donald Trump’s 2020 lies, threatens to upend one of the most powerful forces in television and Republican politics. Vanity Fair special correspondent Brian Stelter has covered Fox for 20 years, and even wrote a book about Trump and Fox called Hoax. Join him as he follows the latest twists and turns in the trial, and speaks with Vanity Fair correspondents about Rupert Murdoch, Fox, accountability, and what a verdict in the case could mean for American democracy. The case is set to go to trial April 17. New episodes post every Thursday.